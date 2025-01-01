Does MailerLite Work in China?


What is MailerLite?

MailerLite, founded in 2010, is an email marketing platform that offers automation, landing pages, and website-building tools for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It integrates with Zapier, Stripe, and WordPress for enhanced functionality.

Is MailerLite Available in China?

MailerLite relies on Western cloud hosting and third-party tools that are blocked or restricted by The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, MailerLite-hosted landing pages and email forms may be inaccessible or slow to load in China.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina enables businesses to use email marketing in China by:

  • Providing China-friendly email marketing platforms that comply with regulations.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website functionality.
  • Replacing restricted services with China-friendly alternatives.

With AppInChina, businesses can reach Chinese customers effectively through email marketing. Contact us to get started!

