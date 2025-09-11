How To Deploy Social Functions On Your Platform in China

China’s digital ecosystem is home to over 1.3 billion daily active users that interact with social functions. As a result, systems have been put in place to mitigate misuse of these functions. This guide will outline the legal foundation of social functions in China and will explain what is needed for apps to implement social functions.
According to Article 2 of the Provisions on the Security Assessment of Internet-based Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization, social functions are defined by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) as any online platform:
Based on the official definition, apps with social functions include:
In the Provisions on the Security Assessment of Internet-based Information Services with Attribute of Public Opinions or Capable of Social Mobilization, it is stated that a security assessment (安全评估) is also required by platforms using social functions.
Article 5 requires a comprehensive assessment of:
According to Article 3, providers must conduct security assessments (安全评估) when:
Article 6 requires that security assessment reports include “relevant license and certificate” information, indicating additional licensing beyond basic ICP may be required depending on the platform and its other functions. The security assessment itself becomes a mandatory compliance requirement separate from ICP Filing.
Content review is also necessary. This includes reviewing content before and after it is released. This can be done through an automatic content review API and/or manually. To learn more about how to deploy content review in China, read our full guide.
Yes. This is explicitly mandatory. Article 5(6) specifically requires “establishing complaint and whistleblowing systems, announcing information such as complaints and reporting methods, and accepting and handling relevant complaints and whistleblowing in a timely manner”. Any apps or platforms with social functions must include some form of a reporting function to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements.
Yes. Chinese law mandates real-name verification (实名认证) for all solutions offering social or interactive features to ensure user accountability and content traceability. This requirement stems from the Cybersecurity Law of the PRC, Article 24, which requires platforms to verify users’ real identity before allowing access to publishing or interactive functions.
Articles 8 to 13 establish ongoing regulatory oversight, including:
This official regulation establishes a comprehensive compliance framework for apps with social functions that goes significantly beyond basic ICP licensing, requiring:
The regulation has been in effect since November 30, 2018, and applies to any app offering social interaction, content sharing, or public communication capabilities
At AppInChina, we provide full compliance assessments for our clients to ensure that they establish a fully compliant presence in the Chinese market. This will often include evaluations of platforms and their various functions. We can help by:
Contact us to schedule a free call with our team to get started with your entry into the biggest digital market in the world.