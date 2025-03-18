Does Pantheon Work in China?

Pantheon is a high-performance web hosting platform designed for WordPress and Drupal sites. Founded in 2010, it provides automated workflows, scalable infrastructure, and developer-friendly tools to optimise website management.
Pantheon’s hosting services are based outside of China, meaning websites using it may experience slow loading times, restricted access, or blocked resources due to The Great Firewall of China. Since Pantheon relies on foreign-based servers and global CDNs, businesses need to complete ICP Filing and migrate to China-based hosting for optimal performance.
AppInChina ensures your Pantheon-powered website runs smoothly in China by:
Looking to optimise your website’s performance in China? Let’s make it happen—contact us today!
Contact us and our team in China will help you do the research and find the best solution for your project.Contact Us