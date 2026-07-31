Many international websites do not work properly in China. Some are completely inaccessible, while others load slowly, break halfway through, show missing fonts or images, fail to submit forms, or lose key features such as maps, videos, analytics, chat widgets, payment flows or login systems.

In most cases, the problem is not one single issue. A website may fail in China because of blocked third-party services, overseas hosting latency, DNS problems, slow international routing, unsupported CDNs, Google resources, embedded social media, compliance limitations, or missing China-specific infrastructure.

This guide explains why your website may not work in China, how to diagnose the problem, which services commonly break, what ICP Filing has to do with China hosting, and how AppInChina can help test, fix and optimise your website for Mainland China users.

Does My Website Actually Not Work in China?

A website can “not work” in several different ways. The first step is to define the failure clearly.

Problem Type What It Looks Like Likely Cause Completely inaccessible The website does not load at all DNS issue, blocked domain, server timeout, firewall issue or hosting problem Very slow The page eventually loads but takes too long Overseas hosting, large assets, no China CDN or poor routing Partially broken Text loads but images, fonts, maps, videos or forms fail Blocked third-party resources or external scripts Feature failure Login, checkout, chat, analytics or API calls fail Blocked APIs, overseas services or JavaScript dependencies Mobile issues Works on desktop but not mobile, or vice versa Device, network, browser or resource-loading differences Compliance issue Website cannot be hosted or accelerated properly in China Missing ICP Filing, PSB Filing or local hosting setup

This distinction matters because a site that “loads” may still be commercially useless if users cannot submit forms, watch videos, view products, complete checkout, or contact your team.

To see how well your website performs in China, you can use the AppInChina Website Tester Tool.

Why Websites Often Break in China

1. Your Website Uses Blocked Third-Party Services

The most common reason international websites break in China is that they depend on third-party services that are blocked, slow or unreliable in Mainland China.

Common problem services include:

Google Fonts

Google Analytics

Google Tag Manager

Google Maps

YouTube embeds

Facebook Pixel

Instagram embeds

X / Twitter embeds

reCAPTCHA

Western live chat widgets

Overseas payment widgets

External JavaScript libraries

Blocked analytics, tracking or marketing scripts

When these resources fail, the whole page may slow down or break. For example, a website may wait for Google Fonts, Google Tag Manager or a blocked analytics script before rendering correctly.

Your existing AppInChina guide on making websites accessible in China also highlights blocked third-party services and China-incompatible resources as major causes of website accessibility problems.

2. Your Website Is Hosted Too Far Away From Chinese Users

A website hosted in the US, Europe, Singapore, Japan or Hong Kong may still be accessible in China, but it may load slowly because traffic must travel through cross-border network routes.

This can affect:

Initial page load

Images and video

JavaScript bundles

API requests

Checkout flows

Login systems

Form submissions

SaaS dashboards

Mobile performance

For Chinese users, speed is not just a technical issue. If a page takes too long to load, users may leave before seeing the content or completing a conversion.

3. Your CDN Does Not Properly Serve Mainland China

Many international websites use a global CDN, but not every CDN performs well inside Mainland China. Some CDNs do not have Mainland China nodes, some route traffic through nearby regions only, and some require ICP Filing before enabling China acceleration.

Cloudflare’s China Network documentation explains that websites operating in China need to obtain and display an ICP number, and that ICP-related requirements apply when using Mainland China server or CDN infrastructure.

A CDN may improve performance in nearby markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan or Korea, but that does not automatically mean the site will perform well inside Mainland China.

4. Your DNS Is Slow, Blocked or Misconfigured

DNS problems can prevent Chinese users from reaching your website even if the server itself is working.

Common DNS issues include:

Slow DNS resolution

DNS poisoning or incorrect responses

Unstable international DNS providers

Misconfigured CNAME records

CDN routing errors

Split DNS problems

Blocked or unreliable nameservers

Large-scale research into China’s Great Firewall has found that DNS filtering and injected DNS responses are part of China’s internet filtering system, which can affect domain reachability and resolution behaviour.

For businesses, the practical lesson is simple: website testing should include DNS resolution from inside China, not only server uptime from overseas.

5. Your Website Relies on Google Services

Google-related resources are one of the most common causes of broken websites in China.

A website may look fine outside China but fail inside China because it loads:

Google Fonts

Google Analytics

Google Tag Manager

Google Maps

Google reCAPTCHA

YouTube

Firebase

Google APIs

Even when the main website domain is accessible, these dependencies can cause slow loading, blank sections, broken maps, failed forms, missing fonts or JavaScript delays.

6. Your Forms, Login or Checkout Depend on Blocked Scripts

Many websites appear to load successfully in China, but the conversion path fails. This is more serious than a visual issue because it directly affects leads and revenue.

Examples:

Contact forms that rely on reCAPTCHA

Checkout pages using overseas payment scripts

Login systems connected to Google, Facebook or other blocked services

CRM forms embedded from overseas marketing platforms

Chat widgets that cannot connect

Calendar booking widgets that fail

SaaS dashboards that call blocked APIs

A China website test should always check the full user journey, not only the homepage.

7. Your Website Is Not Hosted in China and Has No ICP Filing

If your company wants the best performance and reliability in Mainland China, hosting the website inside Mainland China is usually the strongest option. However, Mainland China hosting requires ICP Filing.

ICP Filing, ICP备案, is the registration required for websites and online services hosted on Mainland China servers. Without ICP Filing, a public website generally cannot legally go live on Mainland China infrastructure.

Cloudflare’s China Network documentation states that an ICP filing enables a website to be hosted on a Mainland China server or CDN for informational purposes, while a commercial ICP licence applies to certain transactional or commercial online platforms.

This means foreign companies often face a choice:

Option Advantage Limitation Keep website overseas Faster to maintain and no ICP Filing required May be slow, unstable or partially broken in China Use nearby hosting/CDN Improves speed without full China hosting Still may not solve all access or compliance issues Host in Mainland China Best performance and compliance foundation Requires ICP Filing and local entity or partner support

8. Your Website Uses Content or Keywords That Trigger Filtering

Sometimes access problems relate to the website’s domain, content, keywords, hosting environment or external links. China’s filtering systems can affect access based on domain names, IP ranges, DNS responses, URLs or content patterns.

For normal business websites, this is less common than blocked third-party scripts or slow hosting, but it can still happen.

High-risk areas include:

Political content

Adult content

Gambling

Sensitive news topics

User-generated content

Unmoderated forums

External links to blocked platforms

Certain social media embeds

Unregulated content or publishing features

If a website is completely inaccessible from multiple China locations, content and domain-level filtering should be considered as part of the diagnosis.

How to Diagnose Why Your Website Does Not Work in China

A proper diagnosis should test the website from inside Mainland China and check all critical resources.

1. Test the Homepage From China

Check whether the domain loads at all from Mainland China. A normal overseas uptime check is not enough because a website can be available globally but inaccessible or slow in China.

AppInChina’s Website Tester checks website accessibility from Mainland China servers and reports performance, unreachable resources and connectivity issues.

2. Check Page Speed

Measure how long the page takes to load from China. A website that loads in 2 seconds in Europe may take 15–30 seconds in China, which can make it commercially unusable.

Check:

Time to first byte

Total page load time

Large images

JavaScript bundles

CSS files

Fonts

Third-party scripts

3. Identify Failed Resources

Look for resources that fail to load from China. These are often the real cause of broken pages.

Common failed resources include:

Fonts

Maps

Videos

Tracking scripts

Chat widgets

CDN-hosted JavaScript

Images

APIs

Marketing automation forms

4. Test the Full User Journey

Do not stop at the homepage. Test the pages and actions that matter commercially.

Important tests:

Landing pages

Contact forms

Lead forms

Checkout

Login

Search

Booking

Chat

Product pages

Downloads

Video playback

WeChat or QR-code flows

Mobile pages

5. Check DNS and CDN Routing

Confirm whether Chinese users are resolving the correct DNS records and being routed to the right server or CDN node.

Check:

DNS resolution from China

CNAME records

CDN edge location

SSL certificate validity

Redirect chains

HTTP status codes

Regional routing rules

6. Review Compliance Requirements

If the best solution is Mainland China hosting or CDN acceleration, check whether you need ICP Filing, PSB Filing, MLPS Filing or other China internet compliance steps.

Relevant requirements may include:

Requirement When It Matters ICP Filing China-hosted websites, domains and online services PSB Filing Public security registration after ICP Filing approval MLPS Filing Information systems, cloud infrastructure, apps, SaaS platforms and databases Commercial ICP License Certain paid platforms, marketplaces, SaaS or commercial online services Mobile App Filing Apps operating in China or distributed through Chinese app stores

Common Website Elements That Break in China

Website Element Common Problem Recommended Fix Google Fonts Fonts fail or delay rendering Host fonts locally or use China-accessible alternatives Google Analytics / GTM Tracking scripts fail or slow page load Use China-compatible analytics or adjust tag setup Google Maps Map does not load Use Baidu Maps, Amap or Tencent Maps YouTube embeds Video player fails Use China-compatible video hosting reCAPTCHA Forms cannot be submitted Use alternative anti-spam methods Facebook / Instagram / X embeds Social widgets fail Remove or replace with local channels Overseas CDN Slow or inconsistent asset delivery Use China CDN or nearby regional CDN External APIs Features fail silently Proxy, replace or host services inside China Live chat widgets Chat box does not connect Use WeChat, WeCom or China-compatible chat tools Payment widgets Checkout fails Use China-compatible payment methods where relevant

How to Fix a Website That Does Not Work in China

Option 1: Remove or Replace Blocked Resources

This is often the fastest fix. Replace Google, YouTube, Facebook, reCAPTCHA and other blocked dependencies with China-accessible alternatives.

Examples:

Replace Google Fonts with locally hosted fonts

Replace Google Maps with Amap, Baidu Maps or Tencent Maps

Replace YouTube with China-compatible video hosting

Replace reCAPTCHA with another verification method

Remove blocked social embeds

Replace overseas chat widgets with WeChat or WeCom

This can improve partial loading issues without rebuilding the whole website.

Option 2: Optimise Your Existing Overseas Website

If you are not ready for China hosting, you can still improve performance.

Useful steps:

Compress images

Reduce JavaScript

Remove unnecessary third-party scripts

Use a CDN with strong Asia routing

Avoid render-blocking external resources

Cache static assets

Simplify landing pages

Test mobile performance from China

This may be enough for informational websites or early China market testing.

Option 3: Use a China-Compatible CDN

A China-compatible CDN can improve speed and reliability, especially for static assets. However, Mainland China CDN acceleration usually requires ICP Filing.

For companies that cannot obtain ICP Filing yet, nearby regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan or Korea may offer partial improvement, but they are not the same as Mainland China CDN coverage.

Option 4: Build a China-Specific Website

For companies serious about China, the best solution is often a China-specific website.

A China-specific website can include:

Mainland China hosting

ICP Filing

PSB Filing

China CDN

Simplified Chinese content

China-compatible fonts, maps, videos and analytics

Baidu SEO structure

WeChat contact options

Chinese lead forms

Localised UX and compliance review

This is usually the strongest long-term option for companies that rely on Chinese traffic, leads, sales or customer support.

Option 5: Use AppInChina’s Website Testing and Remediation Support

AppInChina can test whether your website works in China, identify the resources causing problems, and recommend the right fix depending on your business goals.

This may include:

Website accessibility testing from China

Failed resource diagnosis

Third-party script replacement

China CDN assessment

ICP Filing assessment

China hosting setup

Baidu SEO readiness

Website localisation

Full China website rebuild or migration

Should You Create a Separate China Website?

A separate China website is usually worth considering when China is commercially important to your business.

Situation Recommendation You only need occasional Chinese visitors Optimise existing site and remove blocked resources You run China campaigns or Baidu Ads Create China-accessible landing pages You rely on Chinese leads or sales Consider China hosting, ICP Filing and localised pages You operate SaaS, apps or customer portals in China Build proper China infrastructure and compliance setup You need Baidu SEO Use a Chinese website with China-friendly structure and hosting You need fast, reliable access nationwide Use Mainland China hosting, ICP Filing and China CDN

FAQs

Why Does My Website Not Work in China?

Your website may not work in China because of blocked third-party services, slow overseas hosting, DNS issues, CDN problems, Google resources, blocked APIs, unsupported scripts, missing ICP Filing or China-specific compliance requirements.

Is My Website Blocked in China?

It may be blocked, but it may also be partially broken or simply too slow. The best way to know is to test the website from Mainland China and identify whether the domain, DNS, server, scripts or page resources are failing.

Why Is My Website So Slow in China?

Your website may be slow in China because it is hosted overseas, uses large assets, depends on international CDNs, loads blocked scripts, or routes traffic through slow cross-border connections.

Do Google Fonts Work in China?

Google Fonts may be slow or unreliable in China. Websites using Google Fonts should consider hosting fonts locally or using China-accessible alternatives.

Does Google Analytics Work in China?

Google Analytics may be unreliable in China and can slow page loading if implemented poorly. Companies targeting China should consider China-compatible analytics or adjusted tracking setups.

Does My Website Need ICP Filing to Work in China?

ICP Filing is required if your website is hosted on Mainland China servers. A website hosted overseas does not usually need ICP Filing, but it may load slowly or inconsistently for Chinese users.

Can I Use Cloudflare in China?

Cloudflare can be used for global CDN and security services, but Mainland China acceleration and China network services involve ICP-related requirements and specific China network setup.

Should I Host My Website in China?

You should consider China hosting if Chinese users, leads, sales or performance are important. China hosting usually requires ICP Filing, but it provides the strongest foundation for speed, reliability and compliance.

What Is the Fastest Way to Fix My Website for China?

The fastest first step is to test the website from Mainland China, identify failed resources, remove blocked third-party scripts, optimise page weight and consider CDN or China-specific landing pages.

Can AppInChina Test My Website in China?

Yes. AppInChina provides website testing from Mainland China and can identify whether your site is accessible, which resources fail, and what technical or compliance steps are needed to fix it.

How Can AppInChina Help?

At AppInChina, we offer a range of services that can help you ensure your website is accessible in China. We can help with:

Making your current website available in China. We run a full manual test of your website, producing a report to confirm exactly what assets and elements are not loading correctly and why. This will help you identify what third-party services you need to replace. We can also help you integrate these changes to make your current website fully functional in China.

CDN configuration. We help you select and configure a CDN for optimal performance in China.

ICP Filing. We help you obtain the ICP Filing for your domain to ensure that it is compliant with local laws and regulations.

Hosting. We can help you open a cloud account with a Chinese cloud provider such as AWS China, Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud under our Chinese entity. We then help you host your website with an ICP Filing so you don’t have to worry about it being blocked.

Website localisation. We create a fully localised, China-facing version of your website. This includes technical localisation, translation and ensuring compliance with ICP Filing requirements.

To ensure your website is fully functional and accessible in Mainland China, contact us to get started.