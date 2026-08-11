What is China’s Blockchain Information Service Filing?

A foreign company planning to operate a blockchain-based platform, application, node, or technical service in China may need to complete a Blockchain Information Service Filing with the Cyberspace Administration of China, or CAC known in Chinese as 区块链信息服务备案.
This filing is separate from China’s ICP Filing, mobile app filing, cybersecurity requirements, and industry-specific licences. It also does not authorize cryptocurrency trading, token issuance, or any other activity that is restricted or prohibited in China.The filing rules apply more broadly than many companies expect. They can cover not only the operator of a public blockchain application but also nodes and organizations providing technical support for a blockchain information service.
This guide explains which services need to file, what information must be submitted, how the process works, and what foreign companies should prepare before launching a blockchain project in China.
Blockchain Information Service Filing is a registration system administered by the CAC under the Provisions on the Administration of Blockchain Information Services, which took effect on 15 February 2019.
The rules define a blockchain information service as an information service provided to the public through websites, applications, or similar channels using blockchain technology or systems.
The definition of a blockchain information service provider includes:
Applicants submit their details through the CAC’s Blockchain Information Service Filing Management System. Once accepted, the service receives a public filing number in the format 省/市网信备…号, such as 京网信备 for Beijing or 沪网信备 for Shanghai.
The filing records information about the provider and the specific blockchain service. It is not a general company-level approval covering every current or future blockchain product.
The filing is relevant to public-facing services such as:
The product does not have to market itself as a “blockchain company.” A blockchain function embedded in a larger platform may still be in scope if it provides information services to the public.
The rules also expressly include institutions providing technical support to the service operator. A BaaS vendor, node operator, or blockchain technology provider should therefore assess its own filing position rather than assuming that only its customer is responsible.
A blockchain implementation is less likely to require filing when it is a genuinely internal technical system that does not provide information services to the public. Examples may include a permissioned ledger used only by one company’s employees for internal reconciliation or audit purposes.
However, the analysis becomes less clear when:
The official filing guide also allows an applicant to submit screenshots and workflow materials where a system cannot be accessed externally. Companies should therefore not treat an “internal system” label as an automatic exemption. The service architecture, participants, technical provider, and actual information flows should be reviewed with the relevant provincial CAC.
The filing system separates the submission into information about the applicant, the responsible person, and the individual blockchain service.
A typical institutional filing package includes:
The system fields vary according to the service category. The original filing guide includes categories such as nodes, wallets, blockchain browsers, technical services, and BaaS. Those form categories do not make every listed activity lawful under current Chinese policy. The underlying product and business model must be assessed separately.
Applicants should check the live system and consult the competent provincial CAC before submission because form fields, evidentiary expectations, and local review practices can change.
The filing is tied to substantive operational responsibilities. Under the Blockchain Information Service Provisions, the provider should have controls covering:
Users who do not complete real-identity authentication must not be given access to the relevant blockchain information service. Authentication may be based on an organization code, identity-document number, mobile number, or another legally accepted method.
Because blockchain records can be difficult or impossible to alter, the company should decide before launch which information may be written on-chain. Personal information, confidential information, unlawful content, and data requiring deletion or correction create particular compliance problems when stored immutably.
A typical project follows these stages:
Map the product, users, blockchain infrastructure, nodes, technical providers, public interfaces, on-chain data, and regulated functions. Confirm which entity or entities meet the definition of a provider.
Align the mainland applicant, domain, website or app operator, cloud account, server deployment, blockchain contract, privacy role, and customer agreements.
Implement real-name authentication, information controls, user rules, security measures, complaint channels, log retention, and incident-response processes. Prepare a working test account and supporting screenshots.
Register through the official filing system. One filing applicant should use one account, even where that applicant operates several services.
Complete the applicant, responsible-person, basic service, and detailed technical sections. A single applicant can submit separate filing applications for multiple blockchain services.
The provincial and national cyberspace authorities review the information. Incomplete or inconsistent materials may be returned with comments. The applicant should revise the filing and, where requested, provide additional documents or product access.
Once filing is completed, the CAC issues a filing number and publishes the registered information. The provider must display the number prominently on the website, app, or other external service interface.
The regulations require a provider to submit its filing information within 10 working days after beginning to provide the service.
Where the submitted materials are complete, the CAC must complete filing and issue a filing number within 20 working days after receiving them. If the materials are incomplete, the authority must reject the filing and explain the reason within the same period.
These are statutory filing and review periods, not a guarantee that an entire compliance project will finish in 20 working days. Applicant restructuring, technical changes, document preparation, test access, local consultation, incomplete materials, and resubmission can extend the practical timeline.
Companies should prepare before launch even though the formal deadline runs from the start of service. Launching first without a filing-ready product creates a risk that the 10-working-day deadline will expire while the applicant is still addressing structural or technical problems.
There is no government application fee stated for the filing itself. The broader project may involve legal and technical assessment, China hosting, product localization, security testing, policy preparation, ICP or app filing, and other compliance costs.
Potentially. Article 9 of the Blockchain Information Service Provisions states that a provider launching a new product, application, or function must complete a security assessment in accordance with the applicable rules.
The CAC’s clarification on blockchain security assessments says that companies may commission an appropriately accredited assessment organization or conduct a self-assessment. Where the service falls within the security-assessment rules for internet information services with public-opinion attributes or social-mobilization capacity, the self-assessment report is submitted through the National Internet Security Management Service Platform.
The CAC also states that it has not designated or authorized any organization to perform blockchain security testing or assessments. A company should be cautious if a service provider claims to be an exclusive or officially appointed CAC assessment body.
The need, scope, and submission route should be assessed based on the product’s functions, users, content, and risks rather than assumed from the blockchain filing alone.
No. Blockchain Information Service Filing addresses one aspect of CAC oversight. A service may need several parallel filings, licences, and security measures.
|Requirement
|Why it may apply
|ICP Filing
|A non-commercial website or online service is hosted in mainland China
|Commercial ICP, EDI, IDC, or other telecom licence
|The service carries out a regulated commercial value-added telecommunications activity
|Mobile App Filing
|The blockchain service is distributed as a mobile app in China
|Public Security Bureau Filing
|A mainland-hosted website is subject to public-security network registration
|Cybersecurity classified protection
|The information system requires classified cybersecurity protection measures
|Personal information and data compliance
|The service processes user identities, transactions, device information, logs, or other regulated data
|Security assessment
|A new product, application, or function triggers the applicable internet-information security-assessment rules
|Algorithm or AIGC filing
|The product also provides regulated recommendation, synthesis, or generative AI functions
|Industry approval
|The service operates in finance, news, publishing, healthcare, education, mapping, or another regulated field
|Commercial cryptography compliance
|The product uses commercial cryptography in a manner subject to China’s cryptography rules
For more detail on website requirements, see AppInChina’s complete guide to China’s ICP Filing.
No. The CAC expressly states that blockchain filing is only a record of information supplied by the applicant. It is not recognition or approval of the company, product, or business.
China’s 2021 notice on virtual-currency transaction risks treats virtual-currency exchange, exchange between virtual currencies, token-issuance financing, virtual-currency derivatives, pricing and information intermediation for transactions, and related services as illegal financial activities. Overseas exchanges providing services to mainland residents are also covered by the restrictions.
A blockchain filing number therefore cannot be used to suggest that a token, exchange, wallet, digital collection, NFT, real-world-asset product, or investment arrangement has government approval. These products require a separate legal assessment of their issuance, trading, transfer, pricing, marketing, custody, payment, intellectual-property, and financial characteristics.
The CAC has specifically warned that a filing result must not be used for publicity or other promotional purposes. The number may be displayed as legally required, but it should not be presented as a regulatory endorsement.
The CAC publishes domestic blockchain information service filing numbers in batches. As of August 2026, the latest published announcement is the 21st batch, released on 15 January 2026 and covering 64 services.
The published lists show that filing is used across a wide range of industries. Examples from the CAC’s 19th batch and other recent official lists include:
These examples illustrate the scope of the system but do not amount to a CAC ranking or endorsement. A published filing confirms only that the named provider filed the named service under the Blockchain Information Service Provisions.
Companies and users can search public records through the official Blockchain Information Service Filing Management System.
Filing creates continuing obligations. The provider should:
One filing number should not be treated as permanent coverage for a changing product. A new service, major function, operating entity, platform URL, chain, node structure, technical provider, or business model may require a filing change or a separate filing.
Failure to file or submission of false information can lead to an order to correct the violation. Refusal to correct, or a serious violation, can result in a warning and a fine of CNY 10,000 to CNY 30,000.
Other violations – including failures involving policies, technical controls, security assessment, filing changes, number display, log retention, complaints, or regulator cooperation – can result in a warning, an order to correct, suspension of the relevant service during remediation, and fines of CNY 5,000 to CNY 30,000.
Using the service to produce or distribute prohibited information can lead to suspension, remediation, and fines of CNY 20,000 to CNY 30,000. More serious conduct may also create liability under the Cybersecurity Law, data and privacy laws, financial rules, or criminal law.
The statutory fine is only one risk. A provider may also face service interruption, app-store or platform issues, regulator scrutiny, customer concerns, and difficulty completing related licences or commercial partnerships.
Common problems include:
The best time to resolve these issues is before the company commits to its China entity, cloud architecture, blockchain provider, domain, app ownership, and launch date.
AppInChina helps foreign companies plan and implement a compliant route for blockchain platforms, websites, mobile apps, SaaS products, APIs, connected services, and enterprise technology in China.
Our support can include:
If your company plans to launch a blockchain-based service in China, contact us for a free initial compliance assessment to confirm what is needed for a smooth and compliant entry into the Chinese digital market.