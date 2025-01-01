Does Amazon Simple Email Service Work in China?

Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) is a cloud-based email sending platform that allows businesses to send transactional and marketing emails at scale. It integrates with AWS infrastructure and supports features like deliverability tracking, configuration rules, and DKIM signing.
Amazon SES is available in China only through AWS China (operated by local partners like Sinnet and NWCD). If your app is hosted outside of these zones, email delivery to Chinese users may be delayed, filtered, or blocked due to the Great Firewall. Also, using SES from outside China without ICP Filing may violate local content delivery regulations.
AppInChina helps ensure reliable email communication in China by:
