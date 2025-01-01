Does Adobe Acrobat Sign Work in China?


What is Adobe Acrobat Sign?

Adobe Acrobat Sign, originally founded as EchoSign in 2005 before being acquired by Adobe in 2011, is one of the leading electronic signature platforms. It allows businesses to sign, send, and track documents securely, integrating with enterprise software like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Workday. It is widely used across industries, including finance, healthcare, and government.

Is Adobe Acrobat Sign Available in China?

No, Adobe Acrobat Sign is not available in China. According to Adobe, it “does not host Acrobat Sign on a server located in China to serve Chinese users.” Additionally, they “don’t support the use of Acrobat Sign with use cases that contemplate access and use in China.” Additionally, companies handling legal documents or financial contracts in China must complete ICP Filing to ensure compliance with local regulations.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina can enhance Adobe Acrobat Sign’s functionality in China by:

  • Hosting documents on China-based servers for faster access.
  • Replacing restricted third-party integrations with China-approved services.
  • Managing ICP Filing to ensure legal compliance in China.

Contact us to keep your digital contracts secure and compliant in China!

Related Content

Does Firebase Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?