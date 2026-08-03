The Complete Guide to Social Listening in China

Social listening allows companies to understand how consumers discuss their brands, products and competitors online. It can reveal changes in brand awareness, emerging trends, customer sentiment, popular content and potential reputational risks.
In China, this information is fragmented across largely separate digital ecosystems operated by Tencent, ByteDance and Xiaohongshu. Each platform provides some data through its own interface or business backend, while specialist third-party tools such as Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha organise that data into rankings, historical trends and competitive analysis.
This guide will explain what options foreign companies have to conduct social listening in China.
Social listening is the process of collecting and analysing online discussions about a company, brand, product or industry.
It can be used to answer questions such as:
For app developers, social listening can also identify problems with localisation, payment methods, account registration, connectivity, app performance and access from Mainland China.
There is no single source covering all Chinese social media.
China’s major platforms operate as separate ecosystems and provide different types of data. WeChat measures keyword interest through WeChat Index. Douyin provides video, search, creator, livestream and e-commerce data. Xiaohongshu focuses on notes, searches, discussions, interactions and product recommendations.
Social listening must therefore combine information from multiple sources.
|Platform
|Native source
|Typical data
|WeChat Index and account backends
|Keyword interest, article performance, followers and engagement
|Douyin
|Douyin, Douyin Index and business backends
|Videos, hashtags, search interest, creators, livestreams and commerce
|RedNote/Xiaohongshu
|Platform search and professional account tools
|Notes, topics, interactions, searches, creators and product discussions
Platforms commonly allow users to view basic data for free. More advanced first-party functions may require a registered business account, advertising account or merchant account.
A significant amount of Chinese social media data is publicly visible or available through free platform tools. In theory, an overseas company can manually search its brand name, product name and competitors across China’s major platforms.
In practice, access is inconsistent. Some platforms require a logged-in Chinese account, WeChat verification, a Mainland Chinese mobile number or use of the platform’s mobile app. An overseas company without a Chinese phone number can still conduct a basic assessment, but it will not provide a complete or easily comparable view of the market.
|Platform
|What can be checked for free
|Chinese phone number required?
|WeChat Index
|Keyword-interest trends and comparisons
|Not necessarily, but a working WeChat account is required
|Douyin
|Public accounts, videos, hashtags and visible engagement
|Some content is accessible without one, but login restrictions vary
|Xiaohongshu
|Public notes, accounts, comments and visible engagement
|Some individual pages may be visible, but reliable searching usually requires an account
|Public posts, hashtags, views, comments and reposts
|Basic browsing may be possible without one
|Bilibili
|Public videos, views, comments and creator accounts
|Usually not required for basic browsing
|Baidu
|Public search results and indexed brand mentions
|No for normal search
|Baidu Index
|Keyword trends, related searches and audience indicators
|A Baidu account is required
|Chinese app stores
|Public listings, ratings, rankings and some reviews
|Usually not required for individual listings
|Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha
|Product descriptions, some rankings, trials or limited searches
|Registration is normally required for useful data
|Qiangua
|Product information and limited platform access
|Generally yes
Access conditions change regularly and can differ according to location, browser, device and account status. “Free access” therefore does not always mean that the data can be collected consistently from outside China.
A foreign company can conduct a basic manual audit using publicly available information.
This may include:
This can answer a few initial questions:
However, this method does not easily provide historical trends, systematic competitor comparisons, estimated sales, complete creator rankings or reliable cross-platform reporting.
Many Chinese platforms require registration before showing complete search results or account data. Registration may require SMS verification, a WeChat account or a Mainland Chinese mobile number.
For example, Qiangua states that overseas users without a Mainland Chinese phone number cannot register through its normal process, although its customer service may be able to assist with account access.
Feigua supports WeChat QR-code and phone-based login, but access still depends on having a suitable Chinese digital account and completing the required verification.
The English name of a product may not be the term Chinese users actually search for.
A complete keyword list can include:
Searching the wrong keyword can produce the false conclusion that a product has no awareness in China.
A company may need to check WeChat Index in the WeChat app, search Douyin separately, review Xiaohongshu notes, examine Bilibili videos and visit multiple Android app stores.
The results cannot be directly exported into one report. Each platform also uses different definitions for views, discussions, interactions and index values.
A hashtag with ten million views may appear impressive, but the figure does not explain:
Collecting the number is therefore less valuable than interpreting it.
There are three levels of social listening available.
|Level
|Data source
|What it provides
|Basic
|Public platform searches
|Posts, videos, hashtags, comments and visible engagement
|Account-level
|Official platform backends
|Detailed data for content and accounts owned by the company
|Market-level
|Third-party analytics providers
|Competitor histories, rankings, trends, creators and estimated commercial data
Companies that operate their own Chinese accounts can access detailed first-party data through the platform’s backend.
This can include:
This data is generally more accurate than third-party estimates, but it only covers the company’s own account and activities. It does not provide complete access to competitor backends.
Native data comes directly from the platform. It is generally the most authoritative source for the performance of an account’s own content.
Third-party tools collect, organise and model data visible across a wider part of the platform. They can provide more convenient competitive information than the platform’s standard interface.
|Native platform data
|Third-party data tools
|First-party account performance
|Competitor and market analysis
|Followers and account growth
|Cross-account rankings
|Content views and engagement
|Historical performance trends
|Advertising results
|Influencer comparisons
|Livestream and shop performance
|Estimated sales and GMV
|Data belonging to the account
|Industry and category benchmarks
Third-party providers do not necessarily have privileged access to all of a platform’s internal data. Figures such as estimated sales, advertising expenditure, audience composition and commercial performance may be calculated using proprietary models and observed data.
These estimates are useful for comparison, but should not be presented as audited financial figures.
WeChat is more difficult to monitor than open social networks because much of its activity occurs in private conversations, groups and Mini Programs.
The main public tool for measuring interest is WeChat Index (微信指数). It can be accessed by searching for “微信指数” within WeChat.
Companies can enter a Chinese keyword and examine its relative popularity over time. This can help measure interest in:
WeChat Index is not an exact count of searches or users. It is a weighted indicator calculated from activity within the WeChat ecosystem. It should therefore be used to evaluate changes over time or compare related keywords.
Companies operating a WeChat Official Account can obtain additional first-party information from the account backend, including:
Private messages and closed group discussions cannot be comprehensively monitored. WeChat Index also does not explain why interest increased or whether discussion was positive or negative.
A complete analysis must therefore compare changes in the index with public articles, search results, campaign activity and relevant events.
Douyin is one of China’s most important platforms for product discovery, short-video marketing, livestreaming and e-commerce.
The platform provides access to public indicators such as:
Business and creator accounts can access more detailed first-party analytics through Douyin’s professional and commercial tools.
However, the native platform does not always make it easy to compare large numbers of creators, products, brands or competitors over time. This has created a substantial market for third-party Douyin analytics providers.
Feigua Douyin (飞瓜抖音) is a short-video, livestream and e-commerce analytics platform.
Its principal functions include:
Feigua states that its creator analysis can include up to three years of historical data. It also provides brand analysis covering category share, self-operated livestreaming, marketing activity and audience interests.
The broader Feigua product family includes Feigua Brand Intelligence (飞瓜品策), which focuses more directly on Douyin brand marketing and public-opinion analysis.
It can be used to examine:
This is closer to conventional social listening than Feigua’s standard e-commerce product, which is primarily designed around creators, livestreams, products and sales.
Feigua’s e-commerce analytics help companies understand commercial activity that is not immediately visible through ordinary Douyin searches.
Typical uses include:
This allows a company to connect social attention with estimated commercial outcomes.
Xiaohongshu, also known internationally as RedNote, is particularly important for product discovery, recommendations, reviews and lifestyle-related searches.
Relevant public indicators include:
For many companies, the most valuable Xiaohongshu metric is not simply the number of mentions. Saves, comments and repeated search themes can indicate whether users are seriously considering a product.
Qiangua Data (千瓜数据) is Feigua’s sister product specialising in Xiaohongshu data. It should not be confused with Feigua’s main Douyin product.
Qiangua provides functions covering:
Its sentiment-monitoring function can classify comments associated with selected notes as positive or negative. Its keyword tools can also identify increases in note volumes and interaction levels.
Qiangua states that some metrics, including estimated exposure, reading volumes, advertising prices, sales and transaction values, are modelled estimates rather than official Xiaohongshu totals.
Feigua is one of the best-known Chinese short-video and livestream analytics providers.
Its product portfolio covers:
Feigua is particularly useful for brands that need to connect content exposure with creator activity, livestreaming and estimated product sales.
Chanmama is another major short-video content and livestream e-commerce analytics provider.
Its tools focus on areas including:
Chanmama is often used to identify creators and products gaining momentum before they appear near the top of broader rankings. It also helps brands compare influencer commercial performance rather than relying only on follower counts.
The platform has also offered Xiaohongshu creator and content analysis, although its strongest market position has traditionally been in Douyin and livestream e-commerce.Chanmama
DouchaCha is a Douyin-focused short-video and livestream e-commerce analytics service.
It can be used to research:
Its focus is narrower than a multi-platform social listening suite, but this can make it useful for companies whose main objective is Douyin content or e-commerce research.
Qiangua focuses specifically on Xiaohongshu marketing and “seeding” analysis.
It is particularly relevant for:
Unlike Feigua, Chanmama and DouchaCha, which are strongly associated with Douyin analytics, Qiangua is designed primarily around the Xiaohongshu ecosystem.
|Provider
|Main coverage
|Strongest use case
|WeChat Index
|Measuring changes in keyword interest
|Feigua
|Douyin, Kuaishou and Bilibili
|Content, creators, livestreaming and e-commerce
|Feigua Brand Intelligence
|Douyin
|Brand reputation and marketing analysis
|Chanmama
|Primarily Douyin
|Creator, livestream and product analysis
|DouchaCha
|Douyin
|Short-video and livestream e-commerce research
|Qiangua
|Xiaohongshu
|Brand, influencer, content and “seeding” analysis
|Baidu Index
|Baidu Search
|Search demand and audience interest
Basic platform data is often free.
For example, companies can search WeChat Index, inspect public hashtags, count relevant posts and review visible engagement without purchasing enterprise software. Third-party providers may also allow registration, limited searches or free trials.
However, advanced functions are generally paid. These can include:
Purchasing several subscriptions may be difficult to justify for an overseas company that only needs occasional China market analysis. Some services also require a Mainland Chinese mobile number or Chinese-language onboarding. Costs can vary from CNY 1000 to 15,000 every month depending on the platform and account tier.
The platforms themselves show what is happening. Third-party providers make it easier to understand how those results compare with the wider market.
For example, Douyin may display the public engagement generated by a video. A third-party provider may additionally show:
The same distinction applies to Xiaohongshu. A public note shows its visible likes, comments and saves. A specialist tool can organise thousands of notes into keyword trends, brand comparisons, influencer rankings and estimated campaign performance.
The additional value therefore comes from aggregation, historical tracking, classification and analysis, not necessarily from access to more authoritative first-party data.
China’s native analytics platforms are often free to use, but collecting information from them is only the first step. Companies must still identify the correct Chinese keywords, distinguish relevant posts from unrelated results and interpret incomparable metrics across multiple platforms.
AppInChina can provide a consolidated China social listening report covering:
The report can include:
This gives overseas companies the useful conclusions from several Chinese data platforms without requiring separate subscriptions, Chinese-language accounts or internal expertise. Contact us to get started.