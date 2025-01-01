Does MixPanel Work in China?

MixPanel is a powerful product analytics platform that tracks user interactions across web and mobile applications. It allows businesses to monitor event-based data, analyse user behaviour, create custom dashboards, and run cohort analysis. This helps developers and marketers improve product design, boost engagement, and optimise user experiences through detailed, real-time insights.
MixPanel’s core services rely heavily on cloud infrastructure and third-party data processing services that may be affected by The Great Firewall. As a result, data collection and dashboard access can experience latency or interruptions. Additionally, data stored outside of China may not comply with China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) and data localization requirements. ICP Filing may also be necessary for full functionality.
AppInChina helps businesses using MixPanel in China by:
