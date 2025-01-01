Does Amazon CloudWatch Work in China?

Amazon CloudWatch, launched in 2009 by AWS, is a cloud monitoring and observability service that tracks performance metrics, logs, and system health for applications running on AWS infrastructure. It provides real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and integration with AWS services, helping businesses optimise cloud performance and troubleshoot issues.
Amazon CloudWatch is not fully accessible in China due to restrictions on AWS services. While AWS has a limited presence in China through partnerships with local cloud providers, CloudWatch’s full functionality may be unavailable or unreliable. Cross-border data transmission between AWS regions and China-based infrastructure may be affected by The Great Firewall, leading to delays or disruptions in monitoring services.
AppInChina helps businesses overcome CloudWatch’s limitations in China by:
Contact us for help maintaining robust cloud monitoring capabilities within China’s regulatory framework.