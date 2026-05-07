The Complete Guide to Maimai Ads in China

Maimai (脉脉) is China’s leading workplace-focused social platform with over 2 million monthly active users. Unlike mass-market consumer platforms, Maimai is built around real-name professional identity, industry discussion, company insights, career development, and business networking. Official Maimai materials describe the platform as helping users expand professional connections and helping enterprises with services such as employer branding, expert network services, and Tuoketong (拓客通) for customer acquisition. This guide explains what Maimai Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.
Maimai Ads are paid promotional and business marketing solutions bought through Maimai’s enterprise-facing services. Public Maimai materials consistently show that the platform sells more than just recruitment products: it offers employer branding services, expert network services, and Tuoketong, a B2B customer-acquisition product built around identifying and reaching key decision-makers.
In practical terms, that means Maimai advertising is not best understood as a generic display network. It is better understood as a professional influence and lead-generation system that can support:
Maimai’s main strength is not just reach. It is audience quality and context. Maimai is a real-name workplace community built around colleagues, industries, companies, and professional growth. Public materials about Tuoketong specifically position it as a solution for finding and reaching key decision-makers more efficiently, which is a strong signal that Maimai’s commercial value lies in its professional identity graph rather than in mass entertainment traffic.
That makes Maimai particularly useful for:
Compared with platforms such as Weibo, Douyin, or RedNote, Maimai is usually more relevant when the goal is to influence people in a work, hiring, procurement, leadership, or business decision context rather than in a pure entertainment or shopping context. That is an inference drawn from Maimai’s official product mix and platform positioning.
Maimai does not publish as clean or public a placement grid as platforms such as Douyin or Kuaishou. Based on the official homepage and public Maimai business materials, the most commercially relevant ad environments appear to be native professional content distribution, employer branding exposure, and decision-maker targeting through Tuoketong-style workflows.
Maimai’s core product experience includes users sharing workplace views, industry opinions, and professional updates. That suggests native promotional content is likely most effective when it appears inside professional discussion and content-consumption flows rather than as a purely interruptive format. This is also consistent with how Maimai presents itself: a place for professional interaction and workplace discussion.
Maimai explicitly lists employer branding services among its enterprise offerings. For companies hiring in China, this means Maimai can function not only as a recruitment channel but also as a brand-exposure channel aimed at professionals evaluating employers, industries, and opportunities.
Tuoketong is one of Maimai’s clearest commercial products. Public materials describe it as a solution for identifying key decision-makers, optimizing outreach methods, improving sales rhythm, and generating high-quality leads. That makes it one of the most commercially important “ad-like” products in the Maimai ecosystem, especially for B2B marketing.
In practice, this means Maimai’s commercial value sits less in classic banner placements and more in professional discovery, audience identification, and relationship-led marketing.
Maimai Ads work through its enterprise services and account-based commercial tools rather than through a widely documented Western-style self-serve ad platform. The clearest public example is Tuoketong, which is described as helping companies quickly find key decision-makers, contact them through multiple methods, classify intent, and continue nurturing lower-intent prospects over time.
In practical terms, the process usually looks like this:
The key strategic point is that Maimai is often relationship-led rather than impression-led. Success depends less on blasting out generic creative and more on targeting the right professional audience with the right message in the right context.
Foreign companies are permitted to run advertisements on Maimai, though they cannot open self-service ad accounts directly and must go through official designated authorized channels instead; they need to provide valid overseas business registration credentials, adhere strictly to China’s advertising regulations and content review rules, and are also subject to industry access restrictions, with all ad creatives and campaigns requiring platform compliance approval before launch to target China’s professional user base on the platform.
Before launching, decide whether the real objective is employer branding, B2B customer acquisition, or broader professional influence. Maimai’s commercial products are not all built for the same job, and the platform is strongest when the commercial route matches the business objective.
If the goal is B2B outreach, Tuoketong is the most obvious fit. If the goal is employer positioning, Maimai’s employer branding services are more relevant. If the goal is expert access or professional insight, Maimai’s expert network services may be the more relevant route.
Because Maimai is a professional platform, messaging needs to fit workplace expectations. Strong campaigns should start with clear audience definition, pain points, value proposition, and a message that feels credible in a business context rather than overly promotional.
Maimai’s public-facing materials suggest a more managed enterprise-sales model than a simple click-and-launch ad console. In practice, that means campaign execution may involve coordination with Maimai account teams, partner support, or product-specific workflows rather than a simple self-serve interface.
On Maimai, the most important KPIs are likely to be things like:
This follows directly from the way Maimai positions Tuoketong and other enterprise services.
Maimai is strongest when the campaign is built around professional trust, workplace context, and business relevance. It is usually less suited to pure broad-reach consumer awareness campaigns than to B2B, employer, or executive influence work.
Maimai’s commercial value comes from professional identity and decision-maker access. Campaigns should therefore be designed around specific job functions, seniority levels, company types, or industry clusters rather than generic demographic segments. This is especially important for B2B lead generation.
Because Maimai is built around professional interaction, the strongest campaigns are likely to combine credible content with targeted reach or contact workflows, rather than relying on promotional copy alone.
Maimai users are in a workplace mindset. Direct translations of Western B2B copy are rarely enough. Content should sound credible, informed, and useful in a Chinese professional context.
Even if Maimai accepts a campaign operationally, claims, outreach language, category restrictions, and data-use practices should still be reviewed against Chinese advertising laws and regulations and business compliance requirements.
Maimai’s biggest limitation is not value. It is scope and format.
First, Maimai is much more relevant for workplace, B2B, talent, and business decision scenarios than for broad consumer categories. Second, its commercial system appears more managed and less openly self-serve than major mass-ad platforms, which can make execution slower or more operationally dependent. Third, success on Maimai depends heavily on message quality and audience fit. Weak, generic, or over-promotional campaigns are unlikely to work well in a professional environment.
For many brands, Maimai should be treated as a specialist professional marketing channel, not a universal media platform.
AppInChina helps overseas brands use Maimai as part of a broader China B2B, employer branding, and professional audience strategy.
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