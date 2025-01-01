Does Bombbomb Work in China?

Bombbomb, established in 2006, is a video email marketing platform that helps businesses engage with customers through personalized video messages. The platform allows users to easily record, send, and track video emails, making it a powerful tool for sales and customer service teams. Bombbomb integrates with various CRM tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Gmail, enabling seamless video communication and analytics.
Bombbomb relies on Western cloud infrastructure for video hosting and delivery, which can be problematic in China due to The Great Firewall. Videos hosted on platforms like YouTube or Vimeo may be blocked or face significant delays when accessed from mainland China. This can hinder the effectiveness of Bombbomb in reaching Chinese customers and prospects.
