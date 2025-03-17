Does BigCommerce Work in China?

BigCommerce is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) e-commerce platform, that allows businesses to build, manage, and scale online stores. Founded in 2009, BigCommerce is known for its customisability, omnichannel selling capabilities, and robust integrations with third-party tools. With a focus on enterprise-grade solutions, BigCommerce offers features like headless commerce, multi-storefront management, and built-in SEO tools, making it a powerful choice for global online retailers.
Yes, BigCommerce is technically accessible in China, but businesses are likely to face performance issues and challenges with e-commerce regulation compliance. Since the platform primarily operates on international cloud services and CDNs, website loading speeds may be inconsistent within China. Furthermore, some third-party tools commonly used with BigCommerce—such as Google Analytics, reCAPTCHA, and social media integrations—may be unreliable or blocked entirely by the Great Firewall of China. There is also the added complication of cross-border payment processing and compliance with China’s e-commerce regulations.
