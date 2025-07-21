What are WeChat Official Accounts? The Complete Guide to Creating and Using WeChat Official Accounts

WeChat Official Accounts (微信公众号) serve as vital business tools for companies seeking to engage China’s massive user base of over 1.4 billion active users. There are two key types of official accounts, WeChat Subscription Accounts (订阅号) and WeChat Service Accounts (服务号). Understanding the distinction between WeChat Service Accounts and Subscription Accounts is fundamental for businesses planning their China market entry strategy.

What are WeChat Official Accounts and Why Do Businesses Use Them?

WeChat Official Accounts function as business profiles within the WeChat ecosystem, enabling organizations to establish direct communication channels with Chinese consumers. These accounts act as digital storefronts and communication hubs, allowing businesses to share content, provide customer service, and facilitate transactions within China’s dominant social platform.

For international businesses, WeChat Official Accounts offer unique advantages including direct access to Chinese consumers, integration with China’s digital payment systems, and the ability to operate within the country’s preferred communication platform. These accounts become essential touchpoints for building brand awareness and driving business growth in the Chinese market.

What’s the Difference Between WeChat Service Accounts and Subscription Accounts?

Nike and Versace, two global giants, use service accounts as part of their marketing and e-commerce strategies.



The two main types of WeChat Official Accounts serve different business purposes and offer distinct features:

WeChat Subscription Accounts (订阅号) are content-centric accounts ideal for businesses focused on regular content distribution, such as media companies, publishers, and brands with strong editorial content strategies.

WeChat Service Accounts (服务号) are designed for businesses aiming to provide interactive services, customer support, and transaction capabilities, making them perfect for e-commerce, service providers, and companies requiring advanced functionality.

Feature Subscription Account Service Account Push Post Once per day 4 times per month Article Display Location User’s WeChat Subscriptions List User’s WeChat Chats Page Basic Messaging API & Custom Menu Yes Yes Support for Advanced APIs No Yes WeChat Pay No Yes (requires approval)

While 4 push posts a month for one Service Account seems like a small amount, posts can include multiple articles. According to Tencent guidelines on WeChat Service accounts, 8 article can be published under one push post, meaning one Service Account can publish a total of 32 articles in one month.

Also note, when linking to any foreign website, this website should obtain an ICP filing and PSB filing for it to be browseable in China. Otherwise this page will be inaccessible.

Push posts will appear in the WeChat Official account. Any articles linked to the push post will be listed under the main post.

How Do WeChat Subscription Accounts Work and What Are Their Key Features?

Subscription accounts appear as such. They are collected into one folder and require users to enter the folder to view other accounts they’ve subscribed to. It is worth noting that subscription accounts can’t generate push notifications.



WeChat Subscription Accounts excel at content distribution and audience engagement through consistent publishing schedules. Their primary characteristics include:

Frequent Publishing Capability : Businesses can distribute content daily, making them suitable for news organizations, blogs, and content-heavy brands

: Businesses can distribute content daily, making them suitable for news organizations, blogs, and content-heavy brands Organized Content Storage : User messages are organized within a dedicated subscription section, creating a newsletter-like experience

: User messages are organized within a dedicated subscription section, creating a newsletter-like experience Search Discoverability : Published content is indexed in Baidu (China’s equivalent of Google) and other search engines improving organic discovery

: Published content is indexed in Baidu (China’s equivalent of Google) and other search engines improving organic discovery Monetization Options : Account holders can generate revenue through reader donations and advertisement placements

: Account holders can generate revenue through reader donations and advertisement placements Content Sharing Features : Original content can be certified and redistributed across the WeChat network (either directly through private chats, group chats, WeChat Moments, or the discover page) with proper attribution

: Original content can be certified and redistributed across the WeChat network (either directly through private chats, group chats, WeChat Moments, or the discover page) with proper attribution Universal Accessibility: Both individual creators and businesses can establish subscription accounts

The main challenge with subscription accounts is reduced immediate visibility, as messages don’t generate push notifications and require users to actively check their subscription folder.

What Makes WeChat Service Accounts Optimised for Businesses?

Service accounts appear as such. Note that service accounts can send push notifications to users that will appear as a personal chat’s notification would.



WeChat Service Accounts provide enhanced business functionality designed for companies requiring sophisticated customer interaction and transaction capabilities:

Strategic Communication : Monthly message limitations encourage businesses to send more thoughtful, comprehensive communications

: Monthly message limitations encourage businesses to send more thoughtful, comprehensive communications Priority Visibility : Messages appear in users’ primary chat interface, ensuring higher visibility and engagement rates

: Messages appear in users’ primary chat interface, ensuring higher visibility and engagement rates Real-time Notifications : Users receive immediate alerts for new messages, similar to personal conversations

: Users receive immediate alerts for new messages, similar to personal conversations Advanced Development Tools : Access to sophisticated programming interfaces enables custom feature development

: Access to sophisticated programming interfaces enables custom feature development Payment Processing : Integration with WeChat’s payment system allows direct transaction processing

: Integration with WeChat’s payment system allows direct transaction processing Customer Service Features : Multi-representative support systems and advanced user interaction tools

: Multi-representative support systems and advanced user interaction tools Business Integration : Connections with external business systems, customer databases, and analytics platforms

: Connections with external business systems, customer databases, and analytics platforms Integration with WeChat Functions: With a service account, owners can choose to integrate with or create a WeChat Mini Program to sell or advertise products. Service accounts also allow owners to host livestreams where products can be sold.

Which WeChat Account Type Should Businesses Choose for their China strategy?

Account selection should align with specific business objectives and operational requirements:

Select a Subscription Account when:

Your business model centers on regular content creation and distribution

Building brand awareness through editorial content is a primary goal

You plan to publish updates, news, or educational content frequently

Your target audience seeks informational rather than transactional content

Search engine discoverability for your content is important

Select a Service Account when:

E-commerce functionality and payment processing are essential

Customer service and direct user support are priorities

You need to send personalized, targeted communications

Integration with existing business systems is required

Advanced customization and development capabilities are necessary

Message visibility and immediate user attention are critical

You want to integrate your account with your WeChat Mini Program

You want to host livestreams to sell products

How Do I Integrate My WeChat Official Account with My Mini Program?

Function Service Account Subscription Account Description Menu Jump to Mini Program Supported Supported Both can link to mini programs via custom menu items. Insert Mini Program in Article Supported Supported Mini programs can be inserted as cards or links in articles. Auto-reply with Mini Program Supported Supported Mini program links can be added to keyword and follow replies. Show Linked Mini Program on Profile Supported Not Supported Only Service Accounts can display mini program links on their profile page. Template Messages with Mini Program Supported Not Supported Only Service Accounts can send template messages containing mini program links. Redirect to Mini Program after Payment Supported Not Supported Only Service Accounts can redirect to mini programs after WeChat Pay.

From the above table, it is clear that service accounts provide greater functionality and are the better choice when it comes to business that are focussed on sales as opposed to content generation. Service accounts can link to their mini program in six different ways. Mini Programs can serve as custom marketplaces for businesses and is a very popular choice in China as it can also directly integrate with WeChat Pay.

Nike and KFC both use WeChat Mini Programs as part of their sales strategy.



How Can I Optimise My Official Account to Do E-Commerce Through WeChat?

In 2024, WeChat Stores experienced a 192% increase in gross merchandise value and in 2024 WeChat Mini Programs achieved a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) exceeding RMB 2 trillion. It’s clear that WeChat Mini Programs play a massive role in consumer behaviour here in China. Therefore, If your goal is to increase sales through your WeChat Official account, you must first open a service account to be able to link to your WeChat Mini Program. As mentioned above, if you want to process transactions, you must also have a Chinese bank before doing so. The best way to optimise e-commerce in WeChat is to open a WeChat store. If you open a WeChat store you can then directly integrate it with your WeChat Service Account and your WeChat Mini Program. 45% of the 1.4 active users of WeChat use WeChat Mini Programs for e-commerce purchases.

SPARTAN’s WeChat Service account also serves as their storefront integrated into WeChat. Store managers can choose to display specific products or link directly to their WeChat Store.

How Do I Register and Set Up a WeChat Official Account?

Establishing a WeChat Official Account requires completing several verification steps and providing specific documentation:

Account Creation Process:

Access the official WeChat business platform through a web browser

Select your preferred account type during initial setup (this selection is permanent)

Establish login credentials using a unique email address

Complete email verification procedures Specify your business location and jurisdiction

Submit required legal and business documentation

Provide administrator contact information and identification

Create your account identifier and business description

Await platform approval and verification

Documentation Requirements:

Official business registration certificates

Legal operating licenses appropriate to your jurisdiction

Administrator personal identification documents

Official company contact information and registration details

Processing times typically range from several days to multiple weeks, depending on documentation completeness and business location.

What to Do if Your Account Registration Fails?

If your WeChat Official Account registration is rejected, it’s usually due to the following:

Document inconsistencies

Low-quality scans

Mismatched regional data.

The best first step is to carefully review and correct all submitted materials, ensuring that names and addresses match exactly across every form. If you’ve already submitted, prepare an appeal via the WeChat support portal, citing your application ID and including corrected documents. Appeals typically receive a response within three business days. AppInChina helps clients navigate these setbacks by handling document verification and managing appeals directly with Tencent on your behalf.

Can Foreign Companies Register WeChat Official Accounts?

International business registration requirements have evolved significantly, making WeChat more accessible to foreign companies:

Current International Registration Policy:

Foreign businesses can register WeChat Service Accounts using overseas business entities provided that the region selected when creating the account is the same region where the business is registered.

Foreign business must obtain a local Chinese business license to create a WeChat Subscription account.

Chinese business licenses are no longer mandatory for international companies.

Companies from over 200 countries and territories are eligible for registration.

Foreign entities typically qualify for Service Account registration.

Standard business documentation from home countries is acceptable.

Required International Business Documentation:

Valid business registration from company’s home jurisdiction.

Official incorporation or business license documents.

Administrator identification including passport information.

Business banking information and contact details.

This policy change has significantly simplified WeChat access for international businesses seeking to enter the Chinese market. It is important to note that foreign businesses without a Chinese local legal entity cannot apply for a WeChat subscription account, they can only apply for a service account. This service account, however, won’t be visible to Chinese users. Companies that wish to open WeChat Service Accounts with access to the Chinese market must either:

Open a Chinese Legal Entity.

Work with a local partner such as AppInChina who can open and manage a WeChat Service Account.

Foreign entities also face further restrictions when it comes to processing payments. WeChat transactions can only be processed with a Chinese bank account, therefore foreign companies wishing to use their WeChat Service account to boost China-facing e-commerce must first open a Chinese bank account.

Can You Change Your WeChat Official Account Type After Registration?

Account type modifications have significant limitations, though some options exist for eligible accounts:

Upgrade Possibilities: Certain subscription accounts created after 2016 may qualify for conversion to service accounts, provided they meet specific criteria including verification status and Chinese business registration requirements. This conversion can only be performed once per account.

Alternative Approaches: Businesses can establish new accounts of different types and implement follower migration strategies, though this requires careful planning and execution to maintain audience continuity.

Given these limitations, careful consideration during initial account setup is crucial for long-term success.

What Are the Content and Messaging Limitations for Each Account Type?

Understanding communication restrictions helps businesses develop appropriate content strategies:

Subscription Account Parameters:

Maximum one broadcast distribution per day.

Up to eight individual articles per broadcast.

Messages appear without push notifications.

Content stored in separate user interface section.

Must comply with platform content guidelines.

Service Account Parameters:

Maximum four broadcast distributions per month.

Up to eight individual articles per broadcast.

Emphasis on providing genuine service value.

Enhanced review requirements during approval processes.

Stricter enforcement of policy violations.

Both account types must adhere to WeChat’s community standards and Chinese internet regulations, with violations potentially resulting in account restrictions or permanent suspension.

How Much Does It Cost to Set Up and Maintain a WeChat Official Account?

WeChat Official Account expenses include both platform fees and operational costs:

Platform-Related Expenses:

Initial account registration: No charge

Annual verification fees: Approximately 300 RMB (roughly $45 USD) for verified status.

API development access: Additional charges may apply for advanced integrations.

Transaction processing fees for WeChat Pay integration.

Operational and Management Costs:

Content development and curation.

Customer service personnel.

Marketing and promotional activities.

Third-party management tools and software.

Technical development and maintenance.

International companies typically allocate USD 5,000 to USD 15,000 annually for comprehensive WeChat Official Account operations, including content creation, customer engagement, and promotional activities.

How Do Users Find and Follow WeChat Official Accounts?

WeChat users discover and connect with Official Accounts through multiple channels:

Primary Discovery Methods:

QR Code Integration : Physical and digital QR codes provide the most common discovery method.

: Physical and digital QR codes provide the most common discovery method. Platform Search Functions : Users can locate accounts by name or unique identifiers

: Users can locate accounts by name or unique identifiers Social Sharing : Content shared through WeChat Moments, group conversations, or articles.

: Content shared through WeChat Moments, group conversations, or articles. Mini Program Connections : Discovery through related application integrations.

: Discovery through related application integrations. External Marketing: Links from company websites, email campaigns, or other marketing materials.

Optimization Strategies for Account Discovery:

Feature QR codes prominently in physical marketing materials

Include WeChat contact information in professional communications

Coordinate promotion across multiple social media platforms

Integrate WeChat follow opportunities in customer service touchpoints

What are the Content Rules and Restrictions for WeChat Official Accounts?

WeChat maintains strict content guidelines that international companies must understand and follow:

Prohibited Content Categories:

Political commentary or criticism of Chinese governmental policies.

Adult content or inappropriate material.

Promotion of gambling or illegal activities.

Misleading advertising or false product claims.

Copyright violations or unauthorized content use.

Promotion of controlled or illegal substances.

Response Time Requirements:

Customer inquiries must receive responses within 48-hour windows.

Customer service communications should be addressed promptly.

Automated response systems can help manage initial customer contact.

Content Development Best Practices:

Focus on educational and value-providing content.

Demonstrate cultural sensitivity and awareness of Chinese holidays.

Ensure all content is optimized for mobile device viewing.

Utilize high-quality visual elements and multimedia content.

Content policy violations can result in account limitations or permanent termination, making compliance essential for sustained operations.

Is It Better to Manage WeChat Official Accounts In-House or Outsource to Agencies?

The management approach decision depends on company resources, expertise levels, and China market commitment:

In-House Management Benefits:

Direct control over brand messaging and customer communication.

Deep understanding of company products, services, and values.

Reduced long-term operational costs for high-volume activities.

Immediate response capabilities for customer service situations.

In-House Management Requirements:

Mandarin-speaking staff with Chinese digital culture understanding.

Comprehensive knowledge of WeChat platform features and best practices.

Technical expertise for API integration and troubleshooting.

Understanding of Chinese internet regulations and compliance requirements.

Agency Partnership Benefits:

Immediate access to WeChat expertise and proven strategies.

Established relationships with WeChat representatives and technical partners.

Demonstrated success records with similar international businesses.

Comprehensive service offerings including strategy development, content creation, and technical implementation.

Hybrid Management Approach: Many successful international companies adopt hybrid models, maintaining internal oversight while partnering with specialized agencies for technical implementation and cultural expertise.

How Can AppInChina Help?

WeChat Official Accounts are fundamental tools for businesses targeting Chinese consumers. The decision between Service and Subscription Accounts should align with business objectives, available resources, and long-term China market strategies. Subscription Accounts prove most effective for content-focused businesses emphasizing brand awareness and community development, while Service Accounts provide the sophisticated functionality necessary for e-commerce operations, customer service, and interactive business applications.

Setting up a WeChat Official Account (both Service and Subscription) under your Chinese Entity.

Setting up a WeChat Official Account (both Service and Subscription) under our Chinese Entity, if you do not have one.

Creating and publishing content for your account.

Opening a WeChat Store and developing a WeChat Mini Program to faciliate your e-commerce market entry in China.

Ensuring that your account remains compliant with Chinese laws and regualtions.

Contact us today to inquire about our WeChat services!