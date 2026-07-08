How to Access the Apple App Store China 

The Apple App Store is available in different country and region versions. This means the apps, rankings, recommendations, language, and download availability you see may change depending on whether you are viewing the China App Store, US App Store, or another regional version.

For users who need to access the Apple App Store China page directly, the simplest method is to use Apple’s China App Store URL:

China App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today

For comparison, the US App Store page uses a different country code:

US App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/iphone/today

The key difference is the country code in the URL. In this case, /cn/ refers to China Mainland, while /us/ refers to the United States.

Apple App Store China front page

What is the Direct Link to the Apple App Store China?

The direct link to the Apple App Store China page is:

https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today

Opening this link should take you to the China version of the App Store web page. If you are currently viewing the US version of the App Store, the URL may look like this:

https://apps.apple.com/us/iphone/today

To switch from the US App Store page to the China App Store page, change /us/ to /cn/ in the URL.

App Store region Direct URL China Mainland https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today United States https://apps.apple.com/us/iphone/today

Apple also provides a country and region selector that allows users to choose location-specific Apple content. Apple describes this page as a way to select a country or region to view Apple products, news, and support in the relevant language.

How Do I Change the Apple App Store from US to China?

The fastest way to open the China App Store page is to manually change the country code in the App Store URL.

For example:

Start with the US App Store URL:

https://apps.apple.com/us/iphone/today Replace /us/ with /cn/ The China App Store URL becomes:

https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today

This method is useful if you only need to view the China App Store page in a browser.

However, opening the China App Store web page is not always the same as changing your Apple Account region. If you want to download China-only apps, you may also need a China-region Apple Account.

Why does Apple Show me the US App Store instead of China?

Apple may show you the US App Store, or another regional version, for several reasons:

Reason Explanation URL country code If the URL contains /us/, Apple is showing the US App Store page. Apple Account region Your Apple Account may be registered to the United States or another country. Device settings Your iPhone or iPad region settings may affect the experience. Browser or location signals Apple may suggest content based on your location or browser context. App availability Some apps are only available in selected countries or regions.

Apple states that the availability and features of apps, media, and services can vary depending on the user’s country or region.

This means that even if you can open the China App Store page, you may not be able to download every app unless your Apple Account region and payment settings also match the relevant market.

Can I Access the China App Store from Outside China?

Yes. Open the China App Store web page from outside China by using the direct URL:

https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today

However, downloading apps may depend on more than the webpage itself. Some China-only apps may require your Apple Account to be set to China Mainland. App availability can vary by country or region, and Apple notes that certain types of apps, media, and services may not be available everywhere.

In simple terms:

Action Usually possible from outside China? Notes Open the China App Store web page Yes Use the /cn/ URL. Browse China App Store listings Usually yes Some content may still vary. Download China-only apps Not always May require a China-region Apple Account. Use China-specific payment methods Depends Payment options are linked to account region and billing details.

How Do I Change my Apple Account Country or Region to China?

There are two primary methods to access the Chinese App Store, each with its own advantages and requirements.

Method 1: Change Your Existing Apple ID Region

On iPhone/iPad:

Settings > [Your Name] > Media & Purchases > View Account > Country/Region > Change Country or Region

Settings > [Your Name] > Media & Purchases > View Account > Country/Region > Change Country or Region On Mac/PC:

Open Music or iTunes app > Account > View My Account > Change Country or Region

Open Music or iTunes app > Account > View My Account > Change Country or Region Select “China” from the country list.

Agree to new terms and conditions.

Enter valid Chinese payment details and billing address.

Phone verification with a Chinese phone number is mandatory.

You must clear all current subscriptions and have zero Apple ID balance.

Be aware that changing regions may restrict your access to apps from your previous region until you switch back.

How to change your Apple ID Region to Mainland China

Method 2: Create a New Chinese Apple ID

Sign out of your current Apple ID.

Open the App Store, and attempt to download a free app.

Select “Create New Apple ID”.

Select “Mainland China” as your country/region.

Register with a valid Chinese phone number and address.

Use Chinese-compatible payment methods.

This allows keeping your original Apple ID separate.

What is the Difference Between Opening the China App Store Page and Changing your Apple Account Region?

Opening the China App Store page only changes the web page you are viewing. It does not automatically change your Apple Account region.

Changing your Apple Account region changes the country or region associated with your Apple media purchases, App Store downloads, billing details, and available services.

Item Opening the China App Store URL Changing Apple Account region What it does Opens the China App Store web page Changes your Apple Account country or region URL example apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today Done through Apple Account settings Requires billing details? No Usually yes Affects downloads? Not always Yes, app availability may change Best for Quickly viewing the China App Store Downloading region-specific apps

If you only need to view the China App Store, the direct URL may be enough. If you need to download apps that are only available in China, you may need to change your Apple Account region or create a separate China-region Apple Account.

Why are some Chinese Apps not Available in the US App Store?

Some Chinese apps may only be listed in the China App Store because the developer has chosen to distribute the app only in China, or because the app is designed for China-specific users, services, payment systems, regulations, or infrastructure.

This is common for apps that depend on Chinese mobile numbers, Chinese identity verification, Chinese payment methods, Mainland China servers, or local platform integrations such as WeChat, Alipay, or Chinese map services.

Because Apple App Store availability varies by country or region, an app that appears in the China App Store may not appear in the US App Store, UK App Store, or other regional versions.

How Do I Switch Back from the China App Store to the US App Store?

If you are using the web version of the App Store, you can switch back to the US App Store by changing the country code in the URL.

Change this:

https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today

To this:

https://apps.apple.com/us/iphone/today

You can also use Apple’s country or region selector to choose another region. Apple’s country and region page allows users to select a location to view Apple content specific to that market.

China App Store vs US App Store

Question China App Store US App Store URL country code /cn/ /us/ Direct homepage URL https://apps.apple.com/cn/iphone/today https://apps.apple.com/us/iphone/today Main audience China Mainland users US users App availability China-specific app catalogue US-specific app catalogue Language and recommendations May show China-focused content Usually US-focused content Downloads May require China-region Apple Account May require US-region Apple Account

How Can AppInChina Help?

For individual users, opening the China App Store page is usually straightforward: use the direct /cn/ App Store URL and check whether your Apple Account region allows you to download the app you need.

For companies, the process is more complex. Publishing an app in China may involve Apple App Store localisation, Chinese-language metadata, regulatory compliance, app filing requirements, software copyright documentation, local hosting considerations, and China-specific user access requirements.

AppInChina helps foreign companies prepare, localise, and launch their apps for the Chinese market. Our services include:

Advising on China App Store access, app availability, and regional distribution strategy.

Localising app names, descriptions, screenshots, keywords, and metadata for Chinese users.

Supporting China-specific compliance requirements for app publication and distribution.

Helping companies understand whether they need ICP Filing, Mobile App Filing, MLPS Filing, Software Copyright Certificate, or other China market-entry requirements.

Supporting app launch, distribution, and long-term operation in the Chinese digital ecosystem.

Contact us today to learn how AppInChina can help you launch and manage your app in China.