What are WeChat Mini Programs?

WeChat Mini Programs are applications accessible by users within WeChat that do not require a separate download. Officially launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs have amassed a total of 949 million users as of 2024, with an average of 70 uses a month. Mini programs are widely used in the sectors of e-commerce, government, and entertainment. Through full integration into WeChat and the absence of any download requirements, WeChat Mini Programs are a fast-speed, convenient alternative to native apps.



How to access WeChat Mini Programs?

WeChat Mini Programs can be accessed in a number of ways. The most popular method is to swipe down in the WeChat home page. This will reveal a list of recently used and saved mini programs. The search bar that appears can also be used to find mini programs.

Recently used and saved mini programs will appear when swiping down in the WeChat home page

Additionally, WeChat’s “Discover” function allows users to explore popular and recommended mini programs. Mini programs can also be shared via group chats or private messages, taking advantage of WeChat’s social features to enhance discoverability.

Another method that is used is scanning a Mini Program QR code. This method is taken advantage of by restaurants to substitute physical menus and to facilitate online payments.

Tongcheng Travel Mini Program QR code. Tongcheng is one of China’s leading travel platforms where users can book flights, train tickets, hotels and more.



Why are WeChat Mini Programs popular?

Ease of use, access, and development are the main reasons why WeChat mini programs are so popular. Users can access services via WeChat without the need for separate downloads, allowing for tasks such as shopping, payments, and booking to be completed within a single application. As WeChat mini programs are also integrated with WeChat’s social features, they can be easily shared and discovered.

What are WeChat Mini Program Templates?

WeChat Mini Programs are simpler and more cost-effective than building a full app due to their lightweight coding frameworks. WeChat Mini Program templates were developed to make this process even simpler. Third-party developers like Youzan (有赞), Weidian (微店), and Weimob (微盟) create mini program templates for services such as e-commerce stores, hotel bookings, and restaurants. These templates enable businesses to quickly launch mini programs as part of their strategy. However, they are simple and widely used, limiting customisation. As a result, larger brands often choose to develop their own mini programs.

It is this accessibility for users and simplicity for developers that has led to the widespread adoption and continued growth of mini programs.

How to develop a WeChat Mini Program?

There are two main ways to go about developing a WeChat mini program:

The first way is to create a developer’s account and follow the steps outlined by WeChat. It is important to note that you must be a Chinese company or individual, or your company must have a Chinese entity (or WFOE), in order to publish a WeChat Mini Program.

Alternatively, you can work with a Chinese entity to help you publish your WeChat mini program. For a detailed guide, check out our full article on how and why you should develop a WeChat mini program.

