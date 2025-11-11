The Complete Guide to RedNote (Xiaohongshu) Marketing in China

RedNote, also known as Xiaohongshu or 小红书 in Chinese, is China’s leading consumer decision-making platform with over 300 million monthly active users. Founded in 2013, the platform combines content sharing, community discussion, and e-commerce functionality, creating a unique ecosystem where Chinese consumers research products before making a purchase. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on RedNote in China, from understanding the platform to implementing best practices that drive results.

What is RedNote (Xiaohongshu)?

RedNote’s official logo. The three characters read “Xiaohongshu”, which translates into “Little Red Book”.



RedNote began as a cross-border shopping guide where users shared overseas product discoveries. It has since evolved into China’s most influential lifestyle platform, where authenticity and community-driven recommendations shape purchasing decisions. RedNote operates as a consumer research tool. Users actively search for specific products, read detailed reviews, and compare options before making purchase decisions.

Why is RedNote Important for Foreign Brands?

According to a 2025 market analysis by Qiangua (千瓜), China’s leading RedNote consultancy, 67% of RedNote users make purchasing decisions based on platform content, significantly higher than Douyin’s 45% or Weibo’s 28%. Approximately 70% of users make purchase decisions based on recommendations found on the platform, with over 70% of monthly active users engaging in product search behaviour and 90% reporting that platform content directly influences their purchase decisions.

The platform’s influence extends beyond RedNote itself. Users follow a journey often described as “Search, Trust, Buy”. They research and discover products on RedNote, then complete purchases on RedNote’s own RedNote Store (小红书电商), Tmall, JD, or in physical retail stores. RedNote has become the top platform for influencer-driven campaigns in China, with 59% of brands choosing it for brand-building and 67% of influencers naming it their primary platform, making it essential for brands targeting China’s premium consumer market.

This is the homepage of RedNote’s Market section (市集) where RedNote store products are displayed.



How Does RedNote Function?

RedNote functions as a content-sharing platform where users can share photos and videos of anything ranging from their daily life to product recommendations and reviews. A typical RedNote’s algorithm will display content according to user interests. Below is an example of a typical RedNote feed in the “Discover” (发现) section of the app.

This is a typical “Discover” (发现) page in the RedNote app. This is where users can scroll through and find posts they are interested in. Both video and photos are shown here.



Search-Driven Discovery

Unlike entertainment-focused platforms, RedNote prioritises search functionality. The platform recorded almost 600 million daily search queries in Q4 2024. Users actively search for specific product reviews, tutorials, and recommendations, treating the platform as a visual search engine for lifestyle decisions. The platform’s algorithm prioritises content that generates meaningful engagement. The “save” metric carries particular weight because it indicates users find content valuable enough to reference later during their purchase journey.

Long-Term Content Value

Well-optimised content continues influencing purchases through ongoing search visibility for months or years. A detailed product review published today can drive conversions continuously as new users discover it through search.

Trust-Based Community

RedNote prioritises authentic and trustworthy content as the cornerstone for retaining its user base. Authentic, detailed content performs significantly better than polished advertising and overtly promotional content.

This emphasis on authenticity has given rise to the term “zhongcao” (种草), literally meaning “planting” or “seeding”, which refers to the phenomenon where users are influenced to purchase products because of content shared by others.

Cross-Platform Influence

Research on RedNote drives purchasing decisions across multiple channels. While RedNote has its own RedNote store, users may complete purchases through Tmall, JD.com, WeChat Mini Programs, or physical retail stores. This cross-platform behaviour makes RedNote’s influence difficult to track.

Who Uses RedNote?

RedNote’s user demographics make it particularly valuable for brands targeting premium consumers:

The average user spends 55.3 minutes on RedNote every day, indicating longer engagement with content. This demographic concentration in China’s wealthiest urban centres makes RedNote particularly effective for:

Beauty and cosmetics

Fashion and luxury goods

Lifestyle and wellness products

Premium consumer goods

Travel and hospitality services

Education services

Food and beverage brands

How Can Foreign Brands Market on RedNote?

Foreign brands have three primary options for establishing a presence on RedNote. All three options require the same core documentation and compliance requirements, but differ in operational structure and resource commitment.

Option 1: Register as an Overseas Entity

Foreign companies can directly register a RedNote Professional Account (专业号) as an overseas entity without establishing a Chinese subsidiary. This account gives companies the opportunity to apply for entry into RedNote’s other platforms, such as their marketing and e-commerce tools.

Requirements:

Valid business license from your home country, translated into Chinese by a certified translation agency. This is typically a certificate of incorporation. Trademark registration certificate (either international or Chinese trademark registration) Responsible person’s identification (passport of a manager-level or above executive) Application letter with the responsible person’s signature and position Chinese phone number for account verification Company email address for official communications Annual verification fee of CNY 600

The business license must be valid and translated into Chinese by a certified agency. The platform requires proof of trademark registration in China. If you don’t have a Chinese trademark, you can use an international trademark, but be aware that trademark squatting is common in China. To learn more about trademark registration in China, read our full guide.

The verification process takes 5-7 business days for document review. The professional account status is valid for one year and requires annual renewal.

Option 2: Establish a Chinese Subsidiary (WFOE)

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprises (WFOEs) registered in China can apply for RedNote Business Professional Accounts using Chinese business documentation.

Requirements:

Chinese business license (营业执照) Chinese trademark registration certificate Legal representative’s ID or authorised representative’s identification Company seal (official red seal, required for all legal documents) Chinese phone number for verification Annual verification fee of CNY 600

Disadvantages:

Significant upfront investment (WFOE establishment costs typically range from USD 10,000-30,000)

Ongoing compliance and operational costs

Requires local staff or management

Time-intensive setup process (3-6 months)

Option 3: Partner with a Local Chinese Entity

Foreign brands can work with Chinese partners such as AppInChina, who provide RedNote promotion services, including account setup and management. While RedNote platforms are technically accessible to foreign companies, partnering with local experts addresses practical barriers, including Chinese-only interfaces, specialised platform knowledge, content production requirements, regulatory compliance, and market research.

Local Partners Can Help With:

Account registration and annual verification with platform guidance

Platform navigation and campaign setup across Pugongying, Juguang, and other tools

Content localisation, cultural adaptation, and Chinese copywriting

KOL selection, negotiation, and collaboration management

Campaign optimisation based on local market insights

Compliance monitoring for advertising content and product categories

Performance analysis and strategic recommendations

Advantages:

Immediate market entry with expert guidance rather than a steep learning curve

Access to a Chinese-speaking team familiar with all platform interfaces

Local market expertise for content strategy and influencer selection

Ongoing compliance monitoring reduces the risk of violations

Established KOL networks and negotiation experience

Cost-effective compared to building an in-house Chinese marketing team

Faster campaign execution and optimisation

Disadvantages:

Less direct control over day-to-day account operations

Ongoing service fees for management and expertise

Dependency on partner relationships and their team’s capabilities

Potential challenges if switching partners mid-campaign

How Can Foreign Brands Succeed On RedNote?

Success on RedNote requires understanding the platform’s comprehensive marketing ecosystem. RedNote offers six integrated marketing platforms that work together to support brand growth:

Pugongying (蒲公英/Dandelion) – Content collaboration platform for discovering and partnering with KOLs and KOCs

– Content collaboration platform for discovering and partnering with KOLs and KOCs Juguang (聚光) – One-stop advertising platform for search and feed ads with comprehensive data tracking

– One-stop advertising platform for search and feed ads with comprehensive data tracking Juguang Lite (聚光Lite) – Simplified app-based advertising platform enabling brands to self-manage quick ad investments

– Simplified app-based advertising platform enabling brands to self-manage quick ad investments Chengfeng (乘风) – Integrated e-commerce marketing platform specifically for Xiaohongshu merchants to boost sales

– Integrated e-commerce marketing platform specifically for Xiaohongshu merchants to boost sales Shutiao (薯条) – Content amplification tool helping creators gain quick exposure and traffic for organic posts

– Content amplification tool helping creators gain quick exposure and traffic for organic posts Lingxi (灵犀) – Brand marketing analytics centre for tracking product (SPU) performance, content effectiveness, and growth metrics

These platforms support RedNote’s official KFS Marketing Model, developed by RedNote’s Inspiration Marketing (小红书灵感营销) team. This integrated strategy maximises ROI by guiding users from content discovery through to purchase.

What is RedNote’s KFS Marketing Model?

This is RedNote’s official recommended marketing strategy. Below is a full explanation with translations of keywords and terms.



RedNote’s KFS Marketing Model is RedNote’s official recommended marketing strategy. This strategy works across three critical stages that map to the user journey:

K (KOL/KOC Collaboration)

This is called the “Browsing Stage” (浏览场), and it focuses on building brand awareness and trust through influencer partnerships. The algorithm uses influencer tags and audience data to accurately target users most likely to be interested in your products.

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are industry experts or celebrities with 10,000+ followers who produce professional, high-quality content. They are most effective for product launches, establishing brand authority, and generating broad awareness in competitive categories.

are industry experts or celebrities with 10,000+ followers who produce professional, high-quality content. They are most effective for product launches, establishing brand authority, and generating broad awareness in competitive categories. Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs) are everyday users with smaller but highly engaged audiences. Their authentic, relatable content can help deliver higher conversion rates at lower costs, making them a good choice for organic engagement and trust-building.

To find the right partners, use RedNote’s native Pugongying (蒲公英) platform, which allows brands to search for influencers by category, audience demographics, engagement rates, and past performance metrics. This is the most reliable method for identifying and vetting potential collaborators.

F (Feed Ads)

Both Feed Ads and Search Ads are delivered through RedNote’s Juguang (聚光) advertising platform. Feed Ads (信息流广告) are part of the “Discovery Stage (搜索场)” that amplify your best-performing KOL content by promoting it as native in-feed posts.

The key is to select content that has already proven successful organically. This is typically content with high save rates, engagement, and positive comments. Feed Ads then extend this content’s reach to broader audiences with similar interests and behaviours to those who engaged with the original post.

Target users based on demographics, interests, browsing behaviour, and look-alike audiences. Use pay-per-click or pay-per-impression models, depending on your campaign objectives, and test different audience segments to optimise performance.

S (Search Ads)

Search Ads (搜索广告) capture users at the highest intent point in their journey, or the “Purchase Stage (消费场)”. Over 40% of RedNote users actively search for product reviews when interested in a purchase, making search advertising essential for competitive categories. As aforementioned, as RedNote functions much like a search engine, search ads can target specific keywords and audiences to ensure that your content is being reached by the right consumer.

The KFS model works because it leverages user behaviour data at each stage: browsing behaviour informs content strategy, discovery patterns guide ad targeting, and search behaviour validates purchase intent throughout the entire funnel.

What is Best Practice Overall for RedNote Marketing?

1. Localise Content Beyond Translation

Simply translating Western content into Mandarin is insufficient for RedNote success. Content must be adapted to align with Chinese consumer values, cultural references, and seasonal moments that resonate locally.

Brands aligning with trending themes see 40% higher engagement rates. Focus on creating content that feels like peer recommendations rather than advertisements. Use authentic, not overly polished brand content, and share practical information with honest reviews that acknowledge both benefits and limitations.

2. Implement Search Engine Optimisation

RedNote’s algorithm acts much like a search engine; it rewards content that informs with high-quality information. Therefore, a keyword strategy must be implemented to increase your brand’s visibility.

Research target keywords specific to your industry and optimise titles, descriptions, and hashtags accordingly. Content structured with searchable titles such as “How to Choose…” or “Complete Guide to…” performs better than general posts. High-performing formats include product comparisons, problem-solution content, tutorials, experience sharing, and seasonal recommendations.

3. Optimise Content Formats

RedNote users expect specific content formats optimised for mobile viewing and quick consumption.

For photos, use a 3:4 vertical ratio with multi-image carousels of 4-9 images for comprehensive guides. Include text overlays highlighting key points and create attention-grabbing cover images with clear, large text.

For videos, keep content between 1-3 minutes for most posts, with up to 15 minutes allowed for detailed tutorials. Use 9:16 vertical format exclusively. Chinese subtitles are mandatory as many users browse with sound off.

4. Enable Direct Purchase Paths

RedNote’s integrated e-commerce functionality shortens the path from discovery to purchase. Implement product tagging to link products directly within posts, establish an official RedNote Store for your brand, conduct live streaming sessions for real-time product demonstrations and sales, and offer platform-exclusive deals that incentivise immediate purchases.

5. Maintain Platform Compliance

RedNote enforces strict content guidelines to protect users and maintain platform quality. All sponsored content must be clearly disclosed using “广告” (advertisement) or “合作” (collaboration) labels.

Avoid content violations, including revealing imagery, spam posting (multiple posts in short timeframes), purchased followers or fake engagement, misleading product claims, and category-specific regulations for cosmetics, health products, and food items. Violations result in post removal, account suspension, or permanent bans.

How Can AppInChina Help?

RedNote offers great potential for foreign brands entering the Chinese market, but navigating its Chinese-only platforms and unique platform practices requires specialised local expertise.

We can help by:

Opening a RedNote Professional Account (专业号) . This can be done under your own overseas entity or our local Chinese entity. This is the first step to gaining access to RedNote’s marketing and e-commerce tools.

. This can be done under your own overseas entity or our local Chinese entity. This is the first step to gaining access to RedNote’s marketing and e-commerce tools. Designing and running a marketing campaign for your brand in China. Maximise return on ad spend through data-driven targeting, high-quality creatives and ongoing optimisation.

Maximise return on ad spend through data-driven targeting, high-quality creatives and ongoing optimisation. Managing e-commerce operations. Setup and management of a RedNote store, including product listings, logistics and customer support.

