Does Airbase Work in China?

By Marcos SabioLast Updated on Mar 18, 2025

What is Airbase?

Airbase is a spend management platform that combines corporate cards, expense approvals, and automated accounting to simplify financial operations for businesses. Founded in 2017, it is widely used by companies to gain better control over spending, track transactions in real time, and integrate with major accounting systems like QuickBooks and NetSuite.

Is Airbase Available in China?

Yes, Airbase’s core features are accessible from China, but certain banking integrations, transaction processing, and compliance tools may be affected by The Great Firewall of China. Since Airbase connects with U.S.-based financial institutions and cloud-based accounting platforms, businesses operating in China may face delays or restrictions when using its financial services. To legally host or process data in China, companies need to complete ICP Filing and comply with local cybersecurity laws.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables smooth operation of Airbase in China by:

  • Ensuring regulatory compliance by guiding you through the ICP Filing process.
  • Optimising financial integrations to prevent disruptions caused by blocked services.
  • Providing alternative payment processing solutions that comply with China’s banking regulations.

To ensure you can manage your business finances seamlessly in China, contact us today!

