The Complete Guide to WeChat Mini Program Development

WeChat Mini Programs are lightweight applications that can run within WeChat’s ecosystem, offering in-app experiences without requiring separate downloads. Officially launched in 2017, WeChat Mini Programs have amassed a total of 949 million users as of 2024. Increasingly more companies are choosing to develop Mini Programs to extend their reach. This guide will explain what options are available when it comes to developing a WeChat Mini Program, how to start developing and how to keep your WeChat Mini Program in compliance with Chinese law.
When developing your WeChat Mini Program, you have two options: develop the Mini Program yourself or work with third-party providers. This choice impacts your timeline, costs, technical requirements, and regulatory compliance obligations.
WeChat outlines these two options in their official WeChat Mini Program development page.
If you choose to develop your own WeChat Mini Program, you’ll need to handle all aspects of the process yourself, from account registration to ongoing compliance. Here’s what you need to know:
WeChat Mini Program development typically begins by establishing a WeChat Official Account, which will serve as your business identity within the WeChat ecosystem. While you can develop and publish a Mini Program without it being linked to an Official Account, it is typically preferred due to the extra functionalities of Official Accounts.
Under an Official Service Account (服务号), the only account available for overseas entities, you will be able to post 32 articles a month. In these articles, you can post content related to your brand or business while including QR Codes and links to your WeChat Mini Program.
Account Registration Process:
Required Information for Registration:
After submitting the registration information, WeChat will complete an initial review within one to two working days and notify the applicant of the result. WeChat notes that applicants should keep their phone lines open in case the platform needs to contact them to verify the registration.
Before the development stage, Mini Program’s must first obtain a Mini Program Filing (小程序备案). This is a legal requirement under Article 23 of the Anti-Telecom and Online Fraud Law of the People’s Republic of China (中华人民共和国反电信网络诈骗法). WeChat Mini Programs cannot function without this filing.
For detailed step-by-step filing procedures, required documentation, and industry-specific requirements, refer to the official WeChat Mini Program Filing guidelines.
To begin development, you’ll need to install the official WeChat Developer Tools and configure your local environment.
Download the appropriate version for your operating system and follow the installation instructions.
Once installed, launch the Developer Tools and log in by scanning the QR code with the WeChat account that has been assigned admin or developer permissions for your Mini Program. This step is required to bind your local project to the Mini Program you registered earlier.
After logging in:
The Developer Tools will generate a basic project structure, including files such as app.js, app.json, app.wxss, and a /pages directory where your Mini Program content will reside.
If your Mini Program needs to communicate with a backend API or external service, you must register the relevant domains in advance:
It is important to note the following:
Once you have completed development of your WeChat Mini Program, you will be able to submit it to WeChat for review. After passing review, your WeChat Mini Program will be published and publically available.
Third-party providers like Weimob (微盟), Youzan (有赞), and Weidian (微店) handle the technical development aspects of the Mini Program creation process. It is important to note that third-party providers will not assist with account setup and Mini Program filing, this has to be done prior to employing their services. Third-party providers offer three main service tiers designed to meet different business requirements and investment levels.
This offering is the fastest, most affordable entry point with pre-built templates and standard functionality packages. While you’re limited to the provider’s existing features, this tier includes UI customization options and additional marketing functions like KOL integration, making it suitable for simple e-commerce or service booking programs that don’t require unique functionality. This service typically costs around CNY 7,000 per year.
This tier provides 60 man-days of custom development work at daily rates of CNY 1,500 to 2,000, with alternative flat-fee packages around CNY 50,000. This tier includes source code ownership and ongoing support at approximately 15% of project cost, making it suitable for businesses requiring specific functionality beyond standard templates. Prices for this tier ranges from CNY 90,000 to 120,000.
This tier handles complex, highly specialized requirements with variable man-days based on complexity. This enterprise-level tier includes custom backend integrations and proprietary feature development, suitable for large-scale operations with unique requirements that demand fully customized solutions. Pricing for this tier depends greatly on the complexity of the Mini Program.
Working with third-party providers can speed-up the entire development and deployment process, but there are certain challenges too.
|Benefits
|Challenges
|Faster deployment (2 to 8 weeks vs 3 to 6 months for self-development)
|Language barriers with limited English support.
|Pre-built functionality and templates.
|Backend integration latency issues with solutions hosted outside of China.
|Established WeChat ecosystem integration.
|Ongoing dependency on provider for updates or changes made to the Mini Program. This may incur extra costs.
|Ongoing maintenance and support included.
|Less control over proprietary features unless you pay for customised development.
Weimob, Youzan and Weidian are the big three when it comes to WeChat Mini Program development in China. Their prices are also amongst the most expensive. Wechat has an official list of recommended providers, that are typically cheaper, such as Fanke.
It is important to note, when working with a third-party provider, you must still set up your WeChat Developer account, provide business documentation, obtain the Mini Program Filing and define functionalities for your Mini Program. You remain legally responsible for compliance.
International businesses encounter specific regulatory, technical, and operational challenges when developing WeChat Mini Programs, particularly when their programs include functionality that triggers additional licensing requirements.
Various Mini Program functionalities can trigger specific licensing requirements, including:
Tencent only enforces a few industry specific licenses. Therefore, while Tencent doesn’t officially enforce all of these licenses, you can publish a WeChat Mini Program without possessing the appropriate licenses, though it is against Chinese law to do so. It is therefore recommended that companies do obtain these licenses in order to stay fully compliant with local laws and regulations.
Most licenses can only be obtained by Chinese business entities. In order to overcome this challenge you can:
