Official Chinese App Stores: The Complete Directory & Download Guide

Why Chinese App Stores?

Due to the Google Play Store’s limited availability in China, the Chinese mobile ecosystem has developed its own thriving network of official app stores. The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT, which dominates with 79% of the market share. These platforms serve hundreds of millions of users and offer access to both international and China-specific applications.

Below you will find all the major Chinese app stores and their official websites. That way, whether you are doing market research or looking to download apps, you can safely navigate China’s vast app store and app ecosystem.

Important: Always download app stores from their official websites or trusted sources to ensure security and authenticity.

What Are The Major Chinese App Stores?

Huawei AppGallery (华为应用市场)

HUAWEI AppGallery is HUAWEI’s official Android application store. Quadruple detection to ensure applications’ security. It’s the world’s third-largest app ecosystem and comes pre-installed on all new Huawei and Honor devices.

Pre-installed on Huawei/Honor devices

Global reach

Official Website: https://appgallery.huawei.com/

https://appgallery.huawei.com/ Appstore APK: https://huawei-appgallery.en.uptodown.com/android

Tencent MyApp (腾讯应用宝)

Tenent MyApp currently has 270 million monthly active users, and it’s the No. 1 Chinese app store at this moment. Owned by Tencent, the company behind WeChat and QQ, it offers an extensive app catalogue and a gaming focus.

270M monthly active users

Gaming focused

Official Website : https://appstore.tencent.com/

: https://appstore.tencent.com/ Download APK: https://tencent-app-store.en.uptodown.com/android

Xiaomi GetApps (小米应用商店)

Xiaomi’s official app store comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. It focuses on apps optimised for MIUI and offers excellent integration with Xiaomi’s ecosystem.

Pre-installed on Xiaomi devices

MIUI optimized

Official Website: https://global.app.mi.com/

https://global.app.mi.com/ Download APK: https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/xiaomi-inc/getapps/

OPPO App Market (OPPO软件商店)

OPPO’s official app store serves millions of ColorOS users worldwide. It offers curated content, security-focused app reviews, and seamless integration with OPPO devices.

Security-focused

ColorOS optimized

Official Website: https://store.oppo.com/

https://store.oppo.com/ Download APK: https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/oppo/oppo-appstore/

Vivo App Store (vivo应用商店)

Vivo’s official app marketplace offers apps specifically optimised for Funtouch OS and Origin OS. It emphasises user experience and app quality curation.

Quality curated

Funtouch OS integration

Official Website: https://appstore.vivo.com/

https://appstore.vivo.com/ Download APK: http://v-appstore.en.uptodown.com/android

PP Assistant (PP助手)

PP Assistant is Alibaba’s official app store in China. In addition to apps for Android, PP Assistant also has two app stores for iOS, including one for iOS devices that have been “jailbroken”.

Alibaba-owned

Android & iOS support

Official Website: https://www.25pp.com/

https://www.25pp.com/ Download APK: https://apkpure.com/pp%E5%8A%A9%E6%89%8B/com.pp.assistant/download

Baidu Mobile Assistant (百度手机助手)

Baidu’s app store offering focuses on search-driven app discovery. It leverages Baidu’s search expertise to help users find relevant apps quickly and efficiently.

Search-driven discovery

Baidu-powered

Official Website: https://shouji.baidu.com/

https://shouji.baidu.com/ Download APK: http://mobile.baidu.com/

360 Mobile Assistant (360手机助手)

360’s app store emphasises security and anti-malware protection. Each app goes through rigorous security screening before being made available to users.

Security-focused

Anti-malware protection

Official Website: https://zhushou.360.cn/

https://zhushou.360.cn/ Download APK: https://sj.360.cn/index.html

At AppInChina, we also have the App Store Index and App Index. Both these indices provide the most accurate data on China’s biggest app stores and apps. If you have an app or solution you would like to launch in China, contact us to get started with a free consultation.