Does Kajabi Work in China?

Kajabi, founded in 2010, is an all-in-one platform for online courses, digital products, and memberships. It enables entrepreneurs to build websites, market content, and process payments, integrating with tools like Stripe, PayPal, and email marketing platforms.
Kajabi’s Western cloud infrastructure may lead to slow loading times, restricted video content, and potential blocking due to The Great Firewall of China. Its integrations with Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, and other Western services may not function properly. Without an ICP Filing, Chinese users may struggle to access Kajabi-hosted websites.
AppInChina enables businesses to sell digital products in China by:
With AppInChina, businesses can deliver digital content without accessibility issues in China. Contact us today to get started!