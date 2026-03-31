The Complete Guide to Meta Ads in China 

As of 2009, Meta’s core platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, have been restricted in Mainland China. Despite this, Meta Ads remain a functional advertising tool for reaching certain audiences connected to China, and Meta continues to generate meaningful revenue from advertisers based in China. For the right strategy, it can still be a useful part of a broader China marketing approach. This guide details how Meta Ads can be used in China, best practices, and limitations.

Do Meta Ads Work in China?

Yes. Meta includes China in their list of countries for global ad targeting. Meta Ads in China has an estimated reach of around 5.9 million users and supports location targeting at the country, region, and city levels. China can be selected as a target location. Setting up and running a campaign targeting China follows the same process as any other market.

The Meta Ads Manager database states that there is an estimated audience size of 5 to 5.9 million users in China.



At the city level, Meta also supports targeting in China. The estimated audience size for Beijing, Haidian District is 137,000 to 161,300.



How Do Meta Ads Work in China?

Meta Ads function the same way globally. You create a campaign with a defined objective, audience, budget, and creative, and Meta’s system delivers ads to users who match your targeting criteria. The campaign structure, bidding mechanics, and ad formats are identical regardless of the target location. To target China, navigate to the location drop-down in your Meta Ad campaign and select China as your location.

The difference in China is on the delivery side. Meta states that several of its products are not generally available in China and that user access to Facebook and certain other Meta products has been or is currently restricted in whole or in part. This means that while the ad mechanics work as normal, the channels to serve ads to users physically inside Mainland China are narrower than in open markets.

How Can I Target Users in China?

Meta’s location targeting works through two mechanisms, mirroring the approach used in Google Ads:

Presence . Targets users physically located in the selected country, region, or city at the time of delivery

. Targets users physically located in the selected country, region, or city at the time of delivery Interest. Targets users who have shown interest in a location, regardless of where they are physically located

Meta does not publish demographic data for its China-accessible audience. However, given the restricted availability of Facebook and Instagram in mainland China, the reachable audience is likely composed of expatriates and foreign nationals living in China, internationally oriented urban residents, and users accessing Meta platforms via VPN. This makes Meta better suited to targeting foreign nationals in China, internationally oriented residents, and cross-border audiences than to reaching mainstream Chinese internet users.

This makes Meta Ads better suited to targeting:

Foreign nationals living in China

Internationally minded Chinese consumers

Global audiences with a connection to China

The average Chinese internet user is far more effectively reached through domestic platforms such as WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu. It is worth noting that though access via a VPN can change ad location accuracy, Meta states that it uses a “variety of signals” to accurately locate users, including:

Device location settings or GPS, if available

Wi-Fi or network signal

Recent location history on the device

Platform account behaviour that suggests the person is living in or has recently been in China

Where Do Meta Ads Appear in China?

Because Facebook and Instagram are not accessible in Mainland China, ads are not primarily delivered through the same channels as in other markets. Some users will see ads on these platforms if they use a VPN. However, Meta Ads’ reach in China comes largely from available inventory across Meta’s broader network.

The main sources of ad delivery include:

Meta Audience Network

Ads can appear on third-party apps and websites that are part of Meta’s Audience Network. This is one of the primary sources of reach in China, as it does not rely on users accessing Facebook or Instagram directly.

Facebook and Instagram Placements

Placements across feeds, stories, in-stream video, and Messenger are included in Meta Ads campaigns, but the accessibility of these platforms in Mainland China is restricted without a VPN. As a result, they contribute less to overall reach than in open markets.

Two ad placements on Instagram. The first is a feed ad targeted at Chinese job-seekers, the second is a story ad that is targeted at English-speaking international students and local students in China.



In practice, Meta Ads in China rely more heavily on Audience Network inventory (third-party apps, video streaming services and websites) than in most other regions. This has implications for both scale and performance and is one of the reasons Meta Ads is best suited to targeted, niche campaigns rather than broad-market coverage in China.

What is Best Practice for Meta Ads in China?

Platform Compliance

All ads are subject to Meta’s Advertising Standards and go through ad review before going live. Meta applies additional requirements for sensitive ad categories, personal attributes, discriminatory practices, and regulated sectors such as financial services. Ads that do not comply will be rejected before delivery.

Local Compliance

Running Meta campaigns targeting users in China means that Chinese local laws and regulations still apply. The two most important regulations are the Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Administrative Measures for Internet Advertising.

Key requirements include:

Non-compliance can result in fines of up to CNY 2 million for serious or repeated violations.

Localisation

Whether you are targeting expatriates or internationally orientated Chinese consumers, ad copy and creative should reflect the audience. Direct translations of Western ad copy rarely perform well with Chinese-speaking audiences.

What Are the Limitations of Meta Ads in China?

Reach

With Facebook and Instagram restricted in mainland China, Meta Ads cannot effectively reach the mainstream Chinese internet user — a significant constraint compared to Google Ads, which at least has a verified addressable audience of around 10.3 million users in the China region.

Uncertainty

Meta’s own risk disclosures acknowledge that government action can impair its ability to sell or deliver advertising in countries where access to consumer-facing products may be blocked or restricted. That introduces delivery uncertainty that does not exist in most other markets.

Target Market

It is also worth understanding where Meta Ads in China are commercially strongest. Meta reports that it generates meaningful revenue from a small number of resellers serving advertisers based in China. This reflects where Meta’s success lies in China: it is primarily a platform that Chinese companies use to reach overseas markets, not a first-choice channel for overseas companies reaching consumers inside China.

For brands whose primary goal is reaching Chinese consumers at scale, domestic platforms such as Baidu Search Ads (百度搜索推广), RedNote (小红书), and Douyin (抖音, also known as China’s TikTok) will deliver significantly better reach and return on investment. Meta Ads in China are best treated as a supplementary channel for specific audience segments, not a substitute for a domestic China digital marketing strategy.

How Can AppInChina Help?

AppInChina helps overseas brands navigate advertising in China, including assessing where Meta Ads fit within a broader China marketing strategy. We offer:

A free compliance assessment to confirm whether your ad campaigns and creative materials align with Chinese advertising law before you go live

Localised campaign creation and management across both international and domestic China advertising platforms

Guidance on which channels, domestic or international, are best suited to reaching your target audience in China

Get in touch with our team to discuss your China advertising options