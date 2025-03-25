Does Gumroad Work in China?


What is Gumroad?

Gumroad, founded in 2011, is an e-commerce platform that allows creators to sell digital products, memberships, and physical goods directly to customers. It provides tools for payment processing, content delivery, and audience engagement without requiring a full online store.

Is Gumroad Available in China?

Gumroad faces accessibility issues in China due to its reliance on Western cloud hosting and payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe, which are not widely supported in China. Websites hosted on Gumroad may load slowly or become completely inaccessible due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, Gumroad links may be blocked or restricted.

How AppInChina Can Help

AppInChina helps digital creators sell in China by:

  • Providing China-optimised e-commerce solutions for seamless transactions.
  • Securing an ICP filing to ensure website accessibility.
  • Replacing blocked payment options with China-friendly alternatives like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

With AppInChina, digital creators can sell products without technical barriers in China. Contact us to get started!

