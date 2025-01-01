Does Airtable Work in China?


What is Airtable?

Airtable is a cloud-based database and collaboration platform that combines spreadsheet functionality with relational databases. It’s used for project management, CRM, content planning, and workflow automation.

Is Airtable Available in China?

Airtable relies on Western cloud services such as AWS and Google Cloud, making it partially inaccessible in China. Users often report slow loading times, sync issues, and API failures. Additionally, integrations with third-party services like Slack, Google Drive, and Zapier may not function properly due to The Great Firewall of China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using Airtable in China by:

  • Providing an alternative China-friendly database solution with similar features.
  • Ensuring data storage compliance within China’s regulatory framework.
  • Optimizing database performance for reliable collaboration in China.

