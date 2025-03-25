Does Gumroad Work in China?

Gumroad, founded in 2011, is an e-commerce platform that allows creators to sell digital products, memberships, and physical goods directly to customers. It provides tools for payment processing, content delivery, and audience engagement without requiring a full online store.
Gumroad faces accessibility issues in China due to its reliance on Western cloud hosting and payment gateways like PayPal and Stripe, which are not widely supported in China. Websites hosted on Gumroad may load slowly or become completely inaccessible due to The Great Firewall of China. Additionally, without an ICP Filing, Gumroad links may be blocked or restricted.
AppInChina helps digital creators sell in China by:
With AppInChina, digital creators can sell products without technical barriers in China. Contact us to get started!