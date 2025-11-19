The Complete Guide to Douyin (TikTok) Marketing in China

Douyin, also known as 抖音 in Chinese, is China’s dominant short-video platform with over 800 million active users. Owned by ByteDance and launched in 2016, before its international counterpart, TikTok, which was released by ByteDance globally in 2017, the platform has evolved from an entertainment-focused app into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates content creation, social interaction, and e-commerce functionality. This guide covers everything you need to know about marketing on Douyin in China, from understanding the platform’s unique characteristics to implementing strategies that drive measurable results.
Douyin began as a short-video sharing platform where users created 15-second music and dance videos. It has since transformed into China’s most influential entertainment-commerce platform, where content virality directly translates into purchasing behaviour. Unlike RedNote’s search-driven discovery, Douyin prioritises algorithm-powered content delivery that keeps users engaged for extended periods.
According to Qianfan data, Douyin users spend an average of 100 minutes per day on the platform
Users follow a “Discover, Engage, Purchase” journey where they discover products through entertaining videos, engage with content and creators, then make purchases either on Douyin’s integrated e-commerce platform (抖音电商) or through external platforms. Research indicates the platform generated approximately CNY 3.5 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, representing a 30% year-over-year increase, making Douyin the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, behind only Taobao and Pinduoduo.
Douyin functions primarily as an algorithm-driven content platform where the “For You” (推荐) page serves as the main content discovery channel. Douyin’s recommendation algorithm analyses user behaviour, including watch time, likes, comments, shares, and completion rates, to deliver personalised content.
The platform’s algorithm, ByteDance’s own Volcano Engine (火山引擎), prioritises content that generates high engagement and watch time. Videos that maintain viewer attention through to completion receive significantly more distribution. The “share” metric also carries particular weight because it indicates content resonates strongly enough for users to share it with friends or followers. Douyin’s algorithm-based content discovery opens opportunities for both viral growth and sustained visibility on the platform.
Users come to Douyin for short-form, entertaining content, and they purchase as a result of engaging with it. This allows brands to build awareness and drive conversions through creative, engaging content that doesn’t feel like traditional advertising.
Douyin’s user demographics make it particularly valuable for brands targeting young, digitally-native consumers:
This demographic concentration makes Douyin particularly effective for fashion and beauty brands targeting young consumers, as well as consumer electronics and tech products, food and beverage brands with visual appeal, entertainment and lifestyle services, and affordable luxury brands.
Foreign brands have three primary pathways for establishing a presence on Douyin. All three require Chinese regulatory compliance, but differ in operational structure and capabilities. It’s important to note that, while Douyin does not strictly require brands to complete Enterprise Account (企业号) verification or obtain Blue V status (蓝V认证) in order to open a store, it is strongly recommended for all merchants, including domestic enterprise stores and cross-border stores. Verified accounts receive significantly higher trust and visibility, improved search and algorithm performance, access to expanded marketing and analytics tools, and a smoother integration between the official account and the Douyin store. As a result, nearly all successful brands on the platform upgrade to a verified enterprise or Blue V account as part of standard best practice.
Foreign companies can directly register as part of the Douyin Global Shopping (全球购), Douyin’s cross-border e-commerce initiative launched in 2021. This model allows foreign companies to market and sell on Douyin as an overseas entity without establishing a Chinese subsidiary. Foreign companies operate under a cross-border merchant identity (跨境商家身份), relying on Douyin’s Global Shopping structure as opposed to opening a separate Domestic Enterprise Store (普通企业店).
Requirements:
Douyin requires proof of trademark registration in China. If you don’t have a Chinese trademark, you can use an international trademark, but be aware that trademark squatting is common in China. To learn more about trademark registration in China, read our full guide.
Advantages:
Disadvantages:
The verification process typically takes 5-7 business days for document review. The Douyin Global Shopping status requires annual renewal and ongoing compliance monitoring.
Foreign companies that establish or already have a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in China can register a Douyin Business Account (企业号), obtain the Blue V verification and access Douyin’s standard enterprise store model (普通企业店), operating as a domestic merchant (境内本土商家身份) rather than a cross-border merchant.
Requirements:
Advantages:
Disadvantages:
Foreign brands can work with Chinese partners such as AppInChina, who provide Douyin promotion services, including Douyin Business Account (企业号) set up and store management. Douyin platforms are technically accessible to foreign companies; however, partnering with local experts addresses practical barriers, including Chinese-only interfaces, specialised platform knowledge, content production requirements, regulatory compliance, and market research.
Local Partners Can Help With:
Advantages:
Disadvantages:
Once a Douyin Business Account (企业号) has been opened, brands can integrate with Douyin’s shopping ecosystem, allowing brands to include their products in the Douyin Mall (抖音商城). Once on the Douyin Mall, brands can include product tags in videos, sell their products during live streams, and integrate one-click checkout capabilities, allowing users to transition from viewing content to purchasing products from your Douyin store.
Successfully promoting your brand’s products on Douyin requires understanding the platform’s marketing ecosystem. Douyin has three main platforms that brands can use to help them succeed in China:
These three platforms support brands promoting their products on Douyin by helping users discover entertaining content and increasing conversion rates to maximise ROI.
Based on platform best practices and successful brand campaigns, an effective Douyin marketing strategy typically uses three traffic sources to drive conversions: organic content creation, e-commerce integration, and paid advertising amplification.
Content creation is the foundation for increasing brand visibility. Douyin’s algorithm-driven “For You” page distributes content based on user interests and behaviour, rewarding videos that maintain viewer attention through completion. To maximise conversions through content creation, brands can:
The Douyin Mall contributed to 40% of Douyin’s GMV in 2024, showing that users increasingly treat Douyin as a shopping destination. Brands can maximise conversion by:
After content has been created, brands can use Douyin’s Ocean Engine (巨量引擎) to reach and target high-intent users with paid advertisement. Brands can target specific demographics, behaviours, interests, and devices. Brands can maximise conversions through paid advertising using:
Success on Douyin requires content that prioritises entertainment value while naturally integrating commercial messaging. Simply repurposing content from other platforms will not succeed; content must be created specifically for Douyin’s format and audience expectations.
Brands aligning with trending content see significantly higher engagement rates. Focus on creating content that entertains first and sells second, using authentic presentation over polished advertising, sharing engaging stories with emotional hooks, and maintaining fast-paced editing that holds attention.
For short videos (15-60 seconds), focus on product demonstrations with entertainment value, before-and-after transformations, trending challenges adapted to brand messaging, and behind-the-scenes content.
For mid-form content (1-3 minutes), create detailed product reviews, story-driven narratives, expert demonstrations, and comparison content.
For extended content (3-15 minutes), develop in-depth tutorials, educational series, and comprehensive product guides.
Use 9:16 vertical format exclusively for full-screen mobile viewing. Employ dynamic editing with frequent scene changes. Add text overlays highlighting key points. Leverage trending music and audio from Douyin’s library.
Simply translating Western content into Mandarin is insufficient for Douyin success. Content should align with local consumption expectations. Douyin’s culture revolves around viral trends and challenges. Brands that successfully participate see exponentially higher engagement. Branded hashtag challenges, encouraging user participation, trending music and sound effects are often seen in brand promotion.
Live streaming is a significant sales driver on Douyin. In 2024, over 40% of Douyin’s e-commerce GMV came through live streaming channels. Maintain consistent streaming schedules (daily or multiple weekly sessions). Invest in professional production quality (lighting, sound, multiple camera angles). Drive interactive engagement through Q&A sessions. Create limited-time offers, generating urgency. Provide clear product demonstrations with transparent pricing and purchase instructions.
Douyin enforces strict content guidelines to maintain platform quality and comply with Chinese regulations. All paid partnerships must include “广告” (advertisement) or “合作” (collaboration) labels. Avoid misleading product claims, medical misinformation, content violating social values, inappropriate imagery, gambling, tobacco, restricted substances, and political content.
Douyin offers real potential for foreign brands to reach Chinese consumers, but navigating its Chinese-only platforms and unique platform practices requires specialised local expertise.
