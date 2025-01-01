Does Elastic Cloud Work in China?

Elastic Cloud is the official managed service provided by Elastic, the creators of Elasticsearch. It offers scalable search, observability, and security solutions hosted on cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Elastic Cloud supports use cases including log analytics, real-time monitoring, full-text search, and security information and event management (SIEM). Through integrations with Kibana and Elastic APM, users can visualise, analyse, and monitor their data pipelines efficiently.
Elastic Cloud is hosted on major Western cloud providers, most of which are partially blocked or slowed down by The Great Firewall of China. These access limitations impact dashboard responsiveness, data ingestion, and API integration. Furthermore, because Elastic Cloud is not hosted within China and lacks an ICP Filing, it may be non-compliant with local internet regulations. Data localisation laws such as the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) require that certain types of data be processed within China, which is difficult when using overseas-managed services like Elastic Cloud.
AppInChina helps businesses using Elastic Cloud in China by:
Build secure and observable systems for your China operations—contact us to get started!