Promulgation Authorities: National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Commerce, Decree No. 23 of the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce

Release Date: 2024-09-06

Effective on: 2024-11-01

Chinese Name: 外商投资准入特别管理措施（负面清单）（2024年版）

Source: https://www.gov.cn/zhengce/202409/content_6973047.htm

Decree No. 23 of the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce

The Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2024), adopted upon deliberation at the 10th executive meeting of the National Development and Reform Commission and reviewed and signed by the Ministry of Commerce on April 8, 2024, and approved by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, are hereby promulgated, effective November 1, 2024.

Zheng Shanjie, Director of the National Development and Reform Commission

Wang Wentao, Minister of the Ministry of Commerce

September 6, 2024

Notes to the Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2024)

I. The Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (hereinafter referred to as the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access) sets out on a unified basis the special administrative measures regarding equity and senior management personnel requirements for foreign investment access, etc. Fields not covered in the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access shall be subject to administration pursuant to the principle of equal treatment for domestic and foreign investments. The relevant provisions of the Negative List for Market Access shall apply to both domestic and foreign investors uniformly.

II. No overseas investor may engage in investment and business activities in the capacity of an individually-owned business, an investor of a sole proprietorship enterprise, or a member of a specialized farmers’ cooperative.

III. To invest within the territory of China, a foreign-invested enterprise shall comply with the relevant provisions of the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access.

IV. When performing duties pursuant to the law, the relevant competent authorities shall not process license applications, enterprise registration or any other relevant matters for an overseas investor proposing to invest in a field covered by the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access but not in compliance with the provisions of the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access; the relevant competent authorities shall not process relevant approval matters where approval for a fixed asset investment project is involved. No foreign-invested partnership may be established in any investment field subject to equity requirements.

V. Upon review by the relevant competent department of the State Council and approval by the State Council, the provisions of the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access in the relevant fields may not apply to specific foreign investments.

VI. Where a domestic enterprise engaging in investment in fields prohibited by the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access intends to issue shares overseas and list and trade such shares overseas, it shall obtain the approval of the relevant competent department of the State. Overseas investors shall not participate in the operation and management of the enterprises, and their shareholding ratio shall be subject mutatis mutandis to the relevant provisions on administration of domestic securities investment by overseas investors.

VII. Where a domestic company, enterprise or natural person mergers or acquires another affiliated domestic company through a company legally established or controlled overseas thereby, the relevant provisions on foreign investment, overseas investment, foreign exchange administration, etc. shall apply.

VIII. Relevant measures for administrative approval, qualification criteria, national security, etc. in the cultural, financial and other fields not included in the Negative List for Foreign Investment Access shall be handled pursuant to the prevailing provisions.

IX. Where the Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and its follow-up agreements, the Mainland and Macau Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and its follow-up agreements, the Cross-Straits Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement and its follow-up agreements, or any international conventions or treaties concluded or acceded to by China contain more preferential provisions on treatment of access for overseas investors, the relevant provisions shall apply. If more preferential opening-up measures are offered to eligible investors in special economic zones such as pilot free trade zones, those relevant provisions shall apply.

X. The Negative List for Foreign Investment Access shall be interpreted by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce in concert with the relevant departments.

XI. The Negative List for Foreign Investment Access (2021 Edition) promulgated by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce on December 27, 2021 shall be repealed as of November 1, 2024.

Special Administrative Measures (Negative List) for Foreign Investment Access (Edition 2024)