Promulgation Authorities: Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, The Ministry of Public Security, State Administration of Radio and Television

Promulgated on 2025.03.07 Effective on 2025.09.01

Release Date: 2025-03-07

Effective Date: 2025-09-01

Source: https://www.cac.gov.cn/2025-03/14/c_1743654684782215.htm

Original Title: 关于印发《人工智能生成合成内容标识办法》的通知

Guo Xin Ban Tong Zi [2025] No. 2

The cyberspace administrations, communications administrations, public security departments (bureaus) and radio and television administrations of all provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities as well as the Cyberspace Administration, the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, the Public Security Bureau, and the Culture, Sports, Radio, Film, Television and Tourism Bureau of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps,

In order to promote the healthy development of artificial intelligence (AI), regulate the labeling of AI-generated or composed content, protect the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organizations and safeguard social and public interests, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the National Radio and Television Administration have enacted the Measures for Labeling AI-Generated or Composed Content, which are hereby promulgated to you for implementation.

Cyberspace Administration of China

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

Ministry of Public Security

National Radio and Television Administration

March 7, 2025

Measures for Labeling AI-Generated or Composed Content

Article 1 These Measures are enacted in accordance with the Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China, the Administrative Provisions on Algorithm Recommendation for Internet-based Information Services, the Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis of Internet-based Information Services, the Provisional Measures for the Administration of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services and other laws, administrative regulations and departmental rules for the purposes of promoting the healthy development of AI, regulating the labeling of AI-generated or composed content, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of citizens, legal persons and other organizations and safeguarding social and public interests.

Article 2 These Measures shall apply to the labeling of AI-generated or composed content by Internet information service providers (hereinafter referred to as the “service providers”) in compliance with the Administrative Provisions on Algorithm Recommendation for Internet-based Information Services, the Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis of Internet-based Information Services and the Provisional Measures for the Administration of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services.

Article 3 The term “AI-generated or composed content” refers to the text, images, audio, video, virtual scenes and other information generated or composed by using AI technology.Labels for AI-generated or composed content include explicit label and implicit label.

Explicit label refers to label added in the interface for generated or composed content or interactive scenes, which is presented in the form of text, sound or graphics and can be clearly perceived by users.

Implicit label refers to label added to the file data of generated or composed content by taking technical measures, which is not easily perceived by users.

Article 4 Where the generation or synthesis services provided by a service provider fall under the circumstances stipulated in the first paragraph of Article 17 of the Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis of Internet-based Information Services, the service provider shall add explicit labels to the generated or composed content under the following requirements:

(1) adding text prompts, general symbol prompts or other labels at the beginning, end or an appropriate position in the middle of the text, or adding visible prompt labels in the interactive scene interface or around texts;

(2) adding voice prompts, audio rhythm prompts or other labels at the beginning, end or an appropriate position in the middle of the audio, or adding visible prompt labels in the interactive scene interface;

(3) adding visible prompt labels at appropriate locations on the images;

(4) adding visible prompt labels at the beginning of the video and at appropriate locations around the video, or adding visible prompt labels at appropriate locations at the end and in the middle of the video;

(5) adding visible prompt labels at an appropriate location in the starting screen when the virtual scene is presented, and adding a visible prompt label at an appropriate location during the continuous service of the virtual scene; and

(6) adding visible prompt labels based on respective application characteristics for other generation or synthesis service scenarios.When service providers provide functions such as downloading, copying, and exporting generated or composed content, they shall ensure that the files contain explicit labels that meet the requirements.

Article 5 Service providers shall, in accordance with Article 16 of the Administrative Provisions on Deep Synthesis of Internet-based Information Services, add implicit labels to the file metadata of generated or composed content. Implicit labels shall include the attributes of the generated or composed content, the name or code of the service provider, content serial number and other production element information.Service providers are encouraged to add implicit labels in the form of digital watermarks or the like in the generated or composed content.

File metadata refers to the descriptive information embedded in the file header in a specific coded format, which is used to record such information as the file’s source, attributes, and purpose.

Article 6 Service providers that provide online information content dissemination services shall take the following measures to regulate the dissemination of generated or composed content:

(1) They shall verify whether there are implicit labels in the file metadata. If the file metadata explicitly indicates that it is generated or composed content, appropriate ways shall be taken to add visible prompt labels around the published content to explicitly remind the public that the content is generated or composed;

(2) If no implicit labels are verified in the file metadata, but the user declares that the content is generated or composed, appropriate ways shall be taken to add visible prompt labels around the published content to remind the public that the content may be generated or composed;

(3) If no implicit labels are verified in the file metadata, and the user has not declared that the content is generated or composed, but the service providers that provide online information content dissemination services detect explicit labels or other traces of AI-generation or synthesis, the content shall be identified as suspected generated or composed content, and appropriate ways shall be taken to add visible prompt labels around the published content to remind the public that the content is suspected of being generated or composed; and

(4) They shall provide necessary labeling functions and remind users to proactively declare whether the published content contains generated or composed content.Under the circumstances of Items (1) to (3) of the preceding paragraph, the attribute information of the generated or composed content, the name or code of the dissemination platform, the content serial number and other dissemination elements shall be added to the file metadata.

Article 7 When an application is put on shelves or made available online for review, an Internet application distribution platform shall require the Internet application service provider to state whether it provides AI-generation or synthesis services. Where the Internet application service provider provides such services, the Internet application distribution platform shall verify the materials related to the labels for its generated or composed content.

Article 8 Service providers shall specify in the user service agreements the methods, styles and other specifications for labeling generated or composed content and remind users to carefully read and understand the relevant labeling management requirements.

Article 9 Where a user requests a service provider to provide generated or composed content without any explicit labels, the service provider may, after specifying the user’s labeling obligations and use responsibilities in the user agreement, provide such content without any explicit labels and keep relevant logs such as information on the objects for not less than six months in accordance with the law.

Article 10 Users who use online information content dissemination services to publish generated or composed content shall proactively declare and use the labelling function provided by the service provider.No organization or individual may maliciously delete, tamper with, forge or conceal the labeling of generated or composed content as prescribed in these Measures or provide tools or services for others to commit the aforesaid malicious acts or damage the legitimate rights and interests of others by improper means of labeling.

Article 11 Service providers carrying out labeling activities shall also comply with the requirements of the relevant laws, administrative regulations, departmental rules and mandatory national standards.

Article 12 When performing the formalities for algorithm filing and security evaluation, service providers shall provide the relevant materials on the labeling of generated or composed content in accordance with these Measures, strengthen the sharing of labeling information and provide support and assistance for preventing and cracking down on relevant illegal and criminal activities.

Article 13 Whoever violates the provisions of these Measures shall be punished by the relevant competent authorities of cyberspace, telecommunications, public security, and radio and television ex officio and in accordance with the provisions of relevant laws, administrative regulations and departmental rules.

Article 14 These Measures shall come into force as of September 1, 2025.