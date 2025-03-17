Does Barracuda Work in China?

Barracuda Networks is a cybersecurity and data protection company offering firewall solutions, email security, cloud security, and data backup services. Founded in 2003, Barracuda is widely used by businesses to safeguard their networks, applications, and data from cyber threats.
While Barracuda’s on-premise security appliances can function in China, its cloud-based security services may face restrictions. Some of its SaaS offerings rely on global cloud infrastructure, which may not be fully accessible in China due to data transfer regulations and internet filtering policies such as The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, certain Barracuda email filtering and web security services may experience performance issues due to China’s strict internet governance.
