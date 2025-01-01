Launched in 2019, Plausible is an open-source, lightweight web analytics platform designed to provide privacy-focused tracking without using cookies. It enables businesses to monitor website traffic while complying with GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy laws.
Plausible uses European and U.S.-based servers, which may lead to data accessibility issues, slow reporting, or complete inaccessibility due to The Great Firewall of China. The platform’s reliance on external cloud providers and CDNs can also cause interruptions when loading analytics dashboards. To ensure seamless analytics tracking in China, businesses may require a China-hosted alternative with ICP Filing compliance.
AppInChina helps businesses maintain analytics tracking in China by:
