Does Acast Work in China?


What is Acast?

Founded in 2014, Acast is a podcast hosting, monetisation, and analytics platform that enables independent creators and media companies to distribute podcasts globally. It offers dynamic ad insertion and audience insights.

Is Acast Available in China?

Acast depends on Western infrastructure and third-party analytics tools, making it unreliable due to The Great Firewall of China. Since popular podcast platforms like Spotify and Google Podcasts are restricted, Acast users may struggle to distribute their content effectively. To ensure availability, businesses should use local hosting services and complete ICP Filing.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables podcast accessibility in China by:

  • Providing China-based podcast hosting for smooth delivery.
  • Ensuring ICP Filing compliance for hosted podcast websites.
  • Optimising distribution to Chinese platforms to reach local audiences.

Contact us to seamlessly expand your podcast audience to China.

Related Content

Does Buzzsprout Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?