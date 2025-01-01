Does Amazon Simple Email Service Work in China?


What is Amazon SES?

Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) is a cloud-based email sending platform that allows businesses to send transactional and marketing emails at scale. It integrates with AWS infrastructure and supports features like deliverability tracking, configuration rules, and DKIM signing.

Is Amazon SES Available in China?

Amazon SES is available in China only through AWS China (operated by local partners like Sinnet and NWCD). If your app is hosted outside of these zones, email delivery to Chinese users may be delayed, filtered, or blocked due to the Great Firewall. Also, using SES from outside China without ICP Filing may violate local content delivery regulations.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps ensure reliable email communication in China by:

  • Assisting with SES setup via local AWS China partners.
  • Helping with ICP Filing to keep email traffic compliant.
  • Offering guidance on email deliverability best practices in the Chinese market.

Contact us to implement a reliable email service in China.

Related Content

Does Amazon CloudWatch Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?