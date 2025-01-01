Does ActiveCampaign Work in China?

ActiveCampaign, founded in 2003, is a customer experience automation platform that provides email marketing, CRM, and automation tools for businesses. It integrates with Shopify, WordPress, and Salesforce, allowing for advanced segmentation and personalised campaigns.
ActiveCampaign relies on Western cloud hosting and third-party integrations like Google Analytics and Facebook Ads, which are partially or fully blocked in China due to The Great Firewall of China. Without an ICP Filing, ActiveCampaign-hosted pages may be inaccessible, and email deliverability may be affected.
AppInChina helps businesses use marketing automation in China by:
Contact us to execute marketing automation strategies seamlessly in China.