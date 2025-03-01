Does Azure Monitor Work in China?


What is Azure Monitor?

Azure Monitor, a part of Microsoft Azure, provides a comprehensive solution for monitoring the performance and health of applications and infrastructure. Launched in 2015, Azure Monitor collects and analyses data from various sources, including cloud services, on-premises systems, and virtual machines. It enables IT teams to gain insights into system performance, track application health, and troubleshoot issues in real-time.

Is Azure Monitor Available in China?

Azure Monitor is available in China, but the service is subject to the restrictions of The Great Firewall. While Azure has a presence in China through partnerships with local service providers, users may still face slow access speeds or latency due to The Great Firewall’s impact on global cloud services. Additionally, the integration of external monitoring tools may be restricted or less reliable in mainland China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina assists Azure Monitor users in China by:

  • Providing local cloud hosting: We offer China-based infrastructure to ensure Azure Monitor functions smoothly.
  • Managing ICP Filing: We facilitate ICP Filing to ensure your monitoring service complies with local Chinese regulations.
  • Optimising service integrations: We help optimise integrations for monitoring services that are compliant with Chinese requirements.

With AppInChina’s help, Azure Monitor can provide accurate, real-time insights into your systems within China. Contact us today to get started!

