Does OneSpan Work in China?


What is OneSpan?

Founded in 1991, OneSpan is a global digital identity and security solutions provider, best known for its e-signature technology and fraud prevention tools. It serves industries like banking, insurance, and government agencies, offering multi-factor authentication (MFA), identity verification, and secure digital transactions. OneSpan is a trusted partner for financial institutions and is widely recognised for its compliance with international security standards.

Is OneSpan Available in China?

OneSpan is partially accessible in China, but its cloud-based authentication services and cross-border document signing may experience performance issues due to The Great Firewall. Additionally, any business offering digital agreements in China must complete ICP Filing for regulatory approval.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps businesses using OneSpan in China by:

  • Optimising document hosting and authentication services for better performance.
  • Integrating China-friendly authentication solutions to replace restricted services.
  • Guiding businesses through ICP Filing for legal compliance.

Secure your digital agreements in China—contact us to get started!

Related Content

Does SignNow Work in China?How Can I Get an ICP Filing or Commercial ICP License for China?What is the Great Firewall of China?