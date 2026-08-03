The Complete Guide to Social Listening in China

Social listening allows companies to understand how consumers discuss their brands, products and competitors online. It can reveal changes in brand awareness, emerging trends, customer sentiment, popular content and potential reputational risks.

In China, this information is fragmented across largely separate digital ecosystems operated by Tencent, ByteDance and Xiaohongshu. Each platform provides some data through its own interface or business backend, while specialist third-party tools such as Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha organise that data into rankings, historical trends and competitive analysis.

This guide will explain what options foreign companies have to conduct social listening in China.

What Is Social Listening?

Social listening is the process of collecting and analysing online discussions about a company, brand, product or industry.

It can be used to answer questions such as:

How well known is our brand in China?

Which Chinese name or keyword do consumers use?

Which platforms contain the most discussion?

What do users like or dislike about our product?

How does our visibility compare with competitors?

Which topics, influencers and content formats generate engagement?

Is brand awareness increasing or decreasing?

Are there emerging complaints or reputational risks?

For app developers, social listening can also identify problems with localisation, payment methods, account registration, connectivity, app performance and access from Mainland China.

How Does Social Listening Work in China?

There is no single source covering all Chinese social media.

China’s major platforms operate as separate ecosystems and provide different types of data. WeChat measures keyword interest through WeChat Index. Douyin provides video, search, creator, livestream and e-commerce data. Xiaohongshu focuses on notes, searches, discussions, interactions and product recommendations.

Social listening must therefore combine information from multiple sources.

Platform Native source Typical data WeChat WeChat Index and account backends Keyword interest, article performance, followers and engagement Douyin Douyin, Douyin Index and business backends Videos, hashtags, search interest, creators, livestreams and commerce RedNote/Xiaohongshu Platform search and professional account tools Notes, topics, interactions, searches, creators and product discussions

Platforms commonly allow users to view basic data for free. More advanced first-party functions may require a registered business account, advertising account or merchant account.

Can You Conduct Social Listening in China for Free?

A significant amount of Chinese social media data is publicly visible or available through free platform tools. In theory, an overseas company can manually search its brand name, product name and competitors across China’s major platforms.

In practice, access is inconsistent. Some platforms require a logged-in Chinese account, WeChat verification, a Mainland Chinese mobile number or use of the platform’s mobile app. An overseas company without a Chinese phone number can still conduct a basic assessment, but it will not provide a complete or easily comparable view of the market.

What Can You Check from Overseas for Free?

Platform What can be checked for free Chinese phone number required? WeChat Index Keyword-interest trends and comparisons Not necessarily, but a working WeChat account is required Douyin Public accounts, videos, hashtags and visible engagement Some content is accessible without one, but login restrictions vary Xiaohongshu Public notes, accounts, comments and visible engagement Some individual pages may be visible, but reliable searching usually requires an account Weibo Public posts, hashtags, views, comments and reposts Basic browsing may be possible without one Bilibili Public videos, views, comments and creator accounts Usually not required for basic browsing Baidu Public search results and indexed brand mentions No for normal search Baidu Index Keyword trends, related searches and audience indicators A Baidu account is required Chinese app stores Public listings, ratings, rankings and some reviews Usually not required for individual listings Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha Product descriptions, some rankings, trials or limited searches Registration is normally required for useful data Qiangua Product information and limited platform access Generally yes

Access conditions change regularly and can differ according to location, browser, device and account status. “Free access” therefore does not always mean that the data can be collected consistently from outside China.

What Can You Learn Without Paying for a Third-Party Tool?

A foreign company can conduct a basic manual audit using publicly available information.

This may include:

Searching the English brand name

Searching known Chinese translations

Identifying relevant hashtags

Recording visible views and engagement

Reviewing high-ranking posts and videos

Reading public user comments

Checking ratings and reviews in Chinese app stores

Comparing public follower counts

Looking for recurring complaints or questions

Identifying users and creators already discussing the product

This can answer a few initial questions:

Is the brand already being discussed in China?

Which Chinese name do users employ?

Which platform contains the most discussion?

Are the visible conversations mainly positive or negative?

Which competitors have a stronger presence?

However, this method does not easily provide historical trends, systematic competitor comparisons, estimated sales, complete creator rankings or reliable cross-platform reporting.

Why Is Free Research from Overseas Difficult?

1. Account and Phone-Number Requirements

Many Chinese platforms require registration before showing complete search results or account data. Registration may require SMS verification, a WeChat account or a Mainland Chinese mobile number.

For example, Qiangua states that overseas users without a Mainland Chinese phone number cannot register through its normal process, although its customer service may be able to assist with account access.

Feigua supports WeChat QR-code and phone-based login, but access still depends on having a suitable Chinese digital account and completing the required verification.

2. Chinese-Language Keyword Selection

The English name of a product may not be the term Chinese users actually search for.

A complete keyword list can include:

The official English name

The official Chinese name

A transliteration of the English name

A direct Chinese translation

Abbreviations

Product-category keywords

User-created nicknames

Common misspellings

Previous Chinese names

Names used by competitors or app stores

Searching the wrong keyword can produce the false conclusion that a product has no awareness in China.

3. Data Is Fragmented

A company may need to check WeChat Index in the WeChat app, search Douyin separately, review Xiaohongshu notes, examine Bilibili videos and visit multiple Android app stores.

The results cannot be directly exported into one report. Each platform also uses different definitions for views, discussions, interactions and index values.

4. Public Data Lacks Context

A hashtag with ten million views may appear impressive, but the figure does not explain:

When those views occurred

Whether the conversation is still active

Whether the posts refer to the correct product

Whether engagement is positive or negative

Whether the activity was organic or paid

How the result compares with competitors

Whether the attention resulted in downloads or sales

Collecting the number is therefore less valuable than interpreting it.

How Can You Check Chinese Social Media in More Detail?

There are three levels of social listening available.

Level Data source What it provides Basic Public platform searches Posts, videos, hashtags, comments and visible engagement Account-level Official platform backends Detailed data for content and accounts owned by the company Market-level Third-party analytics providers Competitor histories, rankings, trends, creators and estimated commercial data

Official Platform Backends

Companies that operate their own Chinese accounts can access detailed first-party data through the platform’s backend.

This can include:

Follower growth

Content views

Completion rates

Likes, comments and shares

Audience characteristics

Traffic sources

Search traffic

Advertising performance

Livestream performance

Store visits

Orders and sales

This data is generally more accurate than third-party estimates, but it only covers the company’s own account and activities. It does not provide complete access to competitor backends.

What Is the Difference Between Native and Third-Party Data?

Native data comes directly from the platform. It is generally the most authoritative source for the performance of an account’s own content.

Third-party tools collect, organise and model data visible across a wider part of the platform. They can provide more convenient competitive information than the platform’s standard interface.

Native platform data Third-party data tools First-party account performance Competitor and market analysis Followers and account growth Cross-account rankings Content views and engagement Historical performance trends Advertising results Influencer comparisons Livestream and shop performance Estimated sales and GMV Data belonging to the account Industry and category benchmarks

Third-party providers do not necessarily have privileged access to all of a platform’s internal data. Figures such as estimated sales, advertising expenditure, audience composition and commercial performance may be calculated using proprietary models and observed data.

These estimates are useful for comparison, but should not be presented as audited financial figures.

The Three Major Social Listening Ecosystems in China

1. Tencent and WeChat

WeChat is more difficult to monitor than open social networks because much of its activity occurs in private conversations, groups and Mini Programs.

The main public tool for measuring interest is WeChat Index (微信指数). It can be accessed by searching for “微信指数” within WeChat.

Using WeChat’s integrated search bar, search for they keyword you want to track. Then scroll through the options below the search bar until you reach “WeChat Index” or “Weixin Index”



Companies can enter a Chinese keyword and examine its relative popularity over time. This can help measure interest in:

Brand names

Product names

App names

Competitors

Public figures

Campaign slogans

Industry topics

Current events

WeChat Index is not an exact count of searches or users. It is a weighted indicator calculated from activity within the WeChat ecosystem. It should therefore be used to evaluate changes over time or compare related keywords.

Traffic can be measured over period of 30 days, 7 days and all time.

The above data is using Nike’s search data.

Companies operating a WeChat Official Account can obtain additional first-party information from the account backend, including:

Follower growth

Article reads

Shares

Likes

Recommendations

User sources

Menu interactions

Video performance

Limitations of WeChat Social Listening

Private messages and closed group discussions cannot be comprehensively monitored. WeChat Index also does not explain why interest increased or whether discussion was positive or negative.

A complete analysis must therefore compare changes in the index with public articles, search results, campaign activity and relevant events.

2. ByteDance and Douyin

Douyin is one of China’s most important platforms for product discovery, short-video marketing, livestreaming and e-commerce.

The platform provides access to public indicators such as:

Hashtag views

Number of related videos

Likes, comments and shares

Creator followers

Livestream popularity

Product and shop activity

Search suggestions

Trending content

Business and creator accounts can access more detailed first-party analytics through Douyin’s professional and commercial tools.

However, the native platform does not always make it easy to compare large numbers of creators, products, brands or competitors over time. This has created a substantial market for third-party Douyin analytics providers.

Feigua Douyin

Feigua Douyin (飞瓜抖音) is a short-video, livestream and e-commerce analytics platform.

Its principal functions include:

Creator search and ranking

Creator performance histories

Audience profiles

Short-video analysis

Livestream monitoring

Product and shop rankings

Brand and category analysis

Competitor monitoring

Influencer campaign analysis

Estimated sales and GMV

Content and commerce trends

Feigua states that its creator analysis can include up to three years of historical data. It also provides brand analysis covering category share, self-operated livestreaming, marketing activity and audience interests.

Feigua Brand Intelligence

The broader Feigua product family includes Feigua Brand Intelligence (飞瓜品策), which focuses more directly on Douyin brand marketing and public-opinion analysis.

It can be used to examine:

Brand visibility

Share of voice

Content sentiment

Reputation trends

Competitor marketing activity

Category conversations

Consumer feedback

Influencer and content performance

This is closer to conventional social listening than Feigua’s standard e-commerce product, which is primarily designed around creators, livestreams, products and sales.

Feigua E-commerce

Feigua’s e-commerce analytics help companies understand commercial activity that is not immediately visible through ordinary Douyin searches.

Typical uses include:

Identifying top-selling products

Estimating product and livestream sales

Tracking category growth

Comparing brand market share

Finding high-converting creators

Analysing competitor livestream strategies

Monitoring product launches

Reviewing post-purchase feedback

Identifying frequently mentioned product advantages and complaints

This allows a company to connect social attention with estimated commercial outcomes.

3. Xiaohongshu

Xiaohongshu, also known internationally as RedNote, is particularly important for product discovery, recommendations, reviews and lifestyle-related searches.

Relevant public indicators include:

Number of related notes

Topic or hashtag views

Likes

Comments

Saves

Shares

Search suggestions

Creator activity

Commercial collaborations

User questions and complaints

For many companies, the most valuable Xiaohongshu metric is not simply the number of mentions. Saves, comments and repeated search themes can indicate whether users are seriously considering a product.

Qiangua Data

Qiangua Data (千瓜数据) is Feigua’s sister product specialising in Xiaohongshu data. It should not be confused with Feigua’s main Douyin product.

Qiangua provides functions covering:

Brand and category analysis

Keyword trends

Note searches and rankings

Influencer discovery

Creator comparisons

Audience analysis

Commercial content

Competitor monitoring

Sentiment monitoring

Livestream commerce

Product and sales estimates

Campaign management

Its sentiment-monitoring function can classify comments associated with selected notes as positive or negative. Its keyword tools can also identify increases in note volumes and interaction levels.

Qiangua states that some metrics, including estimated exposure, reading volumes, advertising prices, sales and transaction values, are modelled estimates rather than official Xiaohongshu totals.

Major Third-Party Social Listening Providers

Feigua Data (飞瓜数据)

Feigua is one of the best-known Chinese short-video and livestream analytics providers.

Its product portfolio covers:

Douyin

Kuaishou

Bilibili

Douyin advertising

Brand intelligence

Livestream operations

Influencer distribution

E-commerce analytics

Feigua is particularly useful for brands that need to connect content exposure with creator activity, livestreaming and estimated product sales.

Chanmama (蝉妈妈)

Chanmama is another major short-video content and livestream e-commerce analytics provider.

Its tools focus on areas including:

Douyin creator analysis

Video performance

Livestream monitoring

Product rankings

Shop analysis

Brand performance

E-commerce trends

Competitor research

Influencer selection

Chanmama is often used to identify creators and products gaining momentum before they appear near the top of broader rankings. It also helps brands compare influencer commercial performance rather than relying only on follower counts.

The platform has also offered Xiaohongshu creator and content analysis, although its strongest market position has traditionally been in Douyin and livestream e-commerce.Chanmama

DouchaCha (抖查查)

DouchaCha is a Douyin-focused short-video and livestream e-commerce analytics service.

It can be used to research:

Douyin accounts

Videos

Livestreams

Products

Shops

Creators

Sales rankings

Trending content

Competitor activity

Its focus is narrower than a multi-platform social listening suite, but this can make it useful for companies whose main objective is Douyin content or e-commerce research.

Qiangua Data (千瓜数据)

Qiangua focuses specifically on Xiaohongshu marketing and “seeding” analysis.

It is particularly relevant for:

Brand-share analysis

Influencer selection

Trending keywords

Note performance

Competitor campaigns

User sentiment

Commercial content

Product discovery

Xiaohongshu e-commerce

Unlike Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha, which are strongly associated with Douyin analytics, Qiangua is designed primarily around the Xiaohongshu ecosystem.

Provider Main coverage Strongest use case WeChat Index WeChat Measuring changes in keyword interest Feigua Douyin, Kuaishou and Bilibili Content, creators, livestreaming and e-commerce Feigua Brand Intelligence Douyin Brand reputation and marketing analysis Chanmama Primarily Douyin Creator, livestream and product analysis DouchaCha Douyin Short-video and livestream e-commerce research Qiangua Xiaohongshu Brand, influencer, content and “seeding” analysis Baidu Index Baidu Search Search demand and audience interest

Are Chinese Social Listening Platforms Free?

Basic platform data is often free.

For example, companies can search WeChat Index, inspect public hashtags, count relevant posts and review visible engagement without purchasing enterprise software. Third-party providers may also allow registration, limited searches or free trials.

However, advanced functions are generally paid. These can include:

Longer historical periods

Bulk data exports

Competitor monitoring

Real-time alerts

Influencer contact information

Audience profiles

Estimated sales and GMV

Sentiment analysis

Custom categories

Multi-user access

API access

Downloadable reports

Purchasing several subscriptions may be difficult to justify for an overseas company that only needs occasional China market analysis. Some services also require a Mainland Chinese mobile number or Chinese-language onboarding. Costs can vary from CNY 1000 to 15,000 every month depending on the platform and account tier.

What Additional Value Does Third-Party Data Provide?

The platforms themselves show what is happening. Third-party providers make it easier to understand how those results compare with the wider market.

For example, Douyin may display the public engagement generated by a video. A third-party provider may additionally show:

How the account’s engagement has changed over time

How it compares with similar creators

Which products appeared in the content

Estimated sales associated with the creator

Related livestream performance

Audience characteristics

Whether the content outperformed the category average

The same distinction applies to Xiaohongshu. A public note shows its visible likes, comments and saves. A specialist tool can organise thousands of notes into keyword trends, brand comparisons, influencer rankings and estimated campaign performance.

The additional value therefore comes from aggregation, historical tracking, classification and analysis, not necessarily from access to more authoritative first-party data.

How Can AppInChina Help?

China’s native analytics platforms are often free to use, but collecting information from them is only the first step. Companies must still identify the correct Chinese keywords, distinguish relevant posts from unrelated results and interpret incomparable metrics across multiple platforms.

AppInChina can provide a consolidated China social listening report covering:

WeChat Index

Douyin

Xiaohongshu

Weibo

Bilibili

Baidu

Chinese app stores

Relevant third-party analytics platforms

The report can include:

Identification of English and Chinese brand keywords

Brand and product mention volumes

Hashtag views and content volumes

Search and platform-interest indicators

Creator and influencer activity

Competitor comparisons

User sentiment and recurring discussion themes

Estimated e-commerce activity where relevant

App store ratings and user feedback

Recommendations for content, localisation and market entry

This gives overseas companies the useful conclusions from several Chinese data platforms without requiring separate subscriptions, Chinese-language accounts or internal expertise. Contact us to get started.