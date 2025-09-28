How to Get a WeChat Mini Program Filing: The Complete Guide

WeChat Mini Program Filing (微信小程序备案) became a mandatory requirement for all WeChat Mini Programs operating in China in September 2023. This regulatory process ensures compliance with Chinese internet laws and is important for businesses seeking to launch or maintain Mini Programs in the Chinese market. This guide outlines the filing requirements, documentation, approval process as well as the challenges international companies may face.

What is the WeChat Mini Program Filing and Why is it Required?

WeChat Mini Program filing is a mandatory registration process overseen both Tencent, WeChat’s parenty company, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The Mini Program Filing validates your Mini Program’s legal compliance for operation within China. This filing system ensures that all Mini Programs meet regulatory standards for internet information services.

The legal requirement for this filing stems from three key internet laws:

Without the WeChat Mini Program Filing, you Mini Program cannot pass the basic verification stage of publishing and development. This means that you cannot operate without it.

What Documentation is Required for Mini Program Filing?

Filing documentation requirements vary significantly based on your entity type and mini program content category:

Standard Filing Materials

Document Type Description Entity Certification Official business registration or personal identification Entity Contact Identification Legal representative or authorized contact documentation Mini Program Contact Identification Designated mini program administrator identification Pre-approval Licenses Industry-specific permits (when applicable) Supplementary Materials Authorization letters, residence permits, explanatory statements Contact Verification Photos Current photos taken during platform verification Information Service Commitment Compliance agreement acknowledgment Filing Verification Form Official filing documentation

Industry-Specific Compliance Requirements

Certain Mini Program categories and functionalities require additional licenses from relevant Chinese authorities. Tencent enforces these licenses in accordance with article 11 of the Administrative Measures for the Filing of Non-Commercial Internet Information Services (非经营性互联网信息服务备案管理办法).

How Do You Complete the WeChat Mini Program Filing Process?

The filing process consists of five distinct stages with specific requirements and timelines:

Step 1: Filing Information Submission

Enter Entity Information:

Complete legal entity details including official registration name, address, and contact information

Upload high-quality scans or photos of required certificates ensuring clarity and completeness

Verify certificate validity periods exceed one month from submission date

Provide accurate correspondence address for official communications

Enter Entity Contact Information:

Here you will be prompted to designate primary contact person with a valid Chinese mobile phone number . This person has to be a Chinese national with a Chinese ID number (身份证号).

. Ensure contact person maintains phone availability throughout review process

Provide emergency contact information with alternative Chinese phone number

Submit contact person identification number (身份证号).

Enter Mini Program Details:

Enter official mini program name and description

Specify mini program content categories and functionality

Upload required pre-approval documents for regulated content areas

Provide detailed service description and user interaction explanation

Mini Program Administrator Verification:

Complete administrator personal information entry

Conduct real-time facial verification process using platform tools. The real-time facial verification process currently only supports Chinese nationals, therefore the administrator of the Mini Program must be a Chinese national.

Step 2: Platform Initial Review (1-2 Business Days)

WeChat’s internal review team conducts verification of submitted materials including document authenticity, information consistency, and regulatory compliance. Platform reviewers may contact designated contacts for clarification or additional documentation.

Review results are communicated through platform notifications, template messages, and direct communication with administrators.

Step 3: MIIT SMS Verification (24-Hour Window)

Following platform approval, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology sends SMS verification messages (from number 12381) to designated contact phone numbers. Recipients must complete verification within 24 hours by visiting the official MIIT filing website.

This is the SMS message you will receive from MIIT. The link will lead you to the official MIIT website where you have to complete verification within 24 hours.

After navigating to the official MIIT website, fill out the verification information highlighted here. This includes the verification code sent to you via SMS, the registered phone number, and the last 6 digits of the ID number provided (e.g., passport number).

Failed verification within the 24-hour window results in automatic application rejection, requiring complete resubmission through WeChat’s platform.

Step 4: Provincial Authority Review (1-20 Business Days)

Provincial Communication Management Authorities conduct final review and approval processes. Review timelines vary by province and current application volumes, with results communicated through a notification through the WeChat Developer Platform and direct SMS.

Step 5: Filing Approval and Number Assignment

Once your application has been reviewed and is successful, you will receive you Mini Program Filing number.

Successful applications receive official mini program filing numbers representing legal authorization for operation within China. Filing numbers automatically display in published mini programs’ information sections without requiring developer intervention.

Here the WeChat Mini Program Filing number can be seen displayed in the Mini Program.

What Happens if Your Filing Application is Rejected?

Filing rejections typically result from specific documentation or information issues:

Common Rejection Reasons:

Document inconsistencies between submitted forms and official certificates

Low-quality scans or photos preventing proper verification

Mismatched regional information between entity registration and filing jurisdiction

Missing or expired pre-approval documentation for regulated content areas

Incomplete contact information or unavailable phone numbers

Appeal and Resubmission Process:

Review rejection notification details and specific issues identified Correct all identified problems ensuring document consistency and quality Submit appeals through WeChat’s support portal including original application ID Provide corrected documentation with detailed explanation of changes made Await appeal response within three business days.

Can International Companies Complete WeChat Mini Program Filing?

Yes. The WeChat Mini Program Filing can be completed with an International entity. The challenge is meeting the Chinese phone number requirement. International companies may have to work with a local partner such as AppInChina to obtain access to a Chinese phone number.

Eligible Foreign Entities:

Companies registered in over 200 countries and territories can apply for filing

Foreign businesses must possess valid registration in their home jurisdiction

Standard business documentation from origin countries is acceptable for filing

Regional selection during application must match business registration location

Required International Documentation:

Valid business registration certificate from company’s home jurisdiction

Official incorporation or business license documents translated into Chinese

Administrator identification including passport or residence permit information

Business banking information and verified contact details

Authorized representative designation for China-based communications

Filing Limitations for International Businesses

Payment Processing Requirements: E-commerce functionality and payment processing through WeChat Pay requires extra licenses, which foreign entities cannot establish without local legal presence.

Content and Service Limitations: Certain content categories and advanced integrations are inaccessible to foreign-filed mini programs due to licensing requirements.

Compliance. It is important to note, Tencent only enforces a select number of licenses. While your Mini Program may be fully operational, it may trigger certain licenses that are required under Chinese law. That is to say, even though Tencent will approve your Mini Program, it may not be fully compliant. International companies are often not qualified to apply for these licenses and therefore have to find alternative methods of publishing their WeChat Mini Program.

Strategic Options for International Companies

Chinese Legal Entity Establishment: Creating subsidiary companies or representative offices in China enables full filing access and unrestricted mini program functionality including payment processing and complete feature integration.

Authorized Partner Collaboration: Working with qualified Chinese partners such as AppInChina allows foreign companies to access full mini program capabilities while maintaining operational oversight, brand control and full compliance with local laws and regulations.

How Much Does WeChat Mini Program Filing Cost?

Initial filing application: No direct charge from WeChat

Annual verification renewal: Approximately CNY 300 for verified status maintenance

Advanced API access: Additional charges may apply for enhanced integration capabilities

Government Processing Fees:

MIIT filing registration: No standard fee for filing

Pre-approval documentation: Varies by industry and regulatory authority

Provincial authority processing: Typically no additional fees for standard applications

Translation fees should also be taken into account for international companies who wish to use their local business licensing and documentation.

How Can AppInChina Help?

As part of AppInChina’s WeChat services, we can help by:

Providing a free compliance assessment to confirm what is required to make your WeChat Mini Program compliant with Chinese laws and regulations.

Handling your WeChat Developer account registration and WeChat Mini Program Filing

Fully developing your WeChat Mini Program. We can develop your WeChat Mini Program or help you liaise with trusted third-party providers that specialise in WeChat Mini Program development.

Publishing your WeChat Mini Program under our Chinese entity to ensure that your Mini Program is fully compliant with local laws and regulations.

Contact us to book your free consultation call and start making your first steps into the Chinese digital market.