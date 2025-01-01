The Complete Guide to HarmonyOS NEXT

What is HarmonyOS NEXT?

Launched in October 2024, Harmony OS NEXT, known in Chinese as 鸿蒙星河版, is Huawei‘s proprietary operating system. HarmonyOS NEXT marks Huawei’s complete separation from the Android ecosystem, acting as a native-only platform that promises enhanced performance, security, and seamless cross-device integration. For developers and businesses targeting the Chinese market and Huawei’s expanding global footprint, understanding the migration process is crucial for maintaining competitive advantage.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the migration journey from Android to HarmonyOS NEXT, covering technical requirements, development processes, and strategic considerations for successful platform transition.

How is HarmonyOS Performing?

Globally, as of 2025, HarmonyOS is still behind the ecosystem giants Android and iOS with a 5% global market share.

However, in China, HarmonyOS has for the first time knocked iOS to third place.

Over 800 million devices: As announced in May 2024, HarmonyOS has over 800 million units of devices in use

Growing app ecosystem: HarmonyOS boasts 15,000 apps, with major applications like WeChat's native version in testing

HarmonyOS NEXT deployment: Currently focused on new flagship series, with an estimated 20% targeting high-end smartphone segments

Pure HarmonyOS NEXT users: Current estimates suggest around 100 million users are running native HarmonyOS applications

As of 2025, Huawei has stated that all new Huawei devices in China will exclusively run HarmonyOS NEXT. Huawei then aims to expand Internationally, targeting global markets in 2026.

Harmony OS vs. Harmony OS NEXT

HarmonyOS, launched by Huawei in 2019, began as a microkernel-based system supporting Android apps. It expanded to phones and tablets with HarmonyOS 2.0 in 2021, adding multi-device features in versions 3.0 and 4.0.

HarmonyOS 4

Harmony OS4 and all previous versions maintained Android compatibility through the Android Runtime (ART), allowing developers to:

Run existing APK files alongside native HarmonyOS applications

Leverage familiar Android development tools and frameworks

Gradually transition to HarmonyOS-specific features

This hybrid approach provided a safety net for developers while Huawei built its ecosystem infrastructure and developer community.

HarmonyOS NEXT

HarmonyOS NEXT eliminates Android compatibility entirely, requiring applications to be built natively using:

DevEco Studio: Huawei’s new one-stop integrated development environment

Huawei’s new one-stop integrated development environment Ark Compiler : High-performance compilation system

: High-performance compilation system ArkUI Framework : Declarative UI development paradigm

: Declarative UI development paradigm ArkTS Programming Language : Enhanced TypeScript variant

: Enhanced TypeScript variant Huawei Mobile Services (HMS): Comprehensive service ecosystem

Huawei states that this transition enables unprecedented performance optimization, enhanced security features, and seamless integration across Huawei’s expanding device ecosystem.

Huawei’s representation of their native development tools

As a fully proprietary operating system, Harmony OS NEXT’s development environment using native development tools. Namely, it uses DevEco studio, Ark Compiler, ArkUI and ArkTS.

What is DevEco Studio?

Harmony OS NEXT’s new development environment is called DevEco Studio. DevEco Studio is Huawei’s new one-stop integrated development environment (IDE), designed specifically for HarmonyOS and OpenHarmony app and service development.

DevEco Studio serves as the primary development environment for HarmonyOS applications, offering:

Core Features:

Integrated HarmonyOS SDK management

Built-in emulator for testing without physical devices

Advanced debugging and profiling tools

Code templates and automated generation

One-click packaging and publishing workflows

Developer Benefits:

Familiar IDE experience for Android developers

Comprehensive documentation and tutorials

Real-time code analysis and optimization suggestions

Seamless integration with HMS services

How Can I Install and Configure DevEco Studio?

The full guide to installation, configuration and use of the DevEco Studio is available on Huawei’s website. Below is a summarised version.

Step 1: Download and Setup

Download DevEco Studio from the official Huawei Developer portal Run the installer, which automatically detects system dependencies Follow recommended software versions for optimal compatibility

Step 2: SDK Configuration

Navigate to File → Settings → OpenHarmony SDK Download required SDK components for your target devices Configure SDK paths and versions

Step 3: Development Environment Setup

Configure emulator settings for testing Set up signing configurations through Project Structure Install necessary plugins for enhanced development experience

Step 4: Verification

Create a sample project to verify installation Test emulator functionality Validate HMS service integration capabilities

What is Ark Compiler?

Ark Compiler is HarmonyOS NEXT’s compilation system for applications. Unlike traditional Android compilation methods, the Ark Compiler provides a unified compilation framework designed specifically for distributed computing and cross-device scenarios.

The Ark Compiler serves as the core compilation engine for HarmonyOS applications, delivering:

Core Capabilities:

Unified compilation framework for multiple programming languages

Advanced ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation for superior performance

Cross-platform code optimization across device architectures

Memory management optimization reducing garbage collection overhead

Runtime performance enhancement through intelligent code analysis

Performance Advantages:

Faster application startup times compared to traditional Android compilation

Reduced memory footprint through advanced optimization techniques

Enhanced battery efficiency through intelligent resource management

Superior graphics rendering performance for complex UI animations

Optimized execution for HarmonyOS’s distributed architecture

Technical Innovation:

Multi-Language Support : Seamless compilation of ArkTS, JavaScript, and native code

: Seamless compilation of ArkTS, JavaScript, and native code Cross-Device Optimization : Code compilation optimized for phone, tablet, and IoT scenarios

: Code compilation optimized for phone, tablet, and IoT scenarios Security Enhancement : Built-in security features at the compilation level

: Built-in security features at the compilation level Debugging Integration: Advanced debugging capabilities directly integrated into the compilation process

What is ArkUI?

ArkUI is HarmonyOS NEXT’s modern declarative UI framework that helps developers create user interfaces for mobile and cross-device applications. Unlike traditional imperative UI frameworks where developers manually manage UI state and updates, ArkUI adopts a declarative approach where developers describe what the interface should look like, and the framework handles the underlying implementation details.

Key Characteristics:

Declarative Syntax : Write UI code that describes the interface structure and appearance

: Write UI code that describes the interface structure and appearance Component-Based Architecture : Build interfaces using reusable, composable components

: Build interfaces using reusable, composable components Reactive Updates : UI automatically updates when underlying data changes

: UI automatically updates when underlying data changes Cross-Device Compatibility : Single codebase works across phones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices

: Single codebase works across phones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices Performance Optimized: Built-in optimizations for smooth animations and efficient rendering

What is ArkTS?

ArkTS (Ark TypeScript) is HarmonyOS NEXT’s programming language, built as an enhanced version of TypeScript specifically designed for HarmonyOS development. While maintaining TypeScript’s familiar syntax and features, ArkTS adds powerful capabilities for mobile app development and seamless integration with HarmonyOS system services.

Language Foundation: ArkTS is based on TypeScript, meaning developers familiar with JavaScript or TypeScript can quickly adapt to HarmonyOS development. However, ArkTS extends beyond standard TypeScript with HarmonyOS-specific APIs, decorators, and optimization features.

Enhanced Features:

Static Type Safety : Compile-time error detection and enhanced code reliability

: Compile-time error detection and enhanced code reliability HarmonyOS Integration : Native access to device APIs and system services

: Native access to device APIs and system services Declarative UI Support : Built-in decorators and syntax for ArkUI development

: Built-in decorators and syntax for ArkUI development Performance Optimization : Ark Compiler integration for superior runtime performance

: Ark Compiler integration for superior runtime performance Memory Management: Advanced garbage collection and memory optimization

How ArkUI and ArkTS Work Together

ArkUI and ArkTS form a unified development ecosystem where ArkTS provides the programming language and logic capabilities, while ArkUI handles the user interface framework.

HMS Ecosystem: Comprehensive Service Integration

As HarmonyOS NEXT breaks away from the Android ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) plays a central role in replacing the functions traditionally provided by Google Mobile Services (GMS).

HMS provides a full suite of services that support everything from authentication and notifications to analytics, location, payments, and AI. These tools are tightly integrated with HarmonyOS, enabling developers to build apps with powerful capabilities and optimized performance. Below is an overview of the core HMS services essential for developing native HarmonyOS NEXT applications:

Account Kit

Single Sign-On (SSO) : Unified authentication across applications

: Unified authentication across applications Privacy Protection : Enhanced user data security

: Enhanced user data security Global Compatibility: Support for international and Chinese markets

Push Kit

Real-Time Messaging : Instant notification delivery

: Instant notification delivery Smart Targeting : Personalized message distribution

: Personalized message distribution Analytics Integration: Comprehensive engagement tracking

Map Kit

Global Coverage : Accurate mapping data worldwide

: Accurate mapping data worldwide Real-Time Updates : Live traffic and location information

: Live traffic and location information Customization Options: Branded map styling and features

Analytics Kit

User Behavior Insights : Comprehensive usage analytics

: Comprehensive usage analytics Performance Monitoring : Application performance tracking

: Application performance tracking Custom Event Tracking: Business-specific metrics collection

In-App Purchase (IAP) Kit

Secure Transactions : Robust payment processing

: Robust payment processing Multiple Payment Methods : Flexible monetization options

: Flexible monetization options Subscription Management: Recurring revenue optimization

Migration Strategies

HarmonyOS NEXT completely drops Android compatibility, meaning apps must be rebuilt using Huawei’s native development stack. However, not all developers are starting from scratch, and Huawei has provided two pathways to ease the transition:

APK porting (for legacy HarmonyOS)

(for legacy HarmonyOS) Native HarmonyOS development (required for HarmonyOS NEXT) along with the automated tools Huawei is building to support this shift.

APK Porting (HarmonyOS 4 & All Earlier Versions)

APK porting is only applicable to HarmonyOS 4 and earlier, which still support Android Runtime (ART). It’s a short-term workaround for maintaining app availability on Huawei devices, but not compatible with HarmonyOS NEXT.

Advantages:

Minimal initial development effort

Rapid deployment of existing applications

Preservation of existing codebase investments

Limitations:

Restricted access to HarmonyOS-specific features

Suboptimal performance compared to native applications

Limited long-term viability with HarmonyOS NEXT

Native HarmonyOS Development

To fully leverage HarmonyOS NEXT, apps must be rebuilt using ArkTS, ArkUI, and other tools within DevEco Studio.

Strategic Benefits:

Full access to HarmonyOS capabilities and performance optimizations

Seamless integration with Huawei’s ecosystem services

Enhanced user experience through native UI components

Long-term platform compatibility and support

Development Considerations:

Complete application rebuild required

Investment in new development skills and tools

Comprehensive testing across HarmonyOS devices

Migration of existing user data and preferences

Huawei is developing advanced migration tools, including:

A2H Converter : Automated UI component migration

: Automated UI component migration Code translation utilities : Android to ArkTS conversion assistance

: Android to ArkTS conversion assistance Dependency mapping tools: GMS to HMS service migration

Migration Best Practices

Start with Component Mapping: Identify Android components and their ArkUI equivalents Leverage Declarative Patterns: Embrace reactive programming principles Optimize for Performance: Utilize ArkTS compiler optimizations Test Across Devices: Ensure consistent experience on different screen sizes Implement Accessibility: Follow HarmonyOS accessibility guidelines

UI Migration: From Android XML to ArkUI

Migrating UI from Android to HarmonyOS NEXT involves moving from imperative XML layouts to declarative, component-based design using ArkUI and ArkTS.

Key Differences

Android HarmonyOS NEXT XML-based layouts ArkTS (TypeScript-based) Imperative design Declarative UI Manual UI updates Reactive state management View hierarchy Modular components

Migration Tips

Map Components : Match Android views to ArkUI equivalents.

: Match Android views to ArkUI equivalents. Use State : Replace manual updates with reactive state bindings.

: Replace manual updates with reactive state bindings. Modularize : Break UIs into reusable components.

: Break UIs into reusable components. Test Across Devices: HarmonyOS targets phones, tablets, wearables, and more.

Tool Support

Huawei’s A2H Converter helps automate XML-to-ArkUI migration using AI-based parsing and layout mapping.ArkUI offers a faster, more maintainable approach to UI development, built for HarmonyOS NEXT’s multi-device future.

Service Migration: From GMS to HMS

Strategic Service Replacement

The transition from Google Mobile Services (GMS) to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) requires careful planning and implementation. The following table outlines key service migrations and their strategic considerations:

Push Notifications

GMS Service: Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM)

Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM) HMS Service: Push Kit

Push Kit Migration Considerations: Enhanced integration with HarmonyOS Improved battery optimization Cross-device message synchronization



Authentication

GMS Service: Google Sign-In

HMS Service: Account Kit

Google Sign-In Account Kit Migration Considerations: User account linking strategies

Privacy compliance Seamless authentication flow Multi-platform synchronization



Maps & Location

GMS Service: Google Maps API

HMS Service: Map Kit

Google Maps API Map Kit Migration Considerations: Interactive maps and location services Geocoding and route planning Custom markers Optimized HarmonyOS performance



Analytics

GMS Service: Google Analytics

Google Analytics HMS Service: Analytics Kit

Analytics Kit Migration Considerations: Historical data migration Custom event tracking User behavior analysis Performance monitoring



Advertising

GMS Service: Google Ads

Google Ads HMS Service: Ads Kit

Ads Kit Migration Considerations: Ad format compatibility Revenue optimization User experience design Regional regulation compliance



Cloud Storage

GMS Service: Google Drive API

Google Drive API HMS Service: Drive Kit

Drive Kit Migration Considerations: File sync and backup Cross-device access Data migration planning



Machine Learning

GMS Service: ML Kit

ML Kit HMS Service: ML Kit

ML Kit Migration Considerations: AI and on-device processing Model optimization Feature parity with GMS



In-App Purchases

GMS Service: Google Play Billing

Google Play Billing HMS Service: In-App Purchase Kit

In-App Purchase Kit Migration Considerations: Secure transaction handling Support for multiple payment methods Subscription management Ensuring revenue continuity



Integration Best Practices

Service Architecture Planning Identify core dependencies and integration points

Design fallback mechanisms for service unavailability

Implement proper error handling and user feedback Performance Optimization Lazy loading of HMS services

Efficient API call management

Caching strategies for improved responsiveness Security Implementation API key management and protection

User data encryption and privacy compliance

Secure communication protocols Testing and Validation Comprehensive testing across HarmonyOS devices

HMS service functionality verification

Performance benchmarking and optimization

How Can AppInChina Help?

HarmonyOS NEXT represents a transformative opportunity for developers and businesses ready to embrace China’s native mobile development. The migration from Android requires significant investment in time, resources, and technical expertise, but offers unique access to China’s massive mobile market and Huawei’s expanding global ecosystem.

