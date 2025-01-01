Does Storyblok Work in China?

Storyblok is a headless content management system (CMS) that allows developers and marketers to create, manage, and deliver content across multiple platforms. With its API-first architecture, Storyblok provides real-time collaboration, content versioning, and a visual editor, making it a popular choice for companies seeking to streamline content management in an omnichannel environment.
Yes. While Storyblok can be used in China, businesses may face performance and accessibility issues due to the reliance on global content delivery networks (CDNs). The Great Firewall may also cause international CDNs to experience slower speeds or disruptions when accessed from China. Storyblok also integrates with various third-party services, some of which may be blocked or restricted within China.
AppInChina can help optimize your Storyblok experience in China by:
