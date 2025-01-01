Does Beehiiv Work in China?


What is Beehiiv?

Beehiiv, founded in 2021, is a newsletter platform designed to help content creators, publishers, and businesses grow their audiences. It offers email automation, audience segmentation, and monetisation tools while integrating with third-party platforms for enhanced analytics and social sharing.

Is Beehiiv Available in China?

Beehiiv’s email delivery, tracking features, and integrations with Western analytics tools may face disruptions due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, Beehiiv-hosted pages and forms may require an ICP Filing for accessibility in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina supports Beehiiv users in China by:

  • Optimising email deliverability to reach Chinese subscribers.
  • Replacing blocked analytics tools with compliant alternatives.
  • Assisting with ICP filing to ensure Beehiiv-hosted pages function in China.

