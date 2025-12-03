Bini Games – Success Story

Background

Bini Games, formerly known as Bini Bambini, is a developer of mobile apps. They create engaging and interactive apps designed to make learning fun and effective. Bini Games focuses on various areas like drawing, problem-solving, logic, and creative thinking, offering a wide range of activities within their apps. Their apps have over 20 million active users in over 150 countries.

Challenges

When Bini Games sought to promote their collection of apps in China using Apple Search Ads (ASA), they encountered complex China-specific ASA licensing requirements, including the ICP Filing (ICP备案), the ICP License (ICP许可证), and a Chinese Business License (营业执照). As a foreign company, Bini Games was not eligible to obtain the necessary China-specific ASA licenses, which are only available to locally registered Chinese entities. This regulatory barrier posed a challenge when it came to their China market entry strategy.

Solution

We helped Bini Games overcome these regulatory challenges by publishing their applications under our Chinese entity. As a result, all of Bini Games’ applications successfully passed ASA review and were approved.

“One of the key outcomes of our collaboration was getting Apple Search Ads (ASA) up and running in China – a task that would have been impossible without AppInChina’s regulatory expertise and local entity support. In addition, their marketing team provided valuable keyword research, helping us identify terms that actually drive performance and user attribution within the Chinese market. — Bini Games Team

We also provided localisation services to ensure that Bini Games’ market entry in China was well-informed and culturally in tune. This included optimising their presence on the Apple App Store China by modifying app titles, descriptions, keywords and app functions. These changes were informed by internal competitor research conducted by AppInChina.

“Partnering with AppInChina was a smooth and productive experience that helped us successfully launch and promote our apps in the Chinese market. The entire process of obtaining the necessary ICP licences and meeting local regulatory requirements was clear, well-documented, and efficiently guided. Their support team was always responsive, providing timely and detailed information that allowed our internal teams to move forward confidently at each step.” — Bini Games Team

Conclusion

Through our regulatory expertise and market optimisation services, Bini Games successfully entered the Chinese market with ASA compliance and a localised presence designed for success. This case demonstrates how strategic partnerships can help international app developers navigate China’s complex regulatory landscape while maximising their market potential.

“Overall, AppInChina has proven to be a reliable and knowledgeable partner. We truly appreciate their professionalism and the tangible results of our cooperation, and we look forward to exploring other partnership opportunities that could bring mutual value to both companies.” — Bini Games Team

