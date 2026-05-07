The Complete Guide to Maimai Ads in China

Maimai (脉脉) is China’s leading workplace-focused social platform with over 2 million monthly active users. Unlike mass-market consumer platforms, Maimai is built around real-name professional identity, industry discussion, company insights, career development, and business networking. Official Maimai materials describe the platform as helping users expand professional connections and helping enterprises with services such as employer branding, expert network services, and Tuoketong (拓客通) for customer acquisition. This guide explains what Maimai Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are Maimai Ads?

Maimai Ads are paid promotional and business marketing solutions bought through Maimai’s enterprise-facing services. Public Maimai materials consistently show that the platform sells more than just recruitment products: it offers employer branding services, expert network services, and Tuoketong, a B2B customer-acquisition product built around identifying and reaching key decision-makers.

In practical terms, that means Maimai advertising is not best understood as a generic display network. It is better understood as a professional influence and lead-generation system that can support:

B2B lead generation

executive and decision-maker targeting

employer branding

professional content distribution

trust-led brand exposure in workplace contexts

account- and relationship-based outreach workflows

Why Should I Advertise on Maimai?

Maimai’s main strength is not just reach. It is audience quality and context. Maimai is a real-name workplace community built around colleagues, industries, companies, and professional growth. Public materials about Tuoketong specifically position it as a solution for finding and reaching key decision-makers more efficiently, which is a strong signal that Maimai’s commercial value lies in its professional identity graph rather than in mass entertainment traffic.

That makes Maimai particularly useful for:

B2B lead generation

account-based marketing

executive and decision-maker outreach

employer branding and hiring support

thought-leadership distribution

campaigns where professional trust matters more than mass reach

Compared with platforms such as Weibo, Douyin, or RedNote, Maimai is usually more relevant when the goal is to influence people in a work, hiring, procurement, leadership, or business decision context rather than in a pure entertainment or shopping context. That is an inference drawn from Maimai’s official product mix and platform positioning.

Where Do Maimai Ads Appear?

Maimai does not publish as clean or public a placement grid as platforms such as Douyin or Kuaishou. Based on the official homepage and public Maimai business materials, the most commercially relevant ad environments appear to be native professional content distribution, employer branding exposure, and decision-maker targeting through Tuoketong-style workflows.

Professional Feed and Content Distribution

Maimai’s core product experience includes users sharing workplace views, industry opinions, and professional updates. That suggests native promotional content is likely most effective when it appears inside professional discussion and content-consumption flows rather than as a purely interruptive format. This is also consistent with how Maimai presents itself: a place for professional interaction and workplace discussion.

Employer Branding and Hiring Visibility

Maimai explicitly lists employer branding services among its enterprise offerings. For companies hiring in China, this means Maimai can function not only as a recruitment channel but also as a brand-exposure channel aimed at professionals evaluating employers, industries, and opportunities.

B2B Lead Generation Through Tuoketong

Tuoketong is one of Maimai’s clearest commercial products. Public materials describe it as a solution for identifying key decision-makers, optimizing outreach methods, improving sales rhythm, and generating high-quality leads. That makes it one of the most commercially important “ad-like” products in the Maimai ecosystem, especially for B2B marketing.

In practice, this means Maimai’s commercial value sits less in classic banner placements and more in professional discovery, audience identification, and relationship-led marketing.

How Do Maimai Ads Work?

Maimai Ads work through its enterprise services and account-based commercial tools rather than through a widely documented Western-style self-serve ad platform. The clearest public example is Tuoketong, which is described as helping companies quickly find key decision-makers, contact them through multiple methods, classify intent, and continue nurturing lower-intent prospects over time.

In practical terms, the process usually looks like this:

define the campaign goal, such as lead generation, employer branding, or professional influence identify the right Maimai product path, such as Tuoketong or employer branding support prepare company, audience, and messaging assets launch outreach or content-based activity through the appropriate Maimai workflow optimize around response quality, lead quality, and downstream business outcomes

The key strategic point is that Maimai is often relationship-led rather than impression-led. Success depends less on blasting out generic creative and more on targeting the right professional audience with the right message in the right context.

Can Foreign Companies Run Maimai Ads?

Foreign companies are permitted to run advertisements on Maimai, though they cannot open self-service ad accounts directly and must go through official designated authorized channels instead; they need to provide valid overseas business registration credentials, adhere strictly to China’s advertising regulations and content review rules, and are also subject to industry access restrictions, with all ad creatives and campaigns requiring platform compliance approval before launch to target China’s professional user base on the platform.

How to Run Maimai Ads

1. Define Whether the Goal Is Branding, Hiring, or Lead Generation

Before launching, decide whether the real objective is employer branding, B2B customer acquisition, or broader professional influence. Maimai’s commercial products are not all built for the same job, and the platform is strongest when the commercial route matches the business objective.

2. Choose the Right Commercial Product

If the goal is B2B outreach, Tuoketong is the most obvious fit. If the goal is employer positioning, Maimai’s employer branding services are more relevant. If the goal is expert access or professional insight, Maimai’s expert network services may be the more relevant route.

3. Prepare Audience and Messaging Assets

Because Maimai is a professional platform, messaging needs to fit workplace expectations. Strong campaigns should start with clear audience definition, pain points, value proposition, and a message that feels credible in a business context rather than overly promotional.

4. Launch Through the Appropriate Managed Workflow

Maimai’s public-facing materials suggest a more managed enterprise-sales model than a simple click-and-launch ad console. In practice, that means campaign execution may involve coordination with Maimai account teams, partner support, or product-specific workflows rather than a simple self-serve interface.

5. Optimise for Quality, Not Just Volume

On Maimai, the most important KPIs are likely to be things like:

key decision-maker reach

lead quality

professional response rate

hiring quality

downstream sales opportunity creation

This follows directly from the way Maimai positions Tuoketong and other enterprise services.

What Is Best Practice for Maimai Ads?

Professional Influence

Maimai is strongest when the campaign is built around professional trust, workplace context, and business relevance. It is usually less suited to pure broad-reach consumer awareness campaigns than to B2B, employer, or executive influence work.

Build Campaigns Around Real Business Personas

Maimai’s commercial value comes from professional identity and decision-maker access. Campaigns should therefore be designed around specific job functions, seniority levels, company types, or industry clusters rather than generic demographic segments. This is especially important for B2B lead generation.

Treat Content and Outreach as One System

Because Maimai is built around professional interaction, the strongest campaigns are likely to combine credible content with targeted reach or contact workflows, rather than relying on promotional copy alone.

Localise for a Professional Chinese Audience

Maimai users are in a workplace mindset. Direct translations of Western B2B copy are rarely enough. Content should sound credible, informed, and useful in a Chinese professional context.

Review Compliance Separately

Even if Maimai accepts a campaign operationally, claims, outreach language, category restrictions, and data-use practices should still be reviewed against Chinese advertising laws and regulations and business compliance requirements.

What Are the Limitations of Maimai Ads?

Maimai’s biggest limitation is not value. It is scope and format.

First, Maimai is much more relevant for workplace, B2B, talent, and business decision scenarios than for broad consumer categories. Second, its commercial system appears more managed and less openly self-serve than major mass-ad platforms, which can make execution slower or more operationally dependent. Third, success on Maimai depends heavily on message quality and audience fit. Weak, generic, or over-promotional campaigns are unlikely to work well in a professional environment.

For many brands, Maimai should be treated as a specialist professional marketing channel, not a universal media platform.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands use Maimai as part of a broader China B2B, employer branding, and professional audience strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

assessing whether Maimai is the right platform for your category and objective

helping define the right professional audience and campaign use case

localising content and messaging for Chinese professional users

reviewing campaign materials for China advertising and platform-policy risk

integrating Maimai into a wider China channel strategy alongside Taobao, JD, Douyin, WeChat, RedNote, Baidu and other platforms

Contact us to get started with Maimai ads in China