The Complete Guide to China ICP Filing Traffic Compliance

Operating a website or mobile application in China requires an ICP Filing (ICP备案) or a Mobile App Filing (APP备案), respectively. One of the most common questions from businesses is, “Where must ICP-filed domain and app traffic actually terminate?”
The answer is clear: traffic must terminate on the server/IP addresses declared in the filing. This guide explains the legal basis behind this requirement, how it is enforced by cloud providers such as Aliyun, the risks of non-compliance, and how businesses can deploy their website or application in a compliant manner.
Yes. An ICP-filed domain’s DNS records must resolve exclusively to the server and IP address declared in the ICP filing.
The Measures for the Filing of Non-Commercial Internet Information Services (非经营性互联网信息服务备案管理办法) provides the foundation for this requirement:
Therefore, in practice, when you file an ICP, you must register both your domain names and IP addresses. By law, if either changes, you must update the filing.
Chinese Cloud providers (such as AWS China, Azure China, Huawei Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Aliyun) enforce this by checking that your domain’s DNS always points to an IP that belongs to the same provider you filed with. If your traffic goes elsewhere, the filing is invalid, and your site/app can be taken offline. This means your filed domain must always resolve to the filed server IP at the filed provider.
Note: The above requirements also apply to the Commercial ICP License (B25).
As detailed above, all Chinese cloud providers must enforce MIIT’s rules. Aliyun’s public policies show how this works in practice and explicitly state that all traffic must terminate on the IP address included in the ICP Filing.
|Enforcement Method
|Implementation Details
|Access Accuracy Checks (接入准确性核查)
|Aliyun periodically checks whether filed domains actually resolve to Aliyun’s Mainland China servers. Domains pointing elsewhere, or with no real traffic, are flagged as inaccurate.
|Server Location Checks
|Only servers located in Mainland China nodes can be used for filing. Overseas servers (Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.) are ineligible.
|Content Delivery Network (CDN) or Web Application Firewall (WAF) Rules
|If using a third-party CDN or WAF, the origin must still be within the filed provider’s Mainland China infrastructure, and return-to-origin (回源) traffic must include the filed domain in the Host header.
|Traffic Consistency Requirement (真实有效接入)
|Filing requires actual, consistent access patterns. If DNS resolution exists but traffic is missing or irregular, the filing may be invalidated.
Below is a flowchart of the ICP Filing application process that demonstrates the collaboration between cloud providers and MIIT when it comes to enforcing the above regulations.
Cloud providers and MIIT work together to ensure that all information and documents provided in the application are legitimate. During this process, domain and IP addresses are also checked.
The Measures for the Filing of Non-Commercial Internet Information Services (非经营性互联网信息服务备案管理办法) establishes specific penalties for violations:
It is important to note that correct traffic termination is key to staying compliant with MIIT’s detailed ICP Filing requirements. AppInChina can fully manage your ICP Filing for your website in China.
Yes. Mobile applications that complete a Mobile App Filing (APP备案) must route all network traffic to servers/IP addresses declared in the filing.
The legal foundation for mobile app traffic routing requirements comes from two key laws:
As with domains, cloud providers must enforce MIIT’s requirements for Mobile App Filing (APP备案). Baidu Cloud’s documentation and MIIT’s Notice on Mobile Internet App Filing (2023) provide the compliance framework:
|Enforcement Method
|Implementation Details
|Access Accuracy Checks (接入准确性核查)
|Apps must be deployed on the servers specified in the filing. Providers validate that backend APIs and service endpoints match the filed information.
|Server Location Restriction
|Only servers located in Mainland China nodes are eligible for app filing. Backends hosted overseas (including Hong Kong) are ineligible for filing.
|App Information Verification
|Filing requires app name, package name, download channel, and backend server/domain. Any inconsistency leads to rejection.
|Traffic Consistency Requirement (真实有效接入)
|Filed apps must demonstrate consistent, real traffic through the filed servers. If DNS resolution exists but traffic is missing, the filing can be invalidated.
|App Store and Distribution Enforcement
|App stores and platforms are prohibited from publishing or updating apps without a valid filing or with inaccurate filings.
Compliance obligations do not end once the initial filing is approved. Businesses must actively maintain alignment between their filed information and their actual infrastructure. To remain compliant during server migrations, scaling, or other infrastructure changes:
By proactively managing these obligations, businesses can avoid suspension, penalties, or nullification of their filings.
AppInChina assists international businesses with:
With strict enforcement by both MIIT and Chinese cloud providers, compliance is not optional. AppInChina ensures your services stay online and compliant in China.