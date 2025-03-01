Does Auvik Work in China?


What is Auvik?

Auvik is a network monitoring and management platform founded in 2011, designed to help IT teams optimise network performance, enhance visibility, and improve security. Auvik offers real-time monitoring, automated device discovery, and remote troubleshooting capabilities, making it easier to manage and secure networks. It is widely used by managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises looking to simplify network operations.

Is Auvik Available in China?

Auvik’s cloud-based infrastructure is primarily hosted in Western data centres, which means that network monitoring and management services can be affected by The Great Firewall in China. Users in China may experience connectivity issues or slow performance when accessing Auvik’s platform. Furthermore, Auvik’s integrations with non-China-approved services could be blocked or unreliable.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps Auvik users in China by:

  • Providing localised infrastructure: We offer China-based hosting to improve network monitoring speed and reliability.
  • Managing ICP Filing: We assist with ICP Filing to ensure your network services comply with Chinese regulations.
  • Optimising service integrations: We help ensure Auvik’s integrations are compatible with China-compliant solutions.

AppInChina ensures Auvik can effectively monitor and manage networks in China with improved performance and compliance. Contact us today to get started!

