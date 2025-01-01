Does Bitly Work in China?

Bitly is a URL shortening service that allows businesses to track and analyze link performance across marketing campaigns. It is widely used for social media, email marketing, and branded link management. The platform provides features such as custom domains, QR code generation, and analytics dashboards for monitoring click-through rates.
Bitly is intermittently accessible in China, but many shortened URLs generated through Bitly are blocked or fail to resolve due to content filtering put in place by The Great Firewall. Since Bitly’s analytics and tracking tools rely on Western cloud infrastructure, users in China may experience delayed reporting, missing data, or complete inaccessibility of tracking links. Additionally, Chinese platforms like WeChat and Weibo often flag Bitly links as potential security risks, making them difficult to share.
AppInChina helps businesses using Bitly in China by:
Contact us to keep your marketing links accessible in China!