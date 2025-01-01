The Complete Guide to HarmonyOS NEXT

Launched in October 2024, Harmony OS NEXT, known in Chinese as 鸿蒙星河版, is Huawei‘s proprietary operating system. HarmonyOS NEXT marks Huawei’s complete separation from the Android ecosystem, acting as a native-only platform that promises enhanced performance, security, and seamless cross-device integration. For developers and businesses targeting the Chinese market and Huawei’s expanding global footprint, understanding the migration process is crucial for maintaining competitive advantage.
This guide provides a comprehensive overview of the migration journey from Android to HarmonyOS NEXT, covering technical requirements, development processes, and strategic considerations for successful platform transition.
How is HarmonyOS Performing?
Globally, as of 2025, HarmonyOS is still behind the ecosystem giants Android and iOS with a 5% global market share.
However, in China, HarmonyOS has for the first time knocked iOS to third place.
Over 800 million devices: As announced in May 2024, HarmonyOS has over 800 million units of devices in use
Growing app ecosystem: HarmonyOS boasts 15,000 apps, with major applications like WeChat’s native version in testing
HarmonyOS NEXT deployment: Currently focused on new flagship series, with an estimated 20% targeting high-end smartphone segments
Pure HarmonyOS NEXT users: Current estimates suggest around 100 million users are running native HarmonyOS applications
As of 2025, Huawei has stated that all new Huawei devices in China will exclusively run HarmonyOS NEXT. Huawei then aims to expand Internationally, targeting global markets in 2026.
Unlock Your App’s Potential in China
Schedule a free call with our team to discuss your Harmony OS NEXT development and publishing needs! .
HarmonyOS, launched by Huawei in 2019, began as a microkernel-based system supporting Android apps. It expanded to phones and tablets with HarmonyOS 2.0 in 2021, adding multi-device features in versions 3.0 and 4.0.
HarmonyOS 4
Harmony OS4 and all previous versions maintained Android compatibility through the Android Runtime (ART), allowing developers to:
Run existing APK files alongside native HarmonyOS applications
Leverage familiar Android development tools and frameworks
Gradually transition to HarmonyOS-specific features
This hybrid approach provided a safety net for developers while Huawei built its ecosystem infrastructure and developer community.
HarmonyOS NEXT
HarmonyOS NEXT eliminates Android compatibility entirely, requiring applications to be built natively using:
DevEco Studio: Huawei’s new one-stop integrated development environment
Ark Compiler: High-performance compilation system
ArkUI Framework: Declarative UI development paradigm
Huawei Mobile Services (HMS): Comprehensive service ecosystem
Huawei states that this transition enables unprecedented performance optimization, enhanced security features, and seamless integration across Huawei’s expanding device ecosystem.
What are HarmonyOS NEXT’s Native Development Tools?
As a fully proprietary operating system, Harmony OS NEXT’s development environment using native development tools. Namely, it uses DevEco studio, Ark Compiler, ArkUI and ArkTS.
What is DevEco Studio?
Harmony OS NEXT’s new development environment is called DevEco Studio. DevEco Studio is Huawei’s new one-stop integrated development environment (IDE), designed specifically for HarmonyOS and OpenHarmony app and service development.
DevEco Studio serves as the primary development environment for HarmonyOS applications, offering:
Core Features:
Integrated HarmonyOS SDK management
Built-in emulator for testing without physical devices
Advanced debugging and profiling tools
Code templates and automated generation
One-click packaging and publishing workflows
Developer Benefits:
Familiar IDE experience for Android developers
Comprehensive documentation and tutorials
Real-time code analysis and optimization suggestions
Seamless integration with HMS services
How Can I Install and Configure DevEco Studio?
The full guide to installation, configuration and use of the DevEco Studio is available on Huawei’s website. Below is a summarised version.
Run the installer, which automatically detects system dependencies
Follow recommended software versions for optimal compatibility
Step 2: SDK Configuration
Navigate to File → Settings → OpenHarmony SDK
Download required SDK components for your target devices
Configure SDK paths and versions
Step 3: Development Environment Setup
Configure emulator settings for testing
Set up signing configurations through Project Structure
Install necessary plugins for enhanced development experience
Step 4: Verification
Create a sample project to verify installation
Test emulator functionality
Validate HMS service integration capabilities
What is Ark Compiler?
Ark Compiler is HarmonyOS NEXT’s compilation system for applications. Unlike traditional Android compilation methods, the Ark Compiler provides a unified compilation framework designed specifically for distributed computing and cross-device scenarios.
The Ark Compiler serves as the core compilation engine for HarmonyOS applications, delivering:
Core Capabilities:
Unified compilation framework for multiple programming languages
Advanced ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation for superior performance
Cross-platform code optimization across device architectures
Runtime performance enhancement through intelligent code analysis
Performance Advantages:
Faster application startup times compared to traditional Android compilation
Reduced memory footprint through advanced optimization techniques
Enhanced battery efficiency through intelligent resource management
Superior graphics rendering performance for complex UI animations
Optimized execution for HarmonyOS’s distributed architecture
Technical Innovation:
Multi-Language Support: Seamless compilation of ArkTS, JavaScript, and native code
Cross-Device Optimization: Code compilation optimized for phone, tablet, and IoT scenarios
Security Enhancement: Built-in security features at the compilation level
Debugging Integration: Advanced debugging capabilities directly integrated into the compilation process
What is ArkUI?
ArkUI is HarmonyOS NEXT’s modern declarative UI framework that helps developers create user interfaces for mobile and cross-device applications. Unlike traditional imperative UI frameworks where developers manually manage UI state and updates, ArkUI adopts a declarative approach where developers describe what the interface should look like, and the framework handles the underlying implementation details.
Key Characteristics:
Declarative Syntax: Write UI code that describes the interface structure and appearance
Component-Based Architecture: Build interfaces using reusable, composable components
Reactive Updates: UI automatically updates when underlying data changes
Cross-Device Compatibility: Single codebase works across phones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices
Performance Optimized: Built-in optimizations for smooth animations and efficient rendering
What is ArkTS?
ArkTS (Ark TypeScript) is HarmonyOS NEXT’s programming language, built as an enhanced version of TypeScript specifically designed for HarmonyOS development. While maintaining TypeScript’s familiar syntax and features, ArkTS adds powerful capabilities for mobile app development and seamless integration with HarmonyOS system services.
Language Foundation: ArkTS is based on TypeScript, meaning developers familiar with JavaScript or TypeScript can quickly adapt to HarmonyOS development. However, ArkTS extends beyond standard TypeScript with HarmonyOS-specific APIs, decorators, and optimization features.
Enhanced Features:
Static Type Safety: Compile-time error detection and enhanced code reliability
HarmonyOS Integration: Native access to device APIs and system services
Declarative UI Support: Built-in decorators and syntax for ArkUI development
Performance Optimization: Ark Compiler integration for superior runtime performance
Memory Management: Advanced garbage collection and memory optimization
How ArkUI and ArkTS Work Together
ArkUI and ArkTS form a unified development ecosystem where ArkTS provides the programming language and logic capabilities, while ArkUI handles the user interface framework.
HMS Ecosystem: Comprehensive Service Integration
As HarmonyOS NEXT breaks away from the Android ecosystem, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) plays a central role in replacing the functions traditionally provided by Google Mobile Services (GMS).
HMS provides a full suite of services that support everything from authentication and notifications to analytics, location, payments, and AI. These tools are tightly integrated with HarmonyOS, enabling developers to build apps with powerful capabilities and optimized performance. Below is an overview of the core HMS services essential for developing native HarmonyOS NEXT applications:
HarmonyOS NEXT completely drops Android compatibility, meaning apps must be rebuilt using Huawei’s native development stack. However, not all developers are starting from scratch, and Huawei has provided two pathways to ease the transition:
APK porting (for legacy HarmonyOS)
Native HarmonyOS development (required for HarmonyOS NEXT) along with the automated tools Huawei is building to support this shift.
APK Porting (HarmonyOS 4 & All Earlier Versions)
APK porting is only applicable to HarmonyOS 4 and earlier, which still support Android Runtime (ART). It’s a short-term workaround for maintaining app availability on Huawei devices, but not compatible with HarmonyOS NEXT.
Advantages:
Minimal initial development effort
Rapid deployment of existing applications
Preservation of existing codebase investments
Limitations:
Restricted access to HarmonyOS-specific features
Suboptimal performance compared to native applications
Limited long-term viability with HarmonyOS NEXT
Native HarmonyOS Development
To fully leverage HarmonyOS NEXT, apps must be rebuilt using ArkTS, ArkUI, and other tools within DevEco Studio.
Strategic Benefits:
Full access to HarmonyOS capabilities and performance optimizations
Seamless integration with Huawei’s ecosystem services
Enhanced user experience through native UI components
Long-term platform compatibility and support
Development Considerations:
Complete application rebuild required
Investment in new development skills and tools
Comprehensive testing across HarmonyOS devices
Migration of existing user data and preferences
Automated Migration Tools
Huawei is developing advanced migration tools, including:
Migrating UI from Android to HarmonyOS NEXT involves moving from imperative XML layouts to declarative, component-based design using ArkUI and ArkTS.
Key Differences
Android
HarmonyOS NEXT
XML-based layouts
ArkTS (TypeScript-based)
Imperative design
Declarative UI
Manual UI updates
Reactive state management
View hierarchy
Modular components
Migration Tips
Map Components: Match Android views to ArkUI equivalents.
Use State: Replace manual updates with reactive state bindings.
Modularize: Break UIs into reusable components.
Test Across Devices: HarmonyOS targets phones, tablets, wearables, and more.
Tool Support
Huawei’s A2H Converter helps automate XML-to-ArkUI migration using AI-based parsing and layout mapping.ArkUI offers a faster, more maintainable approach to UI development, built for HarmonyOS NEXT’s multi-device future.
Service Migration: From GMS to HMS
Strategic Service Replacement
The transition from Google Mobile Services (GMS) to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) requires careful planning and implementation. The following table outlines key service migrations and their strategic considerations:
Push Notifications
GMS Service: Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM)
HMS Service: Push Kit
Migration Considerations:
Enhanced integration with HarmonyOS
Improved battery optimization
Cross-device message synchronization
Authentication
GMS Service: Google Sign-In HMS Service: Account Kit
Migration Considerations:
User account linking strategies Privacy compliance
Seamless authentication flow
Multi-platform synchronization
Maps & Location
GMS Service: Google Maps API HMS Service: Map Kit
Migration Considerations:
Interactive maps and location services
Geocoding and route planning
Custom markers
Optimized HarmonyOS performance
Analytics
GMS Service: Google Analytics
HMS Service: Analytics Kit
Migration Considerations:
Historical data migration
Custom event tracking
User behavior analysis
Performance monitoring
Advertising
GMS Service: Google Ads
HMS Service: Ads Kit
Migration Considerations:
Ad format compatibility
Revenue optimization
User experience design
Regional regulation compliance
Cloud Storage
GMS Service: Google Drive API
HMS Service: Drive Kit
Migration Considerations:
File sync and backup
Cross-device access
Data migration planning
Machine Learning
GMS Service: ML Kit
HMS Service: ML Kit
Migration Considerations:
AI and on-device processing
Model optimization
Feature parity with GMS
In-App Purchases
GMS Service: Google Play Billing
HMS Service: In-App Purchase Kit
Migration Considerations:
Secure transaction handling
Support for multiple payment methods
Subscription management
Ensuring revenue continuity
Integration Best Practices
Service Architecture Planning
Identify core dependencies and integration points
Design fallback mechanisms for service unavailability
Implement proper error handling and user feedback
Performance Optimization
Lazy loading of HMS services
Efficient API call management
Caching strategies for improved responsiveness
Security Implementation
API key management and protection
User data encryption and privacy compliance
Secure communication protocols
Testing and Validation
Comprehensive testing across HarmonyOS devices
HMS service functionality verification
Performance benchmarking and optimization
How Can AppInChina Help?
HarmonyOS NEXT represents a transformative opportunity for developers and businesses ready to embrace China’s native mobile development. The migration from Android requires significant investment in time, resources, and technical expertise, but offers unique access to China’s massive mobile market and Huawei’s expanding global ecosystem.
Ready to migrate to HarmonyOS NEXT? Contact us for a comprehensive migration assessment and strategic planning session.