How Can I Use WeChat For E-Commerce? The Complete WeChat Mini Program & WeChat Store Guide

With over 1.39 billion monthly active users, WeChat is the largest app and social media platform in China. As a super app, WeChat exceeds the typical boundaries of a traditional social media app as it can also act as an e-commerce platform. Unlike large e-commerce competitors such as JD (京东) and Taobao (淘宝), WeChat allows for direct-to-customer communication which allows for businesses to establish a loyal consumer base. This makes WeChat an attractive e-commerce marketplace for many businesses and it is deployed by some of the largest companies in China. This article explains how business can sell their products through WeChat, what best practices are for their brand building in China and how they can get started.
There are two primary places you can sell your products on WeChat:
While there are other options, these two are the most widely favoured and most successful method of opening e-commerce stores in WeChat. Other options, such as live-streaming (微信直播) or WeChat Channels (微信视频号), usually act as supplement to WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores.
WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores represent two distinct but complementary approaches to e-commerce within WeChat’s super app ecosystem. With over 1.3 billion monthly active users, WeChat represents the largest unified digital marketplace in the world, where messaging, social media, payments, and shopping converge into a seamless experience, making it one of the best avenues for businesses to do e-commerce in China.
WeChat Mini Programs (微信小程序) are lightweight applications that function as “apps within an app.” They operate directly within WeChat’s interface without requiring separate downloads or installations. As of Q1 2024, Mini Programs boast nearly 945 million monthly active users, representing over 90% of WeChat’s total user base.
WeChat Stores (微信小店) are the traditional e-commerce storefronts within WeChat, typically built as H5 web pages or integrated into Mini Programs. While both serve e-commerce functions, Mini Programs have become the preferred choice for most businesses due to their superior performance and deeper integration capabilities.
For businesses seeking to participate in the Chinese market, both options offer significant advantages over traditional e-commerce approaches. The platform’s integration with daily communication habits means customers discover, research, and purchase products within their natural social interactions, creating higher engagement rates and more authentic brand relationships than conventional online shopping experiences.
When businesses refer to a “WeChat Store,” they are usually talking about one of two formats: H5 WeChat Stores and WeChat Stores (微信小店). While both allow you to sell products within WeChat, they differ in performance, ease of setup, and customization capabilities.
These are mobile web-based stores built using standard web technologies (HTML5) and are typically hosted externally or through third-party SaaS platforms like Youzan, Weidian, or Weimob. H5 stores open within WeChat’s internal browser and are usually accessed through links embedded in WeChat Service Accounts.
As mentioned above, this is Tencent’s native store template, directly offered to verified WeChat Service Accounts. It’s a zero-code solution meant for individual sellers and small businesses looking to quickly launch e-commerce inside WeChat.
While both types of stores were once widely used, Mini Programs have largely overtaken both H5 and Xiaodian in functionality and adoption. However, H5 stores still play a complementary role, especially for cross-platform traffic and lightweight use cases, while Xiaodian is mostly used for ultra-basic storefronts or early testing phases.
To better understand the difference between both a WeChat Store and a WeChat Mini Program, here is a visual comparison of Lining’s (李宁) WeChat Mini Program Storefront and their WeChat Store.
Visually, both stores are very similar, but it is enhanced functionality that attracts businesses to WeChat Mini Programs over WeChat Stores. Though, larger businesses such as Lining will opt for both to ensure maximum brand coverage.
Mini Programs have emerged as the dominant choice for e-commerce within WeChat due to several key advantages:
For most businesses, the optimal strategy prioritizes Mini Programs while maintaining WeChat Store capabilities for specific use cases:
If you are a Small to Medium Businesses, it is usually recommended that you start with Mini Program development for maximum impact. If you are a larger business, as demonstrated with Lining, business typically Implement both approaches for comprehensive market coverage.
Mini Programs can function as integrated shopping environments that leverage the social nature of WeChat to create engaging commercial experiences. Unlike standalone e-commerce websites, these applications operate within the context of user conversations, social sharing, and content consumption, making product discovery feel natural and unforced.
WeChat Stores operate as web-based storefronts accessible through WeChat Service Accounts. While they provide essential e-commerce functionality, they lack the advanced integration and performance benefits of Mini Programs.
Understanding the distinction between these platforms is crucial for making strategic decisions about your WeChat presence:
Definition: Lightweight applications built using Tencent’s proprietary framework that run natively within WeChat.
Capabilities:
Definition: Web-based e-commerce interfaces (typically H5) that operate through WeChat Service Accounts.
Capabilities:
|Feature
|WeChat Mini Program
|WeChat Store
|Performance
|Native-like, fast loading
|Depends on server performance
|Offline Access
|Supported via caching
|Not supported
|WeChat Integration
|Deep API integration
|Limited integration
|Development Complexity
|WeChat-specific framework
|Standard web development
|Shareability
|Native Mini Program cards
|Web links only
|User Experience
|App-like interface
|Web browser experience
|Discovery Options
|Multiple WeChat channels
|Primarily through Official Account
|Analytics
|Comprehensive WeChat analytics
|Limited to web analytics
|Cost
|Higher development cost
|Lower development cost
|Maintenance
|WeChat platform updates
|Standard web maintenance
|External Access
|WeChat ecosystem only
|Can work outside WeChat
There are many third-party providers who can help with setting up and managing WeChat Mini Programs and WeChat Stores. They are widely used by Chinese companies for their ease of use and ongoing support.
The WeChat ecosystem offers multiple development approaches, from third-party providers to custom development solutions.
Weimob(微盟), Weidian(微店), and Youzan(有赞) remain the dominant third-party providers, now offering both Mini Program and traditional store development services. Of the three, Weimob is the largest and most widely used provider.
|Plan Level
|Annual Cost
|Key Features
|Basic
|¥6,800
|Single Mini Program, basic e-commerce features
|Professional
|¥16,800
|Multiple products, advanced analytics, social commerce
|Enterprise
|¥26,800+
|Reseller networks, API access, custom development
You can, of course, choose to develop your own WeChat Mini Program Storefront. This will typically cost CNY 50,000 or more depending on what customisation you implement. For businesses who want to have maximum control over their design and Mini Program capabilities, this can be an good option. However, most businesses still opt to work with a WeChat Platform Provider due to their experience and ease of use.
The process for setting up a WeChat Mini Program has become significantly more accessible, even for international companies, thanks to updates in Tencent’s onboarding policies. Here’s a clear, step-by-step walkthrough.
What Documents Do I Need To Set Up a WeChat Mini Program?
Your Service Account underpins your Mini Program ecosystem and enables both APIs and payment integrations.
Read our full guide on WeChat Official Accounts (including Service and Subscription Account set up)
Mini Program registration is distinct from the Service Account and occurs in the WeChat Open Platform backend.
Key steps:
Special compliance notes:
Important conditions:
Typically, larger companies will launch faster using a
Modern platforms offer flexible integration options:
General Principles:
International Business Focus:
Use your Service Account to drive Mini Program traffic and engagement:
To boost engagement and conversions, include:
|Category
|Chinese Companies
|International Companies
|Total Duration
|~4–7 weeks
|~6–9 weeks
|Service Account Setup
|1–2 weeks
|1–3 weeks
|Mini Program Registration
|1–2 weeks
|1–2 weeks
|Development & Customization
|1–2 weeks (SaaS)
|3–12 weeks
|Testing & Launch
|1–2 weeks
|~2 weeks
|Cost Component
|Chinese Companies
|International Companies
|Service Account
|¥300/year
|USD 99/year
|Mini Program Registration
|¥300 or included
|¥300 or similar
|Platform Development
|¥6,800–¥26,800+
|Same range
|Payment Processing Setup
|¥1,000–¥3,000
|USD 2,000–5,000 via partner
|Custom Dev (optional)
|¥50,000–200,000+
|Same range
Successful Mini Program design acknowledges fundamental differences between Chinese and Western consumer preferences while leveraging the unique capabilities of the Mini Program framework.
Visual elements are one of the most important aspects of a WeChat Mini Program, this includes:
To learn more about best practice when it comes to WeChat Mini Program design, you can read our full guide.
Key Opinion Leader (KOL) partnerships remain the most powerful traffic generation method, with Mini Programs offering unique advantages for influencer campaigns.
|Influencer Type
|Followers
|Cost Range
|Best Use Case
|Mini Program Advantage
|Nano-Influencers
|1K-10K
|¥500-2,000
|Authentic product reviews
|Direct Mini Program sharing
|Micro-Influencers
|10K-100K
|¥2,000-10,000
|High engagement campaigns
|Integrated shopping experience
|Macro-Influencers
|100K-1M
|¥10,000-100,000
|Brand awareness building
|Viral sharing potential
|Mega-Influencers
|1M+
|¥100,000+
|Maximum exposure
|Mass market penetration
WeChat’s advertising platform offers specialized options for Mini Program promotion:
|Ad Type
|Cost Structure
|Best Use Case
|Expected Performance
|Mini Program Integration
|Moments Ads
|¥100 per 1,000 impressions
|Brand awareness
|High visibility, premium positioning
|Direct Mini Program launch
|Banner Ads
|¥13-15 per follower
|Service Account growth
|Cost-effective acquisition
|Service Account to Mini Program funnel
|Mini Program Ads
|¥5 per follower
|Direct user acquisition
|Highest ROI for Mini Program growth
|Native Mini Program experience
|Search Ads
|¥1-5 per click
|Intent-based targeting
|High-quality, ready-to-purchase traffic
|Immediate Mini Program access
To learn more about WeChat marketing and how your business can use it to boost sales, read our complete guide
The technical and regulatory barriers that previously made Chinese market entry complex have been substantially reduced, making WeChat Mini Programs a viable and attractive option for international companies seeking to participate in the world’s largest social commerce ecosystem. AppInChina can help by:
To learn more about our WeChat services, contact us to get started!