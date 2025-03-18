Does Pantheon Work in China?

What is Pantheon?

Pantheon is a high-performance web hosting platform designed for WordPress and Drupal sites. Founded in 2010, it provides automated workflows, scalable infrastructure, and developer-friendly tools to optimise website management.

Is Pantheon Available in China?

Pantheon’s hosting services are based outside of China, meaning websites using it may experience slow loading times, restricted access, or blocked resources due to The Great Firewall of China. Since Pantheon relies on foreign-based servers and global CDNs, businesses need to complete ICP Filing and migrate to China-based hosting for optimal performance.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina ensures your Pantheon-powered website runs smoothly in China by:

  • Providing China-based hosting solutions to improve website speed and availability.
  • Facilitating ICP Filing to meet regulatory requirements.
  • Replacing blocked external services with compliant alternatives.

Looking to optimise your website’s performance in China? Let’s make it happen—contact us today!

