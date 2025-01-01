Does AWeber Work in China?


What is AWeber?

AWeber, founded in 1998, is an email marketing service that allows businesses to create automated email campaigns, manage subscriber lists, and track analytics. It integrates with platforms like WordPress, Shopify, and PayPal.

Is AWeber Available in China?

AWeber relies on Western cloud infrastructure and Google-based tracking services, which may cause slow load times, email delivery issues, and potential blocking under The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, AWeber-hosted landing pages may be restricted or inaccessible in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses conduct email marketing in China by:

  • Providing China-friendly email marketing platforms for reliable delivery.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure compliance.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-approved solutions.

With AppInChina, email marketing campaigns reach Chinese customers without limitations.

