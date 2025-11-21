The Complete Guide to E-Commerce on Douyin (TikTok) 

Douyin has emerged as China’s most powerful short-video commerce platform, blending entertainment with e-commerce. With over 800 million active users spending an average of 100 minutes daily on the platform, and generating approximately CNY 3.5 trillion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024, Douyin represents the third-largest e-commerce platform in China, behind only Taobao and Pinduoduo. This guide covers everything you need to know about selling on Douyin, detailing step-by-step exactly how to open a store and promote your products.
Douyin, known as 抖音 in Chinese, is China’s dominant short-video platform owned by ByteDance. Launched in 2016 before its international counterpart TikTok, the platform began as an entertainment-focused app for 15-second music and dance videos. It has since transformed into a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates content creation, social interaction, and e-commerce functionality.
Douyin prioritises algorithm-powered content delivery through its “For You” (推荐) page, keeping users engaged for extended periods. The platform’s recommendation algorithm, powered by ByteDance’s Volcano Engine (火山引擎), analyses user behaviour, including watch time, likes, comments, shares, and completion rates to deliver personalised content.
Users follow a “Discover, Engage, Purchase” journey where they discover products through entertaining videos, engage with content and creators, then make purchases either on Douyin’s integrated e-commerce platform (抖音电商/Douyin Mall) or through external platforms. This unique approach allows brands to build awareness and drive conversions through creative, engaging content that doesn’t feel like traditional advertising.
Douyin’s user demographics make it particularly valuable for brands targeting young, digitally-native consumers:
This demographic concentration makes Douyin particularly effective for fashion and beauty brands targeting young consumers, as well as consumer electronics and tech products, food and beverage brands with visual appeal, entertainment and lifestyle services, and affordable luxury brands.
To sell on Douyin, you need create a Douyin Account and open a store. While not mandatory, establishing a Douyin Business Account (企业号) and obtaining Blue V verification (蓝V认证) is also strongly recommended to sell on Douyin due to enhanced visibility and intellectual property protection, ensuring no one else can use your brand name on the platform.
Yes, foreign companies can choose from three options to sell on Douyin:
Register as a cross-border merchant under your overseas entity by partnering with a qualified Chinese company to serve as your joint-liability entity (连带责任人). This option allows you to enter the Chinese market without establishing your own Chinese legal entity.
Establish a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in China or use an existing one to register as a domestic merchant. This provides access to domestic store features with broader operational flexibility and lower transaction fees.
Work with a local partner such AppInChina that can handle registration, store setup, marketing campaign management, and e-commerce operations on your behalf. This approach is ideal for brands seeking to minimise operational complexity while leveraging local expertise in navigating Douyin’s Chinese-only platforms, regulatory requirements, and unique social commerce ecosystem.
Selling your products on Douyin (抖音) involves following an onboarding process through the Douyin E-Commerce Merchant Center (抖音电商后台). Below is a step-by-step guide to opening your store as a cross-border merchant or a domestic entity.
Firstly, you will need to download the Douyin app from the Apple App Store China or equivalent Android app store. Note that for the Apple App Store China, you will need to have a Mainland China region account in order to download Douyin, which typically requires a Chinese phone number. To learn more about how to access the Apple App Store China, read our full guide.
Once you have downloaded the app, you can start creating a Douyin account:
Note that this personal account will become the account linked to the store. This account can later be verified via Business Verification (企业认证) to become a Business Account (企业号). This Business Account can then apply for a Blue V verification (蓝V标识).
Once your Douyin account is ready, log in to the Douyin E-commerce Merchant Center. This is where you’ll apply, upload documents, manage your store, and monitor performance.
In the portal, you’ll select whether you’re applying as a cross-border merchant or a domestic merchant. Your choice here determines the documentation, rules, and store functionality you’ll need to comply with.
The Cross-Border Merchant (全球购) category is the only option available for international entities. Note that you need a Mainland Joint-Liability Entity (连带责任人) to apply. If you are applying as a cross-border merchant, you’ll need to submit:
If you have a domestic entity, you can apply for via the Enterprise options (企业), you’ll need:
Once your application is approved and deposit is paid:
Once you have completed this step, you store will be functional and can start selling products.
This is an optional but recommended step that businesses are advised to take to maximise their chances of success on Douyin. Verifiying a Douyin account to become a Business Account (企业号) allows it to apply for the Blue V verification (蓝V认证), enhancing:
Once operational, you will be able to use Douyin’s merchant backend to track performance, run promotions, and optimise your content strategy based using the backend’s data.
The choice between a cross-border store (全球购) and domestic store (企业店) impacts your operational requirements, costs, and market entry timeline. Below is a table summarising the key differences:
|Cross-Border Store (全球购)
|Domestic Store (企业店)
|Entity Required
|Overseas company and a joint-liability partner
|Chinese-registered company (WFOE) or a local Chinese partner
|Setup Complexity
|Medium. This requires partner coordination.
|Medium/High. This requires WFOE establishment or working with a local partner
|Security Deposit
|CNY 20,000 – 50,000
|CNY 100,000 – 400,000
|Transaction Fees
|Higher (~0.7% payment fees)
|Lower (~0.6% payment fees)
|Logistics
|Bonded warehouse required
|Flexible domestic logistics
|Customs Compliance
|QR codes and clearance records required
|N/a
|Long-term Cost
|Higher per transaction
|Lower operational costs
Douyin’s marketing ecosystem differs significantly from traditional e-commerce platforms. Success requires understanding and leveraging the platform’s unique combination of organic content, influencer partnerships, and paid advertising.
Douyin offers three integrated marketing platforms that work together to support brand growth:
To learn more about building a complete Douyin marketing strategy, including best practice tactics for content optimisation, influencer selection, and campaign measurement, refer to our full guide to marketing on Douyin.
Douyin offers real potential for foreign brands to reach Chinese consumers, but navigating its e-commerce, Chinese-only platforms and unique practices requires local expertise.
