Official Chinese App Stores: The Complete Directory & Download Guide

Due to the Google Play Store’s limited availability in China, the Chinese mobile ecosystem has developed its own thriving network of official app stores. The Chinese app store market consists of three major operating systems: Android, iOS, and the emerging HarmonyOS NEXT, which dominates with 79% of the market share. These platforms serve hundreds of millions of users and offer access to both international and China-specific applications.
Below you will find all the major Chinese app stores and their official websites. That way, whether you are doing market research or looking to download apps, you can safely navigate China’s vast app store and app ecosystem.
Important: Always download app stores from their official websites or trusted sources to ensure security and authenticity.
HUAWEI AppGallery is HUAWEI’s official Android application store. Quadruple detection to ensure applications’ security. It’s the world’s third-largest app ecosystem and comes pre-installed on all new Huawei and Honor devices.
Tenent MyApp currently has 270 million monthly active users, and it’s the No. 1 Chinese app store at this moment. Owned by Tencent, the company behind WeChat and QQ, it offers an extensive app catalogue and a gaming focus.
Xiaomi’s official app store comes pre-installed on all Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. It focuses on apps optimised for MIUI and offers excellent integration with Xiaomi’s ecosystem.
OPPO’s official app store serves millions of ColorOS users worldwide. It offers curated content, security-focused app reviews, and seamless integration with OPPO devices.
Vivo’s official app marketplace offers apps specifically optimised for Funtouch OS and Origin OS. It emphasises user experience and app quality curation.
PP Assistant is Alibaba’s official app store in China. In addition to apps for Android, PP Assistant also has two app stores for iOS, including one for iOS devices that have been “jailbroken”.
Baidu’s app store offering focuses on search-driven app discovery. It leverages Baidu’s search expertise to help users find relevant apps quickly and efficiently.
360’s app store emphasises security and anti-malware protection. Each app goes through rigorous security screening before being made available to users.
