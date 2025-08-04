How to Export Food into China? The Complete Guide for Foreign Businesses

Exporting food into China requires navigating one of the world’s most comprehensive regulatory frameworks for food safety. With Administrative Measures of the People’s Republic of China for the Safety of Food for Import or Export 《中华人民共和国进出口食品安全管理办法》taking effect January 1, 2022, the regulatory landscape has become more streamlined yet demanding for foreign businesses seeking to enter this lucrative market.

This definitive guide provides foreign food companies with essential knowledge to successfully partner with Chinese importers and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the import process. Understanding these requirements is crucial for accessing China’s massive consumer market of over 1.4 billion people.

What Legal Framework Governs Food Imports to China?

The current regulatory structure is built primarily on four key laws and regulations:

The 249 Order represents a comprehensive update to China’s food import regulations, implementing the “Four Strictest” requirements for food safety and consolidating multiple previous regulations into a unified framework.

Who Can Import Food into China?

Only Chinese companies with proper business registration and import authorization can legally import food products into China. Foreign companies cannot directly import food and must work through qualified Chinese import partners.

Requirements for Chinese Food Importers:

Valid business license with food import and sales in business scope

Import/export business operation rights

Completed Food Importer Registration (进口食品进口商备案) with local customs

Automatic Import Licenses for restricted product categories (when applicable)

Foreign Company Involvement:

Must obtain GACC registration for overseas production facilities

Cannot apply for Chinese import licenses directly

Must establish partnerships with qualified Chinese importers

May establish Wholly Foreign-Owned Entity (WFOE) if they want to handle imports directly

What is the Food Importer Registration and Why is it Required?

Food Importer Registration (进口食品进口商备案) is the foundational requirement for all Chinese companies engaged in food imports. This registration establishes the legal basis for importing food products and must be completed before applying for any specific import licenses.

Legal Foundation: According to Article 96 of China’s Food Safety Law and Article 19 of Customs Order No. 249, all food importers must register with customs authorities in their business location before conducting import operations.

Registration Details:

Processing Authority : Local customs offices where the importer’s business is registered

: Local customs offices where the importer’s business is registered Processing Time : 5 working days (both legal and committed timeframe)

: 5 working days (both legal and committed timeframe) Cost : Free of charge

: Free of charge Validity: Ongoing, with updates required for business changes

Eligibility Requirements: Companies planning to engage in food import business must demonstrate appropriate business scope, organizational capacity for food safety management, and compliance with relevant regulations.

What Documentation is Required for the Food Importer Registration?

The Import Food Importer Registration process requires comprehensive documentation demonstrating business qualifications and food safety management capabilities.

Initial Registration Documents:

Food Importer Registration Application Form Original document with company seal

Complete company information and intended food categories Organizational Structure Documentation Documents showing food safety-related organizational setup

Department functions and job responsibilities

Management system documentation with company seal Business Operation Details Information about intended food categories and storage locations

Facility information and storage capacity details

Distribution and sales planning documentation Previous Experience Documentation If applicable: food import, processing, or sales experience within past two years

Details including food varieties, quantities, and compliance history

Official application form for Food Importer Registration.

http://dalian.customs.gov.cn/shanghai_customs/xbszn/qygl23/jkspjksba83/2867850/index.html



Registration Change Requirements: Any changes to business scope, organizational structure, or food categories require updated registration through submission of revised application forms with company seal.

How Do You Apply for Food Importer Registration?

The application process for Import Food Importer Registration involves systematic steps through designated government channels.

Application Process Steps:

Application Submission: Companies submit registration applications to their local supervising customs authority Review Process: Local customs authorities review applications and approve qualifying submissions Publication: Approved companies are published on official customs lists Corrections: Non-compliant applications are returned to companies for modification and resubmission

Application Methods:

Online Application : Available 24/7 through China’s “Single Window” (一窗通) international trade platform or “Internet + Customs” (互联网+海关) system

: Available 24/7 through China’s “Single Window” (一窗通) international trade platform or “Internet + Customs” (互联网+海关) system In-Person Application: Submit at local customs business windows during working hours (8:30-17:00 on working days)

What are Automatic Import Licenses and When are They Required?

Automatic Import Licenses (自动进口许可证) are required for specific food categories considered strategically important or sensitive for China’s food security. These licenses are issued by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and represent an additional requirement beyond basic importer registration.

Products Requiring Automatic Import Licenses:

Meat Products : Beef, pork, lamb, chicken and related meat products

: Beef, pork, lamb, chicken and related meat products Dairy Products : Milk and milk powder products

: Milk and milk powder products Agricultural Commodities : Soy bean and bean products, canola seed products

: Soy bean and bean products, canola seed products Strategic Categories: Additional products as specified in the annual Automatic Import License Management Catalog

License Characteristics:

Validity Period : 6 months within the calendar year

: 6 months within the calendar year Extension Options : Special procedures available when needed

: Special procedures available when needed Application Authority : Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) or designated provincial commerce departments

: Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) or designated provincial commerce departments Processing Time: Typically 15-30 working days depending on product category and complexity

How Do You Obtain Automatic Import Licenses?

The Automatic Import License application process requires comprehensive business documentation and justification for import necessity.

Application Requirements:

Valid business registration with import/export scope authorization

Completed automatic import license application forms

Import necessity justification and detailed business plans

Financial capability documentation and credit verification

Previous import experience records and compliance history

Application Process:

Requirement Verification: Check current Automatic Import License Management Catalog for product categories Documentation Preparation: Gather all required business and product documentation Application Submission: Submit through designated provincial commerce departments or directly to MOFCOM Review and Approval: Undergo comprehensive review including business capacity assessment License Issuance: Receive license with specific validity periods and usage conditions

Official MOFCOM portal for Automatic Import License applications.

http://xkzj.mofcom.gov.cn/bzzn/zdjk/art/2024/art_ac36ea6e333a436cbb5370eedbe4f22f.html

Strategic Considerations: Companies should apply well in advance of intended import activities, as processing times can vary significantly based on product complexity and market conditions.

What is the Complete Food Import Process Step-by-Step?

Successfully importing food into China requires managing a comprehensive multi-phase process involving preparation, registration, licensing, documentation, and customs clearance procedures.

Phase 1: Pre-Import Preparation and Qualification

Company Qualification Confirmation:

Obtain valid business license with food import and sales in business scope

Secure import/export business rights and related authorizations

Complete registration with customs and inspection/quarantine authorities

Establish food safety management systems and organizational structures

Regulatory Knowledge Development:

Master China’s Food Safety Law and implementation regulations

Understand Import and Export Food Safety Management Measures (Order No. 249)

Ensure products meet domestic standards for ingredients, additives, and labeling

Identify specific requirements for intended product categories

Phase 2: Chinese Food Importer Registration Process

Registration Application Preparation:

Download importer registration forms from GACC official website

Complete company basic information, intended food categories, and storage locations

Prepare organizational structure and food safety management documentation

Document Compilation and Submission:

Business license copies with company seal

Organization code certificates and tax registration documentation

Foreign trade operator registration copies and authorization letters

Commitment documents and relevant foreign health certificates

Submit complete applications to local customs or inspection authorities

Registration Completion:

Receive registration number within approximately 3 working days

Update business records and internal compliance systems

Prepare for specific license applications as needed

Phase 3: Automatic Import License Application (When Required)

License Requirement Assessment:

Review current Automatic Import License Management Catalog

Determine which product categories require automatic licenses

Assess import volume requirements and market conditions

Application Documentation and Submission:

Complete MOFCOM application forms with detailed business information

Prepare supporting business documentation and financial records

Develop import volume projections and market analysis reports

Submit applications through designated channels (typically 15-30 working days processing)

Phase 4: Chinese Label Registration and Compliance

Label Documentation Preparation:

Original label samples with certified Chinese translations

Chinese label samples complying with current Chinese regulations

Distributor business license copies and authorization documentation

Product samples for regulatory review and verification

Label Registration Submission and Approval:

Submit materials to designated customs or inspection departments

Undergo review process (typically 5-10 working days depending on product variety)

Address any compliance issues or modification requirements

Receive approval for Chinese labeling specifications

Phase 5: Import Documentation and Customs Clearance Preparation

Essential Documentation Requirements: Each food import shipment requires comprehensive documentation for customs clearance:

Certificates and Official Documents:

Certificate of Origin : Issued by exporting country authorities proving food origin

: Issued by exporting country authorities proving food origin Health Certificate : Official health certificate from producing country confirming hygiene standards

: Official health certificate from producing country confirming hygiene standards Product Component Analysis Report : Detailed ingredient and content information from manufacturer

: Detailed ingredient and content information from manufacturer Production Date Certification: Manufacturer’s confirmation of production/packaging dates

Commercial and Trade Documentation:

Label Samples : Original packaging labels and Chinese/English samples for verification

: Original packaging labels and Chinese/English samples for verification Commercial Invoice : Detailed product descriptions, quantities, and pricing information

: Detailed product descriptions, quantities, and pricing information Packing Lists : Complete shipment contents and packaging specifications

: Complete shipment contents and packaging specifications Trade Contracts: Commercial agreements demonstrating transaction legitimacy

Phase 6: Formal Customs Declaration and Clearance

Pre-Clearance Procedures:

Document Exchange : Exchange shipping documents for delivery orders upon cargo arrival

: Exchange shipping documents for delivery orders upon cargo arrival Initial Documentation Review: Verify all required documents are complete and accurate

Inspection Declaration Process (报检):

Submit inspection forms and supporting documents to inspection/quarantine authorities

Provide certificates of origin, health certificates, label samples, packing lists, and invoices

Inspection authorities verify document-cargo consistency and conduct initial sampling

Processing time: typically 3-5 working days for clearance certificate issuance

Customs Declaration Process (报关):

Submit customs declaration forms after obtaining inspection clearance certificate

Customs authorities review pricing, classification, and origin information

Complete tax assessment and payment based on customs valuation

Processing time: approximately 5 working days for tax notice and clearance

Physical Inspection and Verification:

Risk-based physical inspection of imported food products

Verification of quantity, specifications, and packaging against declarations

Additional sampling for laboratory testing when required

Release Authorization:

Goods released after completing all inspection/quarantine and customs procedures

Tax payment completion required before final release

Importers collect goods with official release notification

Phase 7: Final Inspection, Testing, and Label Verification

Official Inspection and Sampling Procedures:

Transport goods to designated food supervision warehouses

Inspection authorities conduct comprehensive examination and sampling

Representative samples sent to authorized laboratories for testing

Comprehensive Laboratory Testing:

Testing for microorganisms, heavy metals, additives, and safety indicators

Verification of nutritional content and ingredient accuracy

Testing period: typically 15-20 working days for complete analysis

Label Compliance and Rectification:

Review of actual product labeling against approved specifications

Correction of any non-compliant labeling issues under customs supervision

Re-labeling of products until full compliance achieved

Final verification of corrected labeling

Phase 8: Health Certificate Issuance and Market Authorization

Final Certification Process:

Import health certificate issued after successful inspection and testing completion

Certificate confirms products meet domestic consumption standards and safety requirements

Documentation required for legal market entry and sales authorization

Integration with distribution and retail systems

This comprehensive eight-phase process demonstrates why partnering with experienced, qualified Chinese importers is essential for foreign food exporters targeting China’s market. These steps may vary depending on the nature of the food you are importing. If you would like to know more about your specific case, contact us with any questions.

What are the Key Differences Between GACC Registration and Chinese Import Requirements?

Understanding the distinction between foreign facility requirements and Chinese importer obligations is crucial for successful food import operations.

GACC Registration (Foreign Responsibility):

Who Obtains It : Foreign manufacturers and exporters (companies outside China)

: Foreign manufacturers and exporters (companies outside China) Purpose : Registers overseas production facilities with Chinese customs authorities

: Registers overseas production facilities with Chinese customs authorities Application Process : Foreign companies can apply directly through GACC systems

: Foreign companies can apply directly through GACC systems Coverage : Facility approval and product category authorization for export to China

: Facility approval and product category authorization for export to China Requirement: Registration code must appear on all product packaging and documentation

Chinese Import Requirements (Chinese Importer Responsibility):

Who Obtains Them : Chinese companies with import business scope (companies inside China)

: Chinese companies with import business scope (companies inside China) Purpose : Authorizes Chinese companies to legally import specific food categories

: Authorizes Chinese companies to legally import specific food categories Application Process : Chinese companies apply through local customs and MOFCOM systems

: Chinese companies apply through local customs and MOFCOM systems Coverage : Import authorization and market entry permissions for Chinese territory

: Import authorization and market entry permissions for Chinese territory Requirements: Importer registration plus automatic licenses for restricted categories

Coordinated Compliance Model: Both requirements work together as a “dual-key system” where foreign facility approval (GACC registration) and Chinese import authorization (importer registration/licenses) must be satisfied simultaneously for successful food imports.

What Challenges Do Foreign Companies Face?

Foreign food exporters commonly encounter several challenges when navigating China’s import requirements, but these can be effectively managed with proper planning and professional support.

Documentation and Regulatory Complexity: The multi-layered regulatory requirements can overwhelm companies new to the Chinese market. Solutions include working with experienced Chinese import partners who understand current requirements, developing standardized documentation templates and compliance checklists, and engaging qualified regulatory consultants for complex product categories.

Language and Communication Barriers: Regulatory documentation and procedures are conducted in Chinese, creating potential communication issues. Effective approaches include partnering with bilingual professionals, such as AppInChina, who understand both regulatory requirements and business needs, utilizing qualified translation services for critical documents, and maintaining clear communication protocols with Chinese partners.

Timeline and Process Coordination: Managing multiple approval processes simultaneously requires careful coordination and planning. Best practices include developing comprehensive project timelines with appropriate buffer periods, establishing clear communication protocols with all stakeholders, and maintaining backup options and contingency plans for potential delays.

How Much Does Food Import Compliance Cost?

Understanding the comprehensive cost structure for food import compliance helps foreign companies budget effectively and make informed market entry decisions.

Direct Regulatory Costs:

Import Food Importer Registration : Free of charge (processed by Chinese importers)

: Free of charge (processed by Chinese importers) Automatic Import Licenses : Government fees vary by product category

: Government fees vary by product category Label Registration : Fees vary by number of products and complexity

: Fees vary by number of products and complexity Inspection and Testing: Charges based on product type and testing requirements

Professional Service Costs: Many operations require professional assistance including regulatory consultants for compliance guidance, legal advisors for contract and regulatory issues, translation services for documentation requirements, and customs brokers for clearance procedures.

Operational and Ongoing Costs: Sustainable operations involve costs for compliance monitoring and maintenance, quality control systems and procedures, relationship management with Chinese partners, and contingency planning for regulatory changes.

Strategic Cost Considerations: While regulatory compliance costs represent a significant investment, they should be evaluated against the substantial market opportunity China represents. Professional compliance management often reduces long-term costs by avoiding delays, rejections, and regulatory penalties.

