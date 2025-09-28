How to Get a WeChat Mini Program Filing: The Complete Guide

WeChat Mini Program Filing (微信小程序备案) became a mandatory requirement for all WeChat Mini Programs operating in China in September 2023. This regulatory process ensures compliance with Chinese internet laws and is important for businesses seeking to launch or maintain Mini Programs in the Chinese market. This guide outlines the filing requirements, documentation, approval process as well as the challenges international companies may face.
WeChat Mini Program filing is a mandatory registration process overseen both Tencent, WeChat’s parenty company, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The Mini Program Filing validates your Mini Program’s legal compliance for operation within China. This filing system ensures that all Mini Programs meet regulatory standards for internet information services.
The legal requirement for this filing stems from three key internet laws:
Without the WeChat Mini Program Filing, you Mini Program cannot pass the basic verification stage of publishing and development. This means that you cannot operate without it.
Filing documentation requirements vary significantly based on your entity type and mini program content category:
|Document Type
|Description
|Entity Certification
|Official business registration or personal identification
|Entity Contact Identification
|Legal representative or authorized contact documentation
|Mini Program Contact Identification
|Designated mini program administrator identification
|Pre-approval Licenses
|Industry-specific permits (when applicable)
|Supplementary Materials
|Authorization letters, residence permits, explanatory statements
|Contact Verification Photos
|Current photos taken during platform verification
|Information Service Commitment
|Compliance agreement acknowledgment
|Filing Verification Form
|Official filing documentation
Certain Mini Program categories and functionalities require additional licenses from relevant Chinese authorities. Tencent enforces these licenses in accordance with article 11 of the Administrative Measures for the Filing of Non-Commercial Internet Information Services (非经营性互联网信息服务备案管理办法).
The filing process consists of five distinct stages with specific requirements and timelines:
Enter Entity Information:
Enter Entity Contact Information:
Enter Mini Program Details:
Mini Program Administrator Verification:
WeChat’s internal review team conducts verification of submitted materials including document authenticity, information consistency, and regulatory compliance. Platform reviewers may contact designated contacts for clarification or additional documentation.
Review results are communicated through platform notifications, template messages, and direct communication with administrators.
Following platform approval, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology sends SMS verification messages (from number 12381) to designated contact phone numbers. Recipients must complete verification within 24 hours by visiting the official MIIT filing website.
Failed verification within the 24-hour window results in automatic application rejection, requiring complete resubmission through WeChat’s platform.
Provincial Communication Management Authorities conduct final review and approval processes. Review timelines vary by province and current application volumes, with results communicated through a notification through the WeChat Developer Platform and direct SMS.
Successful applications receive official mini program filing numbers representing legal authorization for operation within China. Filing numbers automatically display in published mini programs’ information sections without requiring developer intervention.
Filing rejections typically result from specific documentation or information issues:
Common Rejection Reasons:
Appeal and Resubmission Process:
Yes. The WeChat Mini Program Filing can be completed with an International entity. The challenge is meeting the Chinese phone number requirement. International companies may have to work with a local partner such as AppInChina to obtain access to a Chinese phone number.
Eligible Foreign Entities:
Required International Documentation:
Payment Processing Requirements: E-commerce functionality and payment processing through WeChat Pay requires extra licenses, which foreign entities cannot establish without local legal presence.
Content and Service Limitations: Certain content categories and advanced integrations are inaccessible to foreign-filed mini programs due to licensing requirements.
Compliance. It is important to note, Tencent only enforces a select number of licenses. While your Mini Program may be fully operational, it may trigger certain licenses that are required under Chinese law. That is to say, even though Tencent will approve your Mini Program, it may not be fully compliant. International companies are often not qualified to apply for these licenses and therefore have to find alternative methods of publishing their WeChat Mini Program.
Chinese Legal Entity Establishment: Creating subsidiary companies or representative offices in China enables full filing access and unrestricted mini program functionality including payment processing and complete feature integration.
Authorized Partner Collaboration: Working with qualified Chinese partners such as AppInChina allows foreign companies to access full mini program capabilities while maintaining operational oversight, brand control and full compliance with local laws and regulations.
Government Processing Fees:
As part of AppInChina’s WeChat services, we can help by:
Contact us to book your free consultation call and start making your first steps into the Chinese digital market.