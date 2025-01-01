Does gRPC Work in China?

gRPC is a high-performance, open-source RPC (Remote Procedure Call) framework developed by Google. It allows client and server applications to communicate transparently and efficiently, using HTTP/2 and Protocol Buffers. gRPC is commonly used in microservices architectures for fast, efficient communication between internal and external services.
gRPC supports multiple programming languages and enables bi-directional streaming, authentication, and load balancing, making it a preferred protocol for scalable, modern backend systems.
gRPC can work in China, but with caveats. Although the protocol itself is open-source and not blocked, gRPC uses HTTP/2 under the hood, which is subject to inconsistent handling by Chinese Internet Service Providers. In particular, encrypted HTTP/2 connections to foreign servers (especially Google Cloud endpoints) may experience degradation or be blocked entirely.
Moreover, apps using gRPC to communicate with backend services hosted outside China can face latency and reliability issues due to cross-border routing constraints and the Great Firewall.
AppInChina supports gRPC-based systems by:
Maintain fast and secure RPC connections in China; contact us about gRPC localisation and deployment.