How Can I Use the Apple App Store in China?

Using the Chinese Apple App Store allows you to access the abundance of Chinese apps that exist, but navigating the setup process can be complex. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about accessing China’s App Store, from creating accounts to managing payments and finding Chinese apps.

How Can You Switch Your Apple App Store Region to China?

There are two primary methods to access the Chinese App Store, each with its own advantages and requirements.

Method 1: Change Your Existing Apple ID Region

On iPhone/iPad:

Settings > [Your Name] > Media & Purchases > View Account > Country/Region > Change Country or Region

Settings > [Your Name] > Media & Purchases > View Account > Country/Region > Change Country or Region On Mac/PC:

Open Music or iTunes app > Account > View My Account > Change Country or Region

Open Music or iTunes app > Account > View My Account > Change Country or Region Select “China” from the country list.

Agree to new terms and conditions.

Enter valid Chinese payment details and billing address.

Phone verification with a Chinese phone number is mandatory.

You must clear all current subscriptions and have zero Apple ID balance.

Be aware that changing regions may restrict your access to apps from your previous region until you switch back.

How to change your Apple ID Region to Mainland China

Method 2: Create a New Chinese Apple ID

Sign out of your current Apple ID.

Open the App Store, and attempt to download a free app.

Select “Create New Apple ID”.

Select “Mainland China” as your country/region.

Register with a valid Chinese phone number and address.

Use Chinese-compatible payment methods.

This allows keeping your original Apple ID separate.

What Are the Requirements for Opening a Chinese App Store Account?

Requirement Details Solutions/Notes Chinese Address Valid mainland China billing address Use friend’s address or hotel address temporarily Payment Method Chinese bank card or local digital payment platforms Alipay and WeChat Pay support linking foreign cards (updated support) Phone Verification Chinese phone number required for account verification Virtual numbers eSIMs possible but may have limitations (see below) Age Verification Must be 18+ for full features Standard Apple requirement Zero Account Balance Account balance must be zero before switching regions Cancel subscriptions and spend remaining balance

It is important to note that all of the above is required to open a Chinese Apple App Store account. The hardest requirement to meet is the phone number verification. To obtain a Chinese phone number, you must visit a local provider such as China Unicom (中国联通) or China Mobile (中国移动) in China. You will need to bring your passport with you to obtain a Chinese phone number.

For this reason, it is very hard to meet this requirement without being or having been in China.

What are the Benefits and Drawbacks of Using China’s Apple App Store?

Benefits:

Access to exclusive Chinese apps not available internationally: Social: WeChat (微信), Weibo (微博), Douyin (抖音) E-commerce: Taobao (淘宝), JD.com (京东), Tmall (天猫) Navigation: Baidu Maps (百度地图), Amap (高德地图) Entertainment platforms like iQiyi (爱奇艺), Youku (优酷), Tencent Video (腾讯视频)

In-app purchases and subscriptions are often much cheaper due to local pricing models.

Local payment methods (Alipay, WeChat Pay) provide faster, convenient payments with occasional local promotions.

Drawbacks:

A Chinese phone number is mandatory for registration and verification.

Switching back and forth between regions can cause delays in app update availability and loss of app access from other regions.

Some apps are unavailable or restricted without a proper Chinese account.

Virtual number services are increasingly scrutinised; some verification codes may not be delivered.

How Can You Get a Chinese Phone Number Without Being in China?

Physical SIMs require presence in China or a friend/family member’s help.

Virtual Phone Numbers and eSIM Options: eSIM cards: China Unicom and China Mobile eSIMs can often be purchased online and activated remotely. Virtual number apps (Hushed, MySudo, 51Sim, and others) can receive SMS but may not always work with Apple ID registration. Chinese VoIP services: Sometimes require Chinese ID, less reliable.

Many users pair a virtual number with an active international phone number for two-factor backups.

Note: Apple’s verification systems can block some virtual or VoIP numbers.

What Payment Methods Are Available in the Apple App Store China?

Payment Option Details/Requirements Notes Chinese Bank Card Must open bank account in China (passport, visa, local address required) Possible only for residents or long-term visitors Alipay Linked to phone number & bank card (supports international cards now) Many foreigners use Alipay linked to foreign credit cards WeChat Pay International number supported; credit card binding available Still requires Chinese ID verification for advanced features Apple Gift Cards China-specific gift cards can top up your Apple account Available through online resellers

Opening a Bank Account:

Requires a valid passport and visa.

Proof of local address (rental contract, hotel booking).

Minimum deposit varies by bank.

Banks servicing foreigners: Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank.

How Can I Find Apps Listed in Chinese?

Many Chinese apps are listed only by their Chinese names (Simplified Chinese characters) in the store.

Use translation tools (Google Translate, Baidu Translate) to find app names.

Search by developer names (e.g., Tencent = 腾讯).

Collections of popular apps (with Chinese names and Pinyin) help:

Category English Name Chinese Name Social/Payment WeChat 微信 Payment Alipay 支付宝 Shopping Taobao 淘宝 Navigation Baidu Maps 百度地图 Video Douyin 抖音

How Can You Download Chinese Apps Without a Chinese Phone Number?

Without a Chinese number or a suitable alternative, Apple ID creation for the China store is not possible due to mobile phone number verification requirements.

Android options are more flexible: Android platforms have multiple legitimate app stores with large Chinese app catalogues. Xiaomi GetApps, Huawei AppGallery, and others operate with fewer restrictions. APKPure and APKMirror provide downloadable APK files for China-only apps. These options bypass the need for region-switching Apple IDs or Chinese phone numbers.

Android also supports eSIM for local numbers more easily.

Many popular Chinese apps have web versions, e.g. WeChat Web, Taobao website.

VPNs can help access content, but: VPN use is heavily regulated/restricted inside Mainland China. Some apps detect/block VPN traffic. Experience may be slower or unstable.



To learn more about Android app stores that are widely used in China, you can refer to AppInChina’s Official Download Guide and The AppInChina App Store Index.

How Can AppInChina Help?

Are you an iOS developer? If so, we can help you by:

Publishing and promoting your app on the Apple App Store in China

Providing you with valuable research regarding the highest-grossing apps in China and sharing best practices when it comes to publishing and promoting.

Contact us to get started with your journey into China’s iOS market.