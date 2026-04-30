The Complete Guide to Tmall Ads in China

With over 47 million monthly active users, Tmall (天猫) is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China. Tmall Ads are also one of the biggest retail media systems in China. Rather than operating like a social ad platform, Tmall advertising sits directly inside the e-commerce journey, where users are already browsing, searching, comparing, and buying products. Alibaba’s official marketing platform, Alimama, positions Wanxiangtai (万相台) as a data-driven merchant growth platform, while Alibaba developer documentation shows that these ads can run across search results, recommendation feeds, homepage placements, short-video full-screen flows, and interactive task pages. This guide explains what Tmall Ads are, where they appear, how they work, whether foreign companies can use them, and what best practice looks like.

What Are Tmall Ads?

Tmall Ads are paid placements bought through Alibaba’s official e-commerce marketing infrastructure, primarily via Alimama and Wanxiangtai. Alimama describes Wanxiangtai as a one-stop intelligent operating platform designed to help merchants achieve efficient growth, and Alibaba developer documentation shows that its placements can extend across multiple key Taobao/Tmall traffic surfaces.

In practical terms, that means Tmall Ads are not just sponsored product listings. They are a broader retail media system built around:

search-led product discovery

recommendation-driven demand expansion

homepage and premium visibility

short-video and interactive traffic

AI-led campaign optimization

That is why Tmall is best understood as commerce media, not generic paid traffic.

Why Should I Advertise on Tmall?

Tmall’s main strength is not just audience scale. It is shopping intent.

Alibaba’s corporate positioning centres on helping businesses market, sell, and operate more efficiently, while Alimama frames Wanxiangtai as a merchant growth platform. In practice, that means advertisers are usually reaching users who are already close to a purchasing decision rather than passive content consumption.

That makes Tmall Ads particularly useful for:

e-commerce sales growth

new product launches

increasing search visibility in competitive categories

expanding recommendation traffic

improving conversion efficiency inside Tmall

turning paid media into measurable retail outcomes

For most brands, the commercial value of Tmall Ads is that they sit directly inside the shopping journey rather than trying to create demand from scratch.

Where Do Tmall Ads Appear?

Alibaba’s developer documentation for Wanxiangtai shows that paid traffic can appear across several major Tmall and Taobao surfaces, including search results pages, 猜你喜欢 / Guess You Like recommendation feeds, homepage focus graphics, short-video full-screen flows, and interactive task pages.

Tmall Search Ads

Search is one of the most commercially important Tmall ad placements because it reaches users when they are actively looking for products or categories. Alibaba’s documentation explicitly lists search results pages among Wanxiangtai’s available traffic surfaces, which makes search central to bottom-funnel retail advertising.

Tmall Recommendation Ads

Wanxiangtai also extends to Guess You Like recommendation feeds. These placements are important because they help merchants expand beyond direct keyword demand and reach users through behaviour- and platform-signal-based recommendation logic.

Homepage Focus Placements

Alibaba’s documentation also lists homepage focus graphics as a supported paid traffic position. These placements are better suited to stronger product visibility, launches, and higher-exposure campaign moments than standard search placements.

Short-Video and Interactive Placements

Wanxiangtai placements can also appear in short-video full-screen flows and interactive task pages, which shows that Tmall’s advertising system now extends beyond classic search and listing traffic into richer discovery environments.

How Do Tmall Ads Work?

Tmall Ads work through Alibaba’s official marketing systems, with campaign setup, traffic allocation, and optimisation handled inside Alimama’s advertising infrastructure. Public Alibaba materials position Wanxiangtai as an intelligent growth platform, and Alibaba’s developer documentation indicates it is designed to support merchant-facing promotion across multiple traffic scenarios.

In practical terms, the process usually involves:

opening or accessing the relevant Tmall or Alimama merchant advertising environment preparing store, product, and campaign assets choosing the right campaign objective and traffic logic launching campaigns across search, recommendation, or broader placements optimising around clicks, conversions, ROI, and store performance

The key point is that Tmall advertising is retail-led. Campaigns should be built around product discovery, conversion, and merchant growth rather than media exposure alone.

Can Foreign Companies Run Tmall Ads?

Yes, but usually through a Tmall or Tmall Global merchant structure that fits platform requirements.

Alibaba’s official Tmall Global merchant materials make clear that overseas brands can enter through formal merchant models, including flagship store structures, and that these can be self-managed or operated by a third-party Tmall Partner (TP). The same onboarding materials describe a formal process involving store application, qualification submission, contract steps, logistics registration, and ongoing operation.

That means the real question is usually not whether a foreign company can “open an ad account,” but whether it has the right merchant setup, store structure, documentation, and operating model to use Tmall Ads effectively. A practical way to frame this is:

How to Run Tmall Ads

1. Make Sure the Tmall Commercial Setup Is Ready

Before spending on ads, make sure the underlying store and product setup is in place. On Tmall, advertising performance is tightly connected to the retail environment, including store readiness, product presentation, pricing, and fulfilment expectations. Tmall Global’s merchant onboarding materials also show that operations and optimisation are a formal part of the platform model, not an afterthought.

2. Access the Relevant Alimama and Wanxiangtai Environment

Create an account through Alimama and access Wanxiangtai inside the Alimama ecosystem.

3. Choose the Right Traffic Objective

Search is strongest for direct demand capture. Recommendation traffic is stronger for demand expansion. Homepage and richer placements are more suitable for broader visibility. Campaigns perform better when the traffic logic matches the commercial goal.

4. Launch the Campaign

Once products, creatives, and campaign logic are ready, campaigns can be launched through Alibaba’s advertising system and managed around spend, delivery, and conversion goals.

5. Optimise Around Retail Outcomes

Tmall Ads should be optimised around store-level business outcomes rather than impressions alone. That includes click-through rate, add-to-cart behaviour, conversion rate, ROI, and downstream merchant value. Alibaba’s own public technical materials on its ad infrastructure reinforce that optimisation is a core part of how the system allocates traffic.

What Is Best Practice for Tmall Ads?

Use Tmall for Shopping Intent

Tmall works best when campaigns are designed for users already in a buying mindset. It is strongest as retail media, not generic display inventory.

Match the Placement to the Goal

Search is strongest for conversion-led demand capture. Recommendation traffic is better for demand expansion. Homepage and richer placements are better for higher-visibility exposure. Campaigns perform better when each format has a clear role.

Treat Store Readiness as Part of Ad Performance

On Tmall, ad performance is inseparable from product and store quality. If product pages, pricing, reviews, or conversion paths are weak, advertising efficiency will suffer even when traffic quality is good. This follows directly from Tmall Global’s merchant model, which treats operation and optimisation as core parts of the business.

Use AI-Driven Traffic Strategically

Wanxiangtai is positioned as an intelligent merchant growth platform. That means advertisers should treat optimisation as an ongoing process rather than a one-time setup, especially across search, recommendation, and richer placements.

Review Compliance Separately

Even on Tmall, campaigns still need to comply with Chinese advertising law and category-specific restrictions. This is especially important for regulated products, promotional claims, and approval-sensitive categories. Tmall’s structured merchant entry and qualification workflows reinforce that formal compliance matters.

What Are the Limitations of Tmall Ads?

The main limitation is not opportunity. It is operational dependence on e-commerce readiness.

First, Tmall Ads work best when the brand already has a functioning store and a strong product-conversion setup. Second, the system is less useful for brands that want broad awareness without a transactional path. Third, because the ad system is embedded in Alibaba’s retail ecosystem, brands without China-ready e-commerce execution may struggle to turn traffic into results.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands use Tmall advertising as part of a broader China e-commerce strategy.

AppInChina can help by:

Assessing whether Tmall is the right platform for your category and sales goals

Helping align store setup, product presentation, and advertising strategy

Localising product messaging, creative, and conversion assets for Chinese shoppers

Advising on the right Tmall ad structure across search, recommendation, and broader traffic placements

Reviewing campaign materials for Chinese advertising law and platform-policy risk

Integrating Tmall into a wider China channel strategy across Taobao, JD, Douyin, WeChat, RedNote, and Baidu

Contact us to get started with your China promotion strategy