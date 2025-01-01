Does Daily Work in China?

Daily is a developer platform that provides real-time video and audio APIs, allowing teams to integrate video calling, audio rooms, and live streaming features into web and mobile applications. It supports features like screen sharing, background effects, recording, and real-time transcription. Built on WebRTC, Daily is designed for low-latency, high-quality video interactions and is used in industries ranging from telehealth to remote education and collaboration.
Daily offers SDKs for JavaScript, iOS, Android, and Flutter, with global infrastructure to ensure low latency. Its API-first design makes it ideal for developers looking for full control over the video experience, including custom UI, layout configuration, and participant management.
Daily’s core video services are hosted through global infrastructure providers that may be affected by The Great Firewall. Real-time media streams may experience packet loss, increased latency, or complete blocking depending on the user’s ISP and the routing paths taken. The SDKs and supporting scripts loaded from global CDNs or non-whitelisted domains can be particularly slow or unavailable.
Additionally, since Daily handles media streams, signalling, and data messages via foreign servers, this can raise concerns under China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and cybersecurity regulations. Apps using Daily must consider data localisation and possibly pursue ICP Filing if deployed within the Chinese web ecosystem.
