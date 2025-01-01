Does OneSpan Work in China?

Founded in 1991, OneSpan is a global digital identity and security solutions provider, best known for its e-signature technology and fraud prevention tools. It serves industries like banking, insurance, and government agencies, offering multi-factor authentication (MFA), identity verification, and secure digital transactions. OneSpan is a trusted partner for financial institutions and is widely recognised for its compliance with international security standards.
OneSpan is partially accessible in China, but its cloud-based authentication services and cross-border document signing may experience performance issues due to The Great Firewall. Additionally, any business offering digital agreements in China must complete ICP Filing for regulatory approval.
AppInChina helps businesses using OneSpan in China by:
Secure your digital agreements in China—contact us to get started!