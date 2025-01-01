Does ActiveCampaign Work in China?


What is ActiveCampaign?

ActiveCampaign, founded in 2003, is a customer experience automation platform that provides email marketing, CRM, and automation tools for businesses. It integrates with Shopify, WordPress, and Salesforce, allowing for advanced segmentation and personalised campaigns.

Is ActiveCampaign Available in China?

ActiveCampaign relies on Western cloud hosting and third-party integrations like Google Analytics and Facebook Ads, which are partially or fully blocked in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, ActiveCampaign-hosted pages may be inaccessible, and email deliverability may be affected.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses use marketing automation in China by:

  • Providing China-friendly email and CRM solutions that comply with regulations.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure legal operation.
  • Replacing restricted integrations with China-approved alternatives.

